A first-period assist secured Finn Loftus’ place at the top of the record books for Blaine boys hockey Jan. 22, becoming the Bengals’ all-time leading scorer as a defenseman. The Bengals went on to defeat Anoka 8-1 to improve to 7-2-2 in conference action. Joe Penner registered a hat trick, Landon Steffen and Alex Hauck each scored twice and Nick Mikan added a goal in the win. Ryan Wallin and Kason Raniere teamed up to stop 17 shots.
Girls hockey
After a scoreless first period, Blaine broke through for a trio of second-period scores as it topped Osseo/Park Center 4-1 Jan. 25 for its 10th win of the season. Camryn Singh scored twice, Gracyn Knowles and Maddie Andrle each struck once and Shelby Sandberg tallied a pair of assists, while Hailey Hansen earned the win in net.
Girls basketball
Blaine outlasted Andover 51-47 Jan. 25 to improve to 12-4 on the season, powered by 15 points from Jade Bryant and 14 from Molly Garber.
Bella Sutch scored 20 and Camryn Smith netted 17 as Spring Lake Park took down Park Center 66-42 Jan. 25 to move to 9-6 on the season.
Boys basketball
Columbia Heights remained undefeated following a 79-78 thriller over Minneapolis South in the Southside Showcase Jan. 22. Terrence Brown led the way offensively with 30 points. The Hylanders went on to defeat Holy Angels 75-63 Jan. 25 to improve to 13-0 on the year.
A showdown between the top-ranked team in the state’s two largest classes lived up to its billing Jan. 21, with Totino-Grace rallying from 12 points down at the half to knock off Class 4A’s Park Center 64-61. The win also moved the Eagles to the top of the Northwest Suburban Conference.
Wrestling
Taking six of seven matches in the middle of the dual, Blaine topped NWSC foe Andover 43-27 Jan. 20. Winners on the night for the Bengals were Landen Lorch, Bryce Young, Shaher Husein, Cooper Larson, Luke Studer, Jordyn Greseth-Clendening, Mitchell Babineau and Elijah Louwagie.
