Seniors from Spring Lake Park and Totino-Grace took part in signing celebrations Nov. 13 at the start of the early NCAA signing period.
From Spring Lake Park: Keely Johnston (Minnesota State Moorhead, soccer), Gabe Myren (Minnesota State Moorhead, basketball), Madie Pich (St. Cloud State, softball) and Alexie Stephani (Viterbo, track and field).
From Totino-Grace: Joey Thompson (South Dakota State, wrestling), Marley Webb (Bethel, volleyball), Brian Brown (West Virginia, soccer) and Alex Stephens (Dickinson State, baseball).
Blaine graduate Ellen Mickelson was named All-Region with St. Olaf College.
Blaine graduate Jaida Wiege, a freshman at Winona State, was named NSIC Honorable Mention. Wiege led the team in total shots with 57 and shots on goal with 24, finishing with three goals - including a game-winner - as well as two assists.
Anoka-Ramsey sophomore guard Raiyne Adams was named MCAC Southern Division Player of the Week. In two games last week, Adams had 35 points, 12 rebounds, seven steals and five assists. The Rams defeated Central Lakes 81-50 and lost to NJCAA Division II Highland Community College 93-79.
Head coach Ron Larsen earned his 200th win at Anoka-Ramsey Nov. 9, an 86-77 victory over Gogebic.
Fridley graduate Teathloach Pal, a redshirt junior at Sioux Falls, was named NSIC South Division Player of the Week. Pal registered his third straight double-double in a 72-51 win over Dakota State, scored a career-high 26 points and had 16 rebounds to give him eight career double-doubles, was 12-of-16 from the field and is now averaging 17 points and 15 rebounds on the season.
