BLAINE
The Blaine Police Department did not submit a public safety report this week.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 9 in the 2100 block of 37th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 10 in the 4700 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 10 in the 4800 block of Washington Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 10 in the 4100 block of Madison Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 11 in the 1000 block of 42 1/2 Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 12 in the 4400 block of Fifth Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 14 in the 500 block of 40th Avenue NE a burglary occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 10 in the 4400 block of University Avenue NE a male driver, from Brooklyn Park, was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 13 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE a male driver, from Brooklyn Park, was arrested for a DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 3 in the 00 block of 51st Way NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 3 in the 100 block of 58th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 3 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 3 in the 1400 block of 73rd Avenue NE groceries were stolen after they were delivered to a residence.
• On Nov. 3 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 3 in the 4800 block of Second Street NE an election sign was stolen from a residence’s front yard.
• On Nov. 3 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a female shoplifter was arrested for a theft and for having multiple outstanding warrants.
• On Nov. 4 in the 8000 block of University Avenue NE a business reported they were scammed by someone pretending that they were from Xcel Energy and the person threatened to cut off their power.
• On Nov. 4 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 4 in the 4900 block of Third Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 5 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 5 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for a theft and for having an outstanding warrant. The male was transported to a hospital where he later fled from officers on foot.
• On Nov. 6 in the 1200 block of Gardena Avenue NE a phone was stolen and later recovered after it was tracked to a residence.
• On Nov. 6 in the 8200 block of Main Street NE a truck was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 7 in the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE a vehicle stolen out of Minneapolis was recovered.
• On Nov. 7 in the 4600 block of Second Street NE there was an attempted theft of a vehicle.
• On Nov. 8 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 8 in the 300 block of 73rd Avenue NE, 15 custom-made pallets were stolen from an outdoor area.
• On Nov. 8 in the 5300 block of Fourth Street NE a vehicle stolen out of Minneapolis was recovered.
• On Nov. 8 in the 5100 block of Third Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Nov. 3 in the 6000 block of Seventh Street NE a fire occurred.
• On Nov. 4 in the 1300 block of 52nd Avenue NE a mailbox was damaged.
• On Nov. 4 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE there was a report a suspect harassed another individual and caused property damage.
• On Nov. 5 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On Nov. 5 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE firefighters responded to an arson incident.
• On Nov. 6 in the 5500 block of Regis Drive NE property damage was reported.
• On Nov. 8 in the 6600 block of Anoka Street NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On Nov. 2 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE an assault was reported.
• On Nov. 3 in the 6100 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE a school resource officer responded to an assault.
• On Nov. 3 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE an assault occurred.
• On Nov. 6 at 550 Osborne Road NE a Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus patient was charged with fourth-degree assault after spitting on hospital staff. The suspect was not immediately arrested.
• On Nov. 8 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE a woman and her child were assaulted by the child’s father when he broke into their apartment during a burglary, domestic assault and child endangerment incident where the male interfered with a 911 call.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 3 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a female was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, for a theft and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Nov. 5 at the intersection of 57th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a suspect in a vehicle was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and for having an outstanding Ramsey County warrant.
• On Nov. 5 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 85th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and for a misdemeanor obstruction of justice.
• On Nov. 5 in the 8300 block of University Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for a DWI following a two vehicle crash that did not result in any injuries.
• On Nov. 6 at the intersection of Osborne Road NE and Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 6 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a DWI after being involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 5 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and East River Road NE an officer attempted to stop a vehicle with no front license plate but it fled.
• On Nov. 5 in the 7600 block of Highway 65 NE a speeding vehicle fled from an attempted traffic stop.
• On Nov. 8 in the 600 block of Osborne Road NE a woman reported someone was threatening to harm her and her baby.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 4 in the 8400 block of Central Avenue NE a theft by swindle incident occurred.
Property damage
• On Nov. 4 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was a property damage incident and use of force was used against police officers by the suspect(s).
• On Nov. 5 in the 7800 block of Jackson Street NE property damage and fraud was reported.
Assault
• On Nov. 4 at the intersection of Terrace Road NE and Lund Avenue NE there was a delayed report of an assault.
• On Nov. 8 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a fifth-degree assault occurred.
