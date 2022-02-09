Spring Lake Park senior Ava Privratsky is competing for Team USA in the Neuchâtel Trophy Synchronized Figure Skating Competition in Neuchâtel, Switzerland Feb. 10-12.
Girls hockey
Top-ranked Andover earned the top seed in the Section 7AA Tournament, with Blaine the No. 4 seed. The quarterfinals are Feb. 10, the semifinals Feb. 12 and the finals Feb. 17. Centennial/Spring Lake Park is the No. 3 seed in Section 5AA.
Boys hockey
Blaine skated to a 1-1 tie versus Centennial Feb. 8 in its final regular season home game. Ryan Wallin made 39 saves and Alex Hauck netted the Bengals’ goal.
Spring Lake Park charged past Roseville 10-4 Feb. 5, led by Trenton Theisen with three goals and three assists. Ben Wackman added a pair of goals and John Ross tallied a goal and five assists, while goalie Dewey Bergdahl recorded 32 saves.
Girls basketball
Hannah Herzig scored her 1,000th career point as Totino-Grace topped Osseo 81-57 Feb. 4. Herzig finished with 25 points as the Eagles improved to 14-6.
Boys basketball
Ethan Pettis hit six threes in a 20-point effort and Kallen Tinsen-Jenkins netted 19 to power Blaine past Centennial 74-53 Feb. 4.
Columbia Heights outmatched Class 4A’s seventh-ranked Hopkins 69-49 Feb. 4 to remain undefeated at 14-0 on the season. Five Hylanders reached double figures in scoring, including Terrence Brown (21), Jency Davis (15), Muja Burton (11), Donnavin Hinsz (10) and Andrew Scoggins (10).
Wrestling
Blaine finished as the runner-up in the Northwest Suburban Conference, with Anoka winning the championship dual 51-13 Feb. 3.
Skiing
Section meets for Nordic and Alpine skiing were scheduled to take place Feb. 8-9, with results next week. The state Alpine ski meet is Feb. 16 and the state Nordic ski meet is Feb. 16-17.
Gymnastics
St. Anthony/Spring Lake Park finished as the runner-up in Section 5AA Feb. 8.
Blaine competes in the Section 7AA meet Feb. 11. The state meet is Feb. 18-19.
Dance
Section meets for area teams are Feb. 12, with the state tournament Feb. 18-19.
Olympics
Andover’s Maddie Rooney and the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team won three of four during preliminary round play to open the Olympics. The U.S. defeated Finland 5-2 before shutting out Russian Olympic Committee 5-0 and Switzerland 8-0. Canada defeated the U.S. 4-2 in the final preliminary game. The U.S. plays Czechia in the quarterfinals Feb. 11. The semifinals are Feb. 14, the bronze medal game is Feb. 16 and the gold medal game is Feb. 17.
