Blaine baseball rallied from a first-round defeat all the way back to the Section 7AAAA championship round, before narrowly falling 2-0 against top-seeded Andover June 7. After a one-run defeat in the opening round, the Bengals clawed back with four wins in a five-day span, taking down Coon Rapids (14-1), Forest Lake (3-2), Duluth East (11-1) and Centennial (3-1) in elimination games. Damon Thoemke had three hits and three runs, while Adam Puder drove in three against Coon Rapids. Eric Charest went 6 1/3 innings with only one earned run allowed against Forest Lake. Joey Powers and Thoemke each drove in three against Duluth East, with Ethan Pettis allowing just one run over four innings. Benny McDonald struck out seven in a complete-game win over Centennial, with Puder providing a homer.
Blaine finished the year with a record of 18-8.
Boys lacrosse
Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids made a run to the Section 7A semifinals, before its season closed in a 16-5 defeat to Chisago Lakes June 7. SLP/CR won its playoff opener 17-9 over Champlin Park June 2, led offensively by Blake Lueck with seven goals, Tucker Anderson with four goals and Owen Spencer with three goals and three assists.
In the Section 7A quarterfinals June 2, Chisago Lakes defeated Blaine 18-3.
Girls lacrosse
Blaine’s season ended in the Section 7A quarterfinals June 2, falling 21-3 to top-seeded Andover.
Boys tennis
Fridley’s Andy Stevenson and A.J. Helmer earned the No. 5 seed in the Class AA State Doubles Tournament, while Totino-Grace’s Aidan Schlichting qualified for the Class A State Singles Tournament. Play was scheduled for June 9-10.
College softball
Anoka-Ramsey’s Emma Bright and Sunny Strait were named NJCAA First Team All-Americans. Bright finished fourth in batting average (.593), second in stolen bases (52), and sixth in on-base percentage (.626). Strait was second in runs batted in (88), sixth in home runs (6), fourth in doubles (19) and 17th in ERA (3.00). ARCC won a school-record 33 games.
