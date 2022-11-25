BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 11 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE an employee was involved in a theft from a business.
• On Nov. 11 in the 1100 block of Paul parkway NE a residential garage was burglarized.
• On Nov. 11 in the 9700 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 11 in the 1000 block of 97th Lane NE a burglary and property damage occurred.
• On Nov. 11 in the 9100 block of Davenport Street NE a vehicle stolen out of Minneapolis was recovered.
• On Nov. 12 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE an adult female shoplifter was arrested for a theft and fifth-degree drug possession and was issued a trespassing notice.
• On Nov. 12 in the 9100 block of Isanti Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 13 in the 11300 block of Aberdeen Circle NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 14 in the 3000 block of 104th Lane NE aluminum was stolen.
• On Nov. 14 in the 700 block of County Road 10 NE cash from a wallet was stolen.
• On Nov. 14 in the 1500 block of 91st Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 15 in the 8800 block of Madison Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Nov. 15 in the 1500 block of 87th Avenue NE there was a report of possible stolen jewelry.
• On Nov. 15 in the 00 block of Northtown Drive NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 16 in the 12400 block of Aberdeen Street NE money was stolen from a locker.
• On Nov. 17 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE an employee was involved in a theft from a business.
Property damage
• On Nov. 11 in the 500 block of 98th Lane NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On Nov. 11 in the 1100 block of Paul parkway NE a gas tank on a truck was damaged.
• On Nov. 12 in the 4900 block of 104th Avenue NE a residential dryer fire occurred that resulted in minor damage to a home.
• On Nov. 13 in the 900 block of 126th Avenue NE a structure fire occurred.
• On Nov. 13 in the 4000 block of 85th Lane NE vandalism was reported.
• On Nov. 14 at the intersection of Clover leaf Parkway NE and Ulysses Street NE a crash occurred that resulted in injuries.
• On Nov. 14 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE a crash occurred that resulted in injuries.
• On Nov. 14 at the intersection of Radisson Road NE and 101st Avenue NE a crash occurred that resulted in injuries.
Assault
• On Nov. 13 in the 1100 block of 116th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a felony domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 11 in the 200 block of County Road 10 NE a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was located in a vehicle and confiscated.
• On Nov. 11 in the 9000 block of University Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and for having multiple outstanding warrants.
• On Nov. 12 in the 1400 block of 93rd Lane NE and adult male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 12 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Cloud Drive NE an adult female driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI and for child endangerment.
• On Nov. 12 at the intersection of University Avenue NW and 106th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 13 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a male was arrested for a third-degree DUI for use of a controlled
substance and for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On Nov. 13 in the 1000 block of 111th Avenue NE an Uber driver reported finding narcotics.
• On Nov. 14 at the intersection of Davenport Street NE and 99th Lane NE an adult male was cited for possession of marijuana.
• On Nov. 15 in the 2000 block of 105th Avenue NE, 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE, 4300 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE and the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE an employee provided an underage buyer alcohol during a city wide compliance check.
• On Nov. 15 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Able Street NE a suspect was arrested for drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Nov. 17 in the 1300 block of 95th Avenue NE a male died of a possible heroin overdose.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 14 in the 11500 block of Baltimore Street NE an 87-year-old woman was found dead in the den of her home. The death is believed to not be suspicious.
• On Nov. 14 in the 2600 block of 128th Avenue NE a 38-year-old male was found not breathing. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the male was declared dead. The death is believed to not be suspicious.
• On Nov. 16 in the 11300 block of President Drive NE a male having a medical issue died prior to officers arrival.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 15 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 15 in the 1200 block of 44th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 16 in the 1400 block of 43rd Avenue NE a package was stolen.
• On Nov. 18 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 18 in the 4900 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 18 in the 800 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 20 in the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred where the suspect(s) fled from police officers.
• On Nov. 21 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a burglary occurred.
Property damage
• On Nov. 15 in the 700 block of 47 1/2 Avenue NE in Hilltop property was damaged.
• On Nov. 15 in the 4200 block of Second Street NE property was damaged.
• On Nov. 15 in the 900 block of 41st Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On Nov. 17 in the 4300 block of Sixth Street NE property was damaged.
• On Nov. 17 in the 4300 block of Seventh Street NE a vehicle was damaged after it was broken into.
• On Nov. 17 in the 5100 block of Fourth Street NE property was damaged.
• On Nov. 17 in the 400 block of 42nd Avenue NE property was damaged.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 17 at the intersection of 44th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a male driver, from Maplewood, was arrested for a DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 9 in the 6500 block of Hickory Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Nov. 9 in the 7500 block of Highway 65 NE a copper anode wire was stolen from a flatbed trailer by one suspect who was caught on surveillance video.
• On Nov. 9 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a group of shoplifters fled from officers in a vehicle.
• On Nov. 9 in the 100 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was a report of a theft and fraud incident.
• On Nov. 9 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 9 in the 1400 block of Trollhagen Drive NE an empty wallet and change was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On Nov. 9 in the 1400 block of Windemere Drive NE change was stolen from a locked vehicle. The vehicle was not damaged.
• On Nov. 11 in the 6100 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 11 in the 6100 block of East River Road NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 12 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 12 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 13 at the intersection of 57th Place NE and Fourth Street NE an individual reported their stolen iPhone was pinged to the area. Officers attempted to locate the phone but failed to do so.
• On Nov. 13 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 14 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 15 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 15 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Nov. 10 in the 100 block of Island Park Drive NE property damage was reported.
• On Nov. 10 in the 5400 block of Main Street NE property damage was reported.
• On Nov. 10 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 69th Avenue NE a fire was extinguished at a homeless encampment in a wooded area.
• On Nov. 10 in the 900 block of Mississippi Street NE a vehicle fire occurred.
• On Nov. 10 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE there was a report an individual damaged a vehicle and the vehicle’s tires.
• On Nov. 10 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On Nov. 12 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE vandalism was reported.
Assault
• On Nov. 9 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE an individual was found bleeding on the ground after a single gunshot was heard. The suspect fled on foot and was not immediately located. The victim was transported to the hospital.
• On Nov. 14 in the 6100 block of Star Lane NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On Nov. 14 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 13 in the 6400 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI and driving after revocation after being pulled over for speeding and failure to maintain a lane of traffic.
• On Nov. 13 in the 6900 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 9 at the intersection of 50th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a passenger in a vehicle with an outstanding warrant fled from officers on foot. The suspect was apprehended and arrested.
• On Nov. 9 at the intersection of 49th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a vehicle fled from officers during a traffic stop. The vehicle was later located and its male driver was arrested.
• On Nov. 12 in the 6200 block of Baker Avenue NE officers and EMS responded to an unresponsive person who was found not breathing who was later declared dead.
• On Nov. 13 in the 300 block of Osborne Road NE officers and EMS responded to an unresponsive person who was found not breathing who was later declared dead.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 14 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE property was stolen.
• On Nov. 16 inn the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 16 in the 7700 block of Lakeview Lane NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 17 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a misdemeanor theft was reported.
Property damage
• On Nov. 14 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 81st Avenue NE city property was damaged.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 11 in the 1300 block of 81st Avenue NE drugs were located that were sent for destruction.
• On Nov. 15 in the 8100 block of University Avenue East Service Road NE an individual was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
