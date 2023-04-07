BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On March 26 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.
• On March 27 at the intersection of 105th Avenue NE and Sixth Street NE an adult male was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.
• On March 29 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult female shoplifter was arrested for a theft, possession of hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia, for having an outstanding warrant and trespassing.
• On March 30 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle and property damage.
Property damage
• On March 24 in the 9900 block of Ulysses Street NE a vehicle fire occurred in a gas station parking lot.
• On March 30 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 121st Avenue NE a single vehicle crash occurred where a light pole was struck and damaged.
Assault
• On March 25 in the 3200 block of 89th Curve NE an adult male was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On March 25 in the 10800 block of Austin Street NE there was a report of a male at a business causing issues with staff and refusing to leave. Officers arrested the male for fourth-degree assault, obstruction of the legal progress, trespassing and property damage.
• On March 26 in the 9200 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a domestic assault and interference with a 911 call.
• On March 27 at the intersection of Jefferson Street NE and County Road 10 NE an individual reported being punched in the face by an unknown individual. The victim declined to press charges.
• On March 28 in the 3300 block of 91st Drive NE a male was cited for an assault that occurred during a dispute with a neighbor.
DWI, drugs
• On March 24 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Highway 10 NE a male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI for drug use after he was found slumped over behind the wheel in traffic.
• On March 24 at the intersection of Aberdeen Street NE and 125th Avenue NE paraphernalia was seized during a traffic stop.
• On March 25 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 99th Avenue NE an adult female driver was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant. The woman was also cited for having no insurance and for driving after revocation.
• On March 25 in the 2400 block of Arnold Palmer Drive NE a large party of possible underage drinkers and loud individuals was dispersed.
• On March 25 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Highway 10 NE two males were arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, for having outstanding warrants, obstruction of the legal process and/or for providing officers with false information.
• On March 26 at the intersection of Interstate 35W NE and Lexington Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI, possession of a controlled substance and for possession of a stolen firearm.
• On March 26 at the intersection of 93rd Avenue NE and Xylite Street NE an adult female driver was arrested for a DWI.
• On March 26 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Polk Street NE an adult female was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 29 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Street NE an individual was cited for drug possession, for having an outstanding warrant and for providing officers with false information.
• On March 29 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE one was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of a controlled substance and another male was cited as well.
• On March 29 in the 3200 block of 95th Avenue NE a male was arrested during a welfare check for fifth-degree drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On March 29 at the intersection of 112th Avenue NE and Jefferson Street NE drug paraphernalia was seized during the search of a vehicle during a traffic stop.
• On March 29 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE an adult female driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI and child endangerment.
• On March 30 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On March 30 in the 10400 block of Baltimore Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On March 24 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE a road rage incident was reported.
• On March 28 in the 600 block of 117th Circle NE a 61-year-old male was found dead at his home by family.
• On March 28 in the 200 block of Territorial Road NE an adult male was found dead.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On March 28 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE a purse was stolen.
• On March 28 in the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
• On March 28 in the 4700 block of Fourth Street NE a vehicle’s license plate was stolen.
• On March 29 in the 4900 block of Fifth Street NE a vehicle’s license plate was stolen.
• On March 29 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a vehicle’s license plate was stolen.
• On April 3 in the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a male shoplifter was involved in a felony theft of a welder and other merchandise.
Property damage
• On March 28 in the 4000 block of University Avenue NE property was vandalized.
• On March 29 in the 3900 block of Tyler Street NE vandalism was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On April 4 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Osborne Road NE in Fridley an adult female driver was arrested by a Columbia Heights police officer for a gross misdemeanor DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On March 22 in the 5900 block of Third Street NE a theft occurred.
• On March 22 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE two packages were stolen from the front door an apartment.
• On March 22 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for robbery.
• On March 23 at the intersection of 53rd Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On March 23 in the 5800 block of Stinson Boulevard NE a woman reported that someone stole her silverware.
• On March 25 in the 1000 block of 52nd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 25 in the 5100 block of Main Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 25 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a woman reported a piece of her fender flare was stolen.
• On March 25 in the 6300 block of Fifth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 26 in the 6200 block of Trinity Drive NE two high-valued items were stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 26 in the 5000 block of Clearview Street NE tools were stolen from a truck.
• On March 27 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male shoplifter was arrested for a theft, possession of theft tools and was issued a trespassing notice. A female was also trespassed from the property.
• On March 28 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On March 22 in the 6000 block of East River Road NE there was a report of a drive by shooting. No injuries were reported, but one vehicle was damaged and had several bullet holes in it.
• On March 24 in the 0-99 block of 44th Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On March 25 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE a vehicle fire occurred that was caused by arson.
• On March 25 in the 900 block of Pandora Drive NE a bottle was thrown at a car, causing damage.
• On March 26 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a brick was thrown through a window.
• On March 27 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On March 28 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and University Avenue NE property damage was reported.
Assault
• On March 22 in the 5800 block of Second Street NE a male was involved in a domestic assault against a female and then left the scene. The male was not immediately located. The female was injured during the assault.
• On March 24 in the 5800 block of Second Street NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault by strangulation and for making threats of violence against a female.
• On March 24 in the 6100 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE an assault was reported.
• On March 25 in the 6400 block of Fifth Street NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported. The Anoka County Criminal Investigative Division was notified of the report.
• On March 25 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a juvenile was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On March 27 in the 6100 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE school resource officers arrested a juvenile male for a sexual assault.
DWI, drugs
• On March 22 in the 5600 block of West Bavarian Pass NE an officer responded to a female experiencing an overdose. The female refused medical care.
• On March 23 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Central Avenue NE two males were cited for possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
• On March 27 in the 5600 block of West Bavarian Pass NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance following a verbal domestic.
• On March 28 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male was arrested at a business for fifth-degree drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft and was issued a trespassing notice.
Miscellaneous
• On March 25 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a woman reported her son was being sexually harassed at school and at a fitness center in Fridley. The Anoka County Criminal Investigative Division was notified of the report.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On March 25 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE a burglary at a business occurred.
• On March 29 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On March 30 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred and a trespassing notice was issued to the suspect.
DWI, drugs
• On March 25 in the 8300 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for third-degree drug possession and was cited for having no vehicle registration.
Miscellaneous
• On March 29 in the 800 block of 84th Avenue NE an individual died.
