The long wait ended as the high school volleyball season finally got underway Oct. 8.
Blaine, Spring Lake Park and Totino-Grace all split their first two matches in Northwest Suburban Conference play. Blaine defeated Anoka 3-1 Oct. 12, Spring Lake Park topped Coon Rapids in four sets Oct. 8 and Totino-Grace swept Spring Lake Park Oct. 12.
Columbia Heights won its opener in five sets against Brooklyn Center in the Tri-Metro Oct. 9.
Girls tennis
Spring Lake Park defeated St. Anthony Village 5-2 in the consolation bracket of the Section 4AA Tournament Oct. 12. The Panthers swept the doubles action, picking up wins from Olivia Busack and Alexa Nielsen (6-0, 6-3), Carissa Roell and Genevieve Nusbaum (6-0, 6-0), and Kari Jackson and Taylor Hinkle (6-0, 6-2). Providing wins in singles play were Sophia Nelson (6-0, 6-1) and Brooke Elleson (4-6, 6-1, 10-8).
Blaine swept the three doubles matches, but Forest Lake prevailed in all four singles showdowns to emerge with a 4-3 win over the Bengals in Section 7AA Tournament consolation action Oct. 12. Winning for the Bengals were Emma Miller and Evelyn Scheibe (6-4, 6-0), Allison Terry and Grace Halseth (6-2, 7-6), and Clare Merck and Natalie Pratt (7-5, 6-2).
Soccer
Section soccer got underway this week.
In Section 7AA boys competition, Blaine earned the top seed and was scheduled to host No. 8 Cambridge-Isanti in the quarterfinals Oct. 14. Andover is the No. 2 seed, followed by Duluth East, Centennial, Forest Lake, Anoka and Coon Rapids.
The Blaine girls earned the No. 2 seed in Section 7AA and were slated to host Forest Lake Oct. 14.
The 7AA semifinals are scheduled for Oct. 19 and the finals are Oct. 22.
Spring Lake Park earned the No. 4 seed in the Section 5AA boys field and was scheduled to host Park Center in the quarterfinals Oct. 14.
The fifth-seeded Spring Lake Park girls were scheduled to travel to Robbinsdale Cooper in the 5AA quarterfinals Oct. 14.
Section 5AA semifinals are Oct. 20 and finals are Oct. 22.
The eighth-seeded Totino-Grace boys won their Section 5A first-round match 7-0 over Metro Schools College Prep Oct. 13 to earn a quarterfinal match against top-seeded Breck Oct. 15. Also in 5A, sixth-seeded Columbia Heights won 4-0 over Brooklyn Center and No. 7 Fridley won 4-1 over Minneapolis Edison.
The Totino-Grace girls earned the No. 3 seed in Section 5A.
The 5A semifinals are Oct. 20 and the finals are Oct. 22.
Girls swimming and diving
Section meets for girls swimming and diving are scheduled to be held Oct. 22-24. Blaine will compete in the Section 7AA Championships, Spring Lake Park competes in Section 5AA and Columbia Heights and Fridley are both in Section 2A.
