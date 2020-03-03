Attack. Score. Win. Repeat.
And repeat again.
A relentlessly aggressive attack led to points accumulating in bunches throughout Joey Thompson’s career.
At the Class AA State Individual Tournament Feb. 28-29 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, it led to the same ending as the past two years for the Totino-Grace senior: standing at the top of the podium, a three-time state champion.
“This one meant everything to me because it was my last one ever and the feeling when the time expired was just something else,” Thompson said. “Just knowing that not one, not two, but three titles were under my belt was just something remarkable and I wish I could redo that moment over and over again!
“This one was just something special because to finish my senior year as a three-time state champion and on top as one of the best from Minnesota is something I’ve always dreamed of.”
Thompson’s talent on his feet and on the mat are apparent, with a simple philosophy: always attack.
That aggressive mindset was on full display throughout the tournament as he built up an 11-1 lead before recording a fall in the first round, then won by technical falls of 16-1 and 17-2.
Those victories led to a rematch from a year ago against Byron’s Maxwell Petersen in the state championship, with Thompson also having defeated him in the finals of this year’s Christmas Tournament in December.
Less than 10 seconds into this year’s title bout, Thompson took down Petersen, adding two more takedowns along the way to win the title.
“It felt like the last time I wrestled him at the Christmas Tournament, I knew I had to be the aggressor and put the pressure on right away, and that’s what I did in both matches,” Thompson said. “It is something I will never forget. I cherished every moment knowing that it was going to be my last ever high school matches. I felt like a million bucks! I performed how I wanted to and wrestled my matches how I wanted.”
Thompson finished the season with a record of 47-1, the only loss coming in a close match in December against the nation’s top-ranked wrestler from Iowa.
“Joey was dominant throughout the year, with his only loss coming to the No. 1 kid in the nation 5-3,” Totino-Grace head coach Doug Svihel said. “Whatever the situation was, he wrestled to score as many points as possible the entire match.”
Any pressure to become one of the few to achieve three state titles was shrugged off with maximum preparedness. And dominance.
“He handled it really well,” Svihel said. “He went out to take care of business. He had a plan to wrestle as hard as he could and to score as much as he could, the rest will take care of itself. I believe that made him a better wrestler and helped prepare him for next year. The focus wasn’t being a three-time state champ, but to be the best possible wrestler he could be. If he did that, his ability would take it from there.
“It was a great experience! Being a three-time state champion puts him in rare company. To be in his corner when it happened is a great memory. To see kids attain their goals is very satisfying, but to see them do that in the middle of the Xcel is very special. Joey put the time in to do it and his family provided him with great opportunities. Very satisfying and very happy for all of them.”
Thompson has signed to wrestle at the Division I level next year at South Dakota State University, adding to the list of Eagles who have gone on to compete at the collegiate level.
“We have been very fortunate to have some very successful wrestlers coming out of our program and Joey is the latest,” Svihel said. “The fact that he has carried on the tradition helps us going forward. Kids see the preparation and that tends to rub off on them. We have several wrestlers wrestling in Division I, Division II and Division III and the fact that he is going on to South Dakota State to continue his academic and wrestling career only helps with the future and provides another example and path for kids who want to continue after their high school career is over.”
Blaine
Luke Studer fought his way to a fifth-place finish at 132 in Class AAA to lead a trio of Blaine qualifiers, posting four wins by decision in the tournament.
Tyler Studer qualified at 138 and Isaac Atchison qualified at 195 for the Bengals.
Fridley
Fridley had a pair of state qualifiers, with Josh Franklin wrestling his way to third place at 195 in Class AA.
Franklin went 4-1 at the tournament, posting decisions of 10-3, 8-5, 10-5 and 8-3. Franklin’s only defeat came to the eventual champion in the semifinals.
Michael Ude qualified at 170.
Totino-Grace
Adam Sylvester also placed for Totino-Grace, earning fourth place at 160. Sylvester opened the tournament with a 20-6 major decision and later added wins of 11-7 and 8-4.
Also qualifying for the Eagles were Ethan Sylvester (106), Rameses Peterson (113), Bryce Erkenbrack (126), Triston Zuniga (132), Michael Loger (145) and Joe Hinkle (220).
Irondale/Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony
Competing at state for Irondale/Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony were Michael Rassmussen (120), Charlie Dojan (132), Chris Zuniga (145) and Marvin Lamin (285).
