The Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony girls had five all-state performances and all six of its entrants finish in the top 11 to earn 10th as a team at the Class AA State Track and Field Championships at St. Michael-Albertville June 19.
Grace Brandt was the top placer for the Panthers, finishing as the state runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles by clocking a time of 44.03 seconds.
Victoria LaBerge had a pair of all-state finishes in the field, placing fifth in the triple jump at 36-11 and sixth in the long jump at 17-2.75.
Megan Monsrud earned seventh in the high jump at 5-2, with the 4x100 relay team of Addison Stephani, Brandt, LaBerge and Charis Lawson also earning seventh in 49.51. Anika Shequin earned 11th in the 300 hurdles in 45.98.
Totino-Grace’s Emilie Meyer posted a fourth-place finish in the 800, closing in 2:12.91, then anchored the seventh-place 4x400 relay team led off by Keely McSherry, Itoro Etuko and Molly Vance that finished in 4:04.00.
Class AA boys
Brett Ringer led the Blaine boys on the track with a third-place finish in the 400 in 49.73, with a pair of podium finishes in the field delivered by Cody Krohnberg in fifth in the pole vault (14-0) and Jakobi Arueya in seventh in the shot put (50-11.25).
Peytton Bridges earned 13th in the long jump (20-4) and the 4x400 relay team of Tegan Kowhedgba, Luke Heggestad, Spencer Logan and Ringer took 13th in 3:30.97.
Fridley’s Anthony Borom was the state runner-up in the triple jump with a top leap of 45-4.25.
Totino-Grace’s Marshall Loveland turned in an all-state finish in the 800, earning eighth place in 1:57.55.
Owen Erickson led the Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony boys, earning ninth to finish all-state in the 3,200 in 9:44.19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.