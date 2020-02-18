The Totino-Grace dance team earned the Class AA state championship in jazz during the State Tournament Feb. 14-15 at Target Center in Minneapolis. The Egals also finished as the runner-up in Class AA kick. Blaine and Spring Lake Park both had top-10 finishes in the Class AAA competition, with Blaine earning 10th in jazz and 11th in kick, and Spring Lake Park earning 10th in kick and 12th in jazz. Photos by Mark Trockman

