The high school winter sports season has gotten underway, with early season action on the rink, court and floor.
Girls basketball
It was a splendid beginning for area teams in the Northwest Suburban Conference, with three squads going a combined 7-0 in early action.
Totino-Grace is 3-0 following a 60-53 home win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s Nov. 30, sparked by a 32-point outing by Hannah Herzig.
Blaine shut down Apple Valley 66-9 Nov. 30 to win its second in a row to open the year. Molly Garber scored 17 and Allison Terry netted 11 in the win.
Spring Lake Park’s defense was sharp as well Nov. 30, powering past Woodbury 57-26 to move to 2-0.
Fridley added a season-opening win as well, rolling past Concordia Academy 89-51 Nov. 30. In double figures for the Tigers offensively were Aubrey Cochran (19), Meadow Gillispie (18), Brandi Washington (13) and Juliana Harris (10).
Dance
Spring Lake Park opened the year with a flourish at the Roseville Invite, taking first in kick and fourth in jazz.
Girls hockey
Blaine split its opening six games of the year, with a 4-1 win over Hibbing/Chisholm Nov. 26 following a three-goal third period. Maddie Andrle netted a pair of goals in the win, with one apiece by Shelby Sandberg and Macy Janssen. Goalie Hailey Hansen made 20 saves to earn the win in net.
Eighth-ranked Centennial/Spring Lake Park improved to 5-0-1 after defeating Wayzata 4-1 Nov. 30.
Boys hockey
Spring Lake Park sped past Cambridge-Isanti 8-1 in its season opener Nov. 27.
Blaine opened its season against Lakeville South Nov. 30, with the Cougars scoring four goals in the third to break a tie after the second intermission and earn a 6-3 win. Joe Penner, Dane Anderson and Nick Mikan scored for the Bengals.
Signing Day
Spring Lake Park had six students participate in National Signing Day to continue their athletic careers at the college level, including Will Kinsey (basketball, Moorhead State), Logan Kinsey (basketball, Moorhead State), Abbey Johnson (soccer, Moorhead State), Audrey Benderski (softball, Le Moyne), Victoria LaBerge (track and field, Dartmouth) and Mason Roloff (golf, University of Minnesota).
