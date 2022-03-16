The Totino-Grace girls basketball team captured the Section 4AAA championship with a 59-50 victory over Hill-Murray in the finals March 10. The Eagles earned the No. 3 seed in the Class AAA State Tournament, scheduled to take place March 16-19.
Photo by Brad Rempel/University of Minnesota Athletics
Photo by Totino-Grace Girls Basketball
NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, N. Carolina
Photo courtesy of Charity Byrd (d3photography.com)
Ohio State women's hockey vs. Quinnipiac Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Totino-Grace girls basketball earned a trip to the state tournament after taking down Hill-Murray 59-50 in the Section 4AAA championship game March 10. Hannah Herzig scored 24 points, and Leah Dengerud had 23 to lead the way offensively for the Eagles, who enter state with a record of 20-9. Class AAA state play is March 16-19.
Legacy Christian Academy finished as the runner-up in Section 4A, with United Christian Academy winning the championship game 39-36 March 11. Hannah Compton scored 22 to lead the Lions, who finished the season with a record of 18-9.
College track and field
Blaine graduate Ellen Mickelson, a senior on the St. Olaf women’s indoor track and field team, capped off a stellar indoor season with a 12th-place finish in the mile at the Division III National Championships March 11. Mickelson finished in 5:02.03. Mickelson also earned all-conference honors in the mile during the year.
Floor hockey
The Anoka-Hennepin PI floor hockey team is heading to the state tournament as the third seed from the North region. The Mustangs open play March 18 against Minneapolis South, with the tournament concluding March 19.
Professional hockey
Blaine graduate Riley Tufte netted his first NHL goal with the Dallas Stars in a familiar environment, scoring in a road game against the Minnesota Wild.
Women’s hockey
Blaine graduates Gabby Rosenthal and Ramsey Parent are heading to the Frozen Four with the Ohio State women’s hockey team after the Buckeyes prevailed 4-3 in double overtime in the NCAA quarterfinals against Quinnipiac March 12.
Men’s hockey
Blaine graduate Bryce Brodzinski assisted on the go-ahead goal with 2:39 remaining as the University of Minnesota topped Penn St. 3-2 in the Big 10 semifinals March 12.
