BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 27 in the 1500 block of 122nd Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Jan. 28 in the 9100 block of Davenport Street NE plumping tools and supplies were stolen.
• On Jan. 28 in the 4200 block of 123rd Circle NE there was a delayed report of a residential burglary.
• On Jan. 29 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE two juvenile males were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and for fleeing officers on foot.
• On Jan. 31 at the intersection of Interstate 35W NE and Lexington Avenue NE a driver was arrested for receiving stolen property and drug possession.
• On Jan. 31 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a known adult male shoplifter was deterred by store security from stealing concealed merchandise. The male though was arrested by officers for having outstanding warrants.
• On Feb. 1 in the 13000 block of Baltimore Street NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On Feb. 1 in the 700 block of 91st Avenue NE a theft was reported.
• On Feb. 2 in the 10900 block of Club West Parkway NE an employee at a business found two counterfeit $20 bills, but could not determine where the bills originated from.
• On Feb. 3 in the 10700 block of Mankato Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft and property damage.
• On Feb. 4 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE two adult male shoplifters were arrested for a theft and/or for having outstanding warrants.
• On Feb. 5 in the 1200 block of 107th Lane NE mail was stolen.
• On Feb. 6 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On Feb. 7 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE shoplifters were involved in a theft and fled in a stolen vehicle that was not pursued, but later located.
• On Feb. 8 in the 12000 block of Ulysses Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 9 in the 11000 block of Okinawa Street NE there was a burglary of a home under construction.
• On Feb. 9 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
Property damage
• On Jan. 31 in the 9800 block of Hamline Avenue NE graffiti was reported on a sound wall.
• On Feb. 1 in the 3500 block of 92nd Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On Feb. 2 in the 1500 block of 125th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of property damage.
• On Feb. 8 in the 12900 block of Lever Street NE there was a report of a barn roof collapsing. No one was injured during the collapse and officers were unable to immediately make contact with the owner.
Assault
• On Feb. 5 in the 12300 block of Midway Circle NE an adult male was arrested for a domestic assault by strangulation.
• On Feb. 5 in the 11200 block of 113th Square NE an adult male was arrested for a domestic assault and for violating a harassment restraining order.
• On Feb. 9 in the 300 block of 109th Avenue NE there was a report of a domestic assault by strangulation.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 27 in the 9900 block of University Avenue NE marijuana was seized during a traffic stop after a vehicle was pulled over for speeding.
• On Jan. 27 in the 9400 block of Bataan Street NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Jan. 27 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE two individuals were arrested during a traffic stop for first-degree drug possession, possession of a firearm and for having outstanding warrants.
• On Jan. 27 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Highway 10 NE an adult male was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of narcotics.
• On Jan. 27 in the 1100 block of Paul Parkway NE a driver was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On Jan. 27 in the 10900 block of Goodhue Street NE a female driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI and for violating a no contact order.
• On Jan. 29 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Jefferson Street NE an adult male was arrested for possession of narcotics and hypodermic needles and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Jan. 29 at the intersection of 93rd Lane NE and Central Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI and a DWI test refusal after he was found slumped over in a vehicle with another male at a traffic light.
• On Jan. 29 at the intersection of 117th Avenue NE and Jefferson Street NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 29 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Ulysses Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 31 at the intersection of Quincy Boulevard NE and 10th Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for a DWI, fifth-degree drug possession and for leaving the scene of a crash.
• On Feb. 1 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Polk Street NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 1 in the 600 block of 87th Lane NE an individual died of a drug overdose.
• On Feb. 2 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI and the vehicle’s passenger was arrested for drug possession.
• On Feb. 3 in the 9200 block of Central Avenue NE a passenger in a vehicle was arrested for possession of a controlled substance while the driver was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On Feb. 3 in the 10700 block of Able Street NE there was a report of a domestic in a vehicle. The adult female driver of the vehicle was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 4 in the 11200 block of Ulysses Street NE a driver was arrested for a DWI test refusal and for having an open container.
• On Feb. 4 in the 10600 block of Madison Street NE an adult male was arrested for third-degree drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Feb. 4 at the intersection of Interstate 35W NE and Lake Drive NE drug paraphernalia was confiscated during a traffic stop.
• On Feb. 5 at the intersection of Jefferson Street NE and County Road 10 NE a driver was arrested for a controlled substance DWI test refusal and for having an outstanding warrant. The passenger in the vehicle was also arrested for having an outstanding warrant and for providing the officer with false information.
• On Feb. 5 in the 1600 block of 121st Avenue NE an individual died of a possible overdose.
• On Feb. 6 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Central Avenue NE an adult male was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree drug possession and for possession of stolen property.
• On Feb. 7 at the intersection of Clover Leaf Parkway NE and Ulysses Street NE a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On Feb. 7 in the 700 block of County Road 10 NE an adult male driver was arrested for a controlled substance DUI after being found slumped over in his vehicle while parked in front of a business.
• On Feb. 7 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE an adult male was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of a controlled substance and for possession of stolen property.
• On Feb. 8 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE suspects were arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, providing officers with a false name and/or for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Feb. 8 in the 1400 block of 93rd Lane NE an adult male driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI test refusal and obstruction of justice.
• On Feb. 9 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a controlled substance DUI and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 29 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Lane NE there was a report of indecent exposure.
• On Feb. 2 in the 1900 block of 118th Lane NE an adult female reported an unknown male was selling her obscene material online.
• On Feb. 2 in the 9400 block of Polk Street NE a male was found dead during a welfare check.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 7 in the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 7 in the 1000 block of Peters Place NE a burglary occurred.
• On Feb. 8 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 9 in the 700 block of 39th Avenue NE an employee theft occurred.
• On Feb. 9 in the 3800 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 10 in the 4900 block of Monroe Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 12 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 9 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, for having an outstanding warrant and for providing officers with a false name.
• On Feb. 11 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE a female driver, from St. Anthony, was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 1 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a male was arrested for a theft and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On Feb. 1 in the 5800 block of Fourth Street NE a female was involved in a first-degree burglary, misdemeanor domestic assault and property damage. The female left prior to officers arrival and was not immediately located.
• On Feb. 1 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an adult male shoplifter was cited for theft and arrested for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Feb. 1 in the 6000 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE Fridley school resource officers received a report of stolen headphones.
• On Feb. 3 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen and later recovered.
• On Feb. 3 in the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On Feb. 4 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE there was a report an unknown suspect stole cash from a woman.
• On Feb. 4 in the 800 block of Rice Creek Terrace NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 4 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 5 in the 5300 block of Fifth Street NE a theft occurred followed by a domestic where a family member made threats against a child. All parties involved were separated.
• On Feb. 6 in the 7500 block of Highway 65 NE a license plate was stolen, but was later recovered and sent for destruction.
• On Feb. 6 in the 6300 block of Fifth Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 7 in the 72000 block of Commerce Circle W. a trailer was stolen.
Property damage
• On Feb. 2 in the 1500 block of South Oberlin Circle NE there was an attempted theft of a vehicle that resulted in criminal property damage.
• On Feb. 3 in the 5300 block of East River Road NE an employee of a company was involved in reported property damage.
• On Feb. 5 in the 6500 block of Channel Road NE a brick was thrown through a window.
• On Feb. 6 in the 6400 block of University Avenue NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On Feb. 3 in the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue N. a male was involved in a domestic assault and interfered with a 911 call. The male left prior to officers arrival and was not immediately located.
• On Feb. 3 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for a fifth-degree domestic assault against a female after he charged at the woman and threw property at her.
• On Feb. 5 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE a male was arrested for a second-degree domestic assault by strangulation, fleeing officers on foot and for obstruction of justice.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 1 in the 4900 block of Third Street NE an individual, who was found not breathing, was treated for an overdose and transported to a hospital.
• On Feb. 2 at the intersection of East River Road NE and Mississippi Way NE a driver was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana in a vehicle.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 4 in the 6500 block of Channel Road NE Fridley police officers and firefighters and Allina EMS responded to a report of a juvenile not breathing. The juvenile ultimately was pronounced dead.
• On Feb. 6 in the 6000 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE school resource officers confiscated a knife from a student.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 5 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 8 in the 8000 block of Hayes Street NE an individual died.
• On Feb. 9 in the 500 block of Westby Drive NE an individual died.
