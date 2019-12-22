Wrestling
Totino-Grace’s Joey Thompson and Adam Sylvester captured individual titles during the 41-team Minnesota Christmas Tournament in Rochester Dec. 20-21. Thompson began the tournament with a pin, a 17-2 technical fall and a 21-8 major decision before closing with wins of 8-4 and 10-6 to win the 120 bracket. Sylvester powered his way into the semifinals with three pins, then after advancing to the finals by injury default, secured the 160 title with a 13-7 decision.
Fridley earned a 45-33 win over Chaska-Chanhassen Dec. 19.
Blaine dropped a tight 32-31 dual against Coon Rapids Dec. 19.
Boys Basketball
Blaine topped Anoka 79-51 Dec. 20, led by Gabriel Hicks-Stohl with 19 points, Samuel Olson with 17 and Aaron Kaul with 12. The Bengals then fell 53-49 in overtime against Stillwater Dec. 21.
Fridley fell 61-55 against Stillwater Dec. 19. Micah Niewald led the Tigers with 14 points.
Girls Basketball
Blaine improved to 9-1 on the year with a 69-56 win at Anoka Dec. 20, sparked by Kayla Bohr with 25 points and Anna Garfield with 15.
Spring Lake Park edged Totino-Grace 59-54 Dec. 20 to improve to 6-2 on the season. Averi Dunbar led a balanced Panther attack with 14 points, with 11 by Joelle Talso, 10 each by Julia Levahn and Macy Smith and nine by Madi Ngene. Leah Dengerud had 17 for Totino-Grace.
Girls Hockey
Anoka/Spring Lake Park dropped a pair of 3-2 games in a home-and-home series against Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Dec. 20-21.
Totino-Grace dropped a close 3-2 non-conference game at Faribault Dec. 21.
Blaine will carry an 8-3 record into its home Mid-Winter Border Battle tournament Dec. 26-28.
College Volleyball
Blaine graduate Taylor Morgan and the University of Minnesota concluded their season in the national semifinals against Stanford Dec. 19.
