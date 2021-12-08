Blaine girls basketball put together a big second-half rally to win a battle of early undefeated teams 63-56 at Totino-Grace Dec. 7. Jade Bryant scored 21 points and Molly Garber netted 19 to power the Bengals offensively as they improved to 4-0 on the season. Hannah Herzig scored 16 and Leah Dengerud had 14 for the Eagles, now 4-1.
Boys hockey
Spring Lake Park buried four first-period goals and controlled the action from there as it sped to an 8-2 home win over Two Rivers Dec. 7. Ben Wackman and Blake Lueck each tallied hat tricks and Trenton Theisen netted a pair for the Panthers while goalie Dewie Bergdahl recorded 15 saves for the win in net.
Blaine skated to a 1-1 tie at third-ranked Maple Grove Dec. 4, with Adam Puder scoring the game-tying goal with less than five minutes left in regulation. Goalie Ryan Wallin stymied the Crimson offense with 42 saves.
Girls hockey
Eighth-ranked Centennial/Spring Lake Park shut out Anoka 3-0 Dec. 7 to remain undefeated on the season, with a pair of goals from Callie Cody and one from Lauren O’Hara. Kaitlin Groess had the shutout in net.
Maple Grove scored with just over a minute to play to edge Blaine 4-3 Dec. 4. Grace Chapman, Macy Janssen and Maddie Andrle scored for the Bengals.
College hockey
Blaine graduate Gabby Rosenthal scored a goal and had two assists for Ohio St. women’s hockey in a 5-2 win over St. Lawrence at the end of November to lift her season goal total to 12 and point total to 20 for the second-ranked Buckeyes, who are 15-3.
Blaine graduate Emily Brown had a goal in the shootout to help the University of Minnesota women’s hockey team secure an extra Big Ten point in a 2-2 tie plus shootout victory over the top-ranked University of Wisconsin Dec. 4.
Pro hockey
Blaine graduate Riley Tufte made his NHL debut with the Dallas Stars in November. Tufte also has six goals and three assists in 14 games on the year with the Stars’ AHL affiliate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.