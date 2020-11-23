The Columbia Heights football team fell 34-6 against St. Anthony Village in a Section 4-4A playoff game to close the season Nov. 19. The Hylanders scored their touchdown on a 35-yard pass from Matt Rockwell to Chase Oates. William Katchmark had eight tackles in the game.
Totino-Grace football’s Class 6A playoff game was canceled. The Eagles finish with a record of 4-2.
Volleyball
Totino-Grace dominated in the final night of the high school volleyball season Nov. 20, sweeping Providence Academy 25-18, 25-6, 25-14.
Blaine finished the regular season with a pair of close conference matches, falling in five sets against Robbinsdale Armstrong Nov. 18 and in four sets to Elk River Nov. 20.
Spring Lake Park fell in four sets against Anoka Nov. 18 before closing the season against Roseville Nov. 19, falling in three.
Fridley dropped close five-set matches against Richfield Nov. 18 and Hopkins Nov. 19 before falling 3-0 against Foley Nov. 20 to finish the season.
College signing
Blaine girls swimming and diving senior Sarah Knox signed with the University of Sioux Falls swim program during the NCAA signing period.
Knox was a five-time All-Northwest Suburban Conference team member and was twice named team MVP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.