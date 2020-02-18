The Totino-Grace dance team earned the Class AA state championship in jazz during the State Tournament Feb. 14-15 at Target Center in Minneapolis. The Egals also finished as the runner-up in Class AA kick. Blaine and Spring Lake Park both had top-10 finishes in the Class AAA competition, with Blaine earning 10th in jazz and 11th in kick, and Spring Lake Park earning 10th in kick and 12th in jazz. Photos by Mark Trockman
Life State Dance: Totino-Grace earns Class AA jazz title; Blaine, Spring Lake Park post top-10 finishes in Class AAA
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Traffic signal going near Menards, Famous Dave’s in Coon Rapids
- Jeremy "Largee" Thomas Cover
- Missing cold case continues to haunt Little Falls woman
- Bulldog Lake event center will reopen as bed and breakfast and wedding venue
- 'Truly local mashup' Free Range Exchange in Hokah features local flavor, variety
- Local racer killed in Sunday evening crash
- Jacqueline "Jackie" Hoagland
- First Avenue dentist ‘rode the roller coaster called life’ to get here
- Avery’s bravery saves her dad’s life
- Anoka County History: 100 years ago, a bitter fight in Coon Rapids
Images
Videos
Commented
- Coon Rapids Famous Dave’s to be torn down (3)
- What’s in a name? The answer is money as council prepares to interview firms who’d like to help city sell naming rights for the new arena, multi-purpose facility and Lions Park (3)
- Jeremy "Largee" Thomas Cover (2)
- Carolyn M. Howard (2)
- One bad idea deserves another (2)
- Were you surprised at the result of the impeachment trial? (1)
- LTE: Climate change is a dangerous reality (1)
- On-street bike lanes debated (1)
- Super contract takes center stage at ISD 110 meeting (1)
- Marie Bakke (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.