Undefeated champs.
No matter the format, the success of the Blaine girls swimming and diving program powered forward this fall. The Bengals capped a perfect regular season by defeating Maple Grove in its regular season finale, clinching a Northwest Suburban Conference championship.
“This team and this group of athletes handled the challenge of COVID like the champions that they are,” Blaine head coach Kristen Luedtke said. “The foundation of our team is so strong these girls really made it feel like a normal season even while social distancing and wearing masks. They stepped up to compete at every opportunity and still were a cohesive team. I am so proud of how they rose to the challenge and kept their determination to succeed.”
The Bengals possess plenty of state caliber swimmers scoring big points, but separated themselves from the field with their superior depth.
“I believe their consistency and drive to be a team really stood out,” Luedtke said. “We have such a strong junior and senior class that they led the way in expanding the events they swim. We were surprised by how well our team stepped up in the freestyle events and proud of Allie Schrank, Maddie Schrank Sophie Leo and Chloe Zenz-Olsen for breaking the 200 freestyle team and conference record. Every day these girls showed up to work hard and give their best effort and that was incredible.”
The Bengals’ leaders have led the program to top success at the conference, section and state true team and individual levels in recent years. The success of younger swimmers this year have the program appearing poised to prolong the tradition in years to come.
“I think our biggest strengths are the leadership of our senior class, our juniors following suit, the depth we have in multiple events which allows us to be strong in all three relays,” Luedtke said. “Our divers really showed up this season which is always a strength for us. And our JV team really improved this season showing that we still have a very strong future.”
Section meets for girls swimming and diving are scheduled to be held Oct. 23-24. Blaine will compete in the Section 7AA Championships, Spring Lake Park competes in Section 5AA and Columbia Heights and Fridley are both in Section 2A.
Boys cross-country
Blaine finished in third place – just seven points shy of second – at the Section 5AA Championships in Anoka Oct. 15. River Santiago earned ninth place in 16:43.4, Gavin Kane earned 13th in 16:59.4 and Josh Fike earned 19th in 17:11.5 to lead the Bengals. Spring Lake Park took eighth as a team, paced by Owen Erickson in 10th in 16:49.8 and Zachary Anderson in 16th in 17:07.2. Totino-Grace took 11th, led by the duo of Marshall Loveland in 12th in 16:55.0 and John Nord in 17th in 17:08.3. Fridley took 16th place.
Girls cross-country
Blaine closed its season with a seventh-place finish at the Section 5AA Championships in Anoka Oct. 15. The Bengals were led by Kelsey Huver in 19th place in 20:11.2 and Jordyn Lang in 28th in 20:22.9. Spring Lake Park earned eighth at the meet, paced by Kaitlyn Finnegan in 11th overall in 19:48.2. Totino-Grace finished in 13th, led by Emilie Meyer in 14th in 19:56.1, while Fridley finished in 15th.
Boys soccer
Blaine opened the Section 7AA Tournament with an 8-1 victory over Cambridge-Isanti Oct. 14 before falling 2-1 in overtime against defending section champ Centennial in the Oct. 19 semifinals. Jack Moore and Richie Pawlik each scored a pair of goals in the win over C-I. The Bengals finished the year with a record of 8-3-2.
Spring Lake Park fell 1-0 against Park Center in the Section 5AA quarterfinals Oct. 14.
Fridley nearly upset second-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the Section 5A quarterfinals Oct. 15, falling 4-3. Columbia Heights fell 4-0 against Blake and Totino-Grace dropped a 4-1 match against Breck in the 5A quarterfinals.
Girls tennis
Spring Lake Park defeated Totino-Grace 5-2 in the Section 4AA consolation bracket final Oct. 14 to finish the season with three wins in a row, including a pair on the road. The teams split the four singles matches, with the Panthers gaining the edge with a doubles sweep, including victories by Olivia Busack and Alexa Nielsen (6-4, 2-6, 6-4), Carissa Roell and Genevieve Nusbaum (6-2, 6-1) and Kari Jackson and Taylor Hinkle (6-0, 6-2). Winning in singles play for the Panthers were Trinity Friesz (5-7, 6-4, 6-2) and Zoe Nelson (6-4, 6-3). Winning for Totino-Grace were Amya Davis (6-4, 6-3) and Alicia Smuk (6-2, 6-4).
Volleyball
Blaine recorded a 25-20, 25-15, 25-22 home win over Spring Lake Park Oct. 19 to improve to 2-2 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.