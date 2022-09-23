BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 11 in the 1000 block of Paul Parkway NE a suspect was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing officers in a motor vehicle and on foot, and for reckless driving.
• On Sept. 12 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE officers located a vehicle that fled am attempted traffic stop. A suspect was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm and transporting a loaded firearm.
• On Sept. 12 in the 10500 block of Baltimore Street NE a firearm and vehicle were stolen.
• On Sept. 12 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and Interstate 35W NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 13 in the 9900 block of Central Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a stolen vehicle.
• On Sept. 13 in the 1500 block of 109th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a stolen cell phone.
• On Sept. 14 in the 12800 block of Polk Street NE multiple suspects were arrested for theft and for tampering with a motor vehicle.
• On Sept. 14 in the 10800 block of Austin Street NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On Sept. 14 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE two adult male shoplifters were arrested for theft, having outstanding warrants and/or for fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Sept. 14 in the 600 block of 112th Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Sept. 15 in the 2800 block of 88th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 15 at the intersection of 99th Avenue NE and Baltimore Street NE a stolen vehicle fled an attempted traffic stop. The vehicle was not pursued.
Property damage
• On Sept. 9 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE there was a report of graffiti containing threats.
• On Sept. 11 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle and pedestrian were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital for a minor injury.
• On Sept. 11 in the 1800 block of 86th Lane NE there was a delayed report of property damage.
• On Sept. 13 in the 11300 block of Arnold Palmer Drive NE a residential structure fire of a home’s attached garage was put out by SBM firefighters.
• On Sept. 13 in the 9100 block of Lincoln Street NE city property was damaged.
• On Sept. 13 at the intersection of 105th Avenue NE and Nassau Street NE a vehicle crashed into a sign, knocked it down, and the driver fled the scene.
• On Sept. 14 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 85th Avenue NE a vehicle fire occurred. A male was also arrested for having multiple outstanding warrants.
Assault
• On Sept. 9 in the 100 block of 125th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a fourth-degree assault, first-degree property damage, possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice, for making threats of violence and for speeding.
• On Sept. 9 in the 3500 block of 91st Court NE a juvenile male was issued a juvenile case file following a reported assault at a residence.
• On Sept. 12 in the 12400 block of Aberdeen Street NE an adult male was cited for a fifth-degree assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Sept. 10 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE drugs were located and sent for destruction. There’s currently no suspect information.
• On Sept. 10 in the 9300 block of Central Avenue NE a slumped over adult male driver was arrested for a fifth-degree DWI test refusal, drug possession and for obstruction of justice.
• On Sept. 15 in the 12900 block of Jefferson Street NE a male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI following a crash.
• On Sept. 15 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 85th Avenue NE an adult male and female were arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree drug possession and for possession of a stolen license plate.
• On Sept. 15 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Sept. 15 in the 12200 block of Fillmore Street NE an elderly female was transported to a hospital following a suspected opioid overdose.
• On Sept. 15 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 93rd Lane NE two vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in injures. One adult male was arrested for a third-degree DWI and criminal vehicular operation.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 9 in the 3500 block of 92nd Avenue NE a male was declared dead at the scene of a medical call.
• On Sept. 12 at the intersection of 91st Avenue NE and Terrace Road NE there was an attempted traffic stop of a vehicle that fled.
• On Sept. 13 at the intersection of 95th Avenue NE and West 35W Service Drive NE a male motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash. No other vehicles were involved with the crash.
• On Sept. 15 in the 700 block of 90th Lane NE an individual died.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 13 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop paper goods were stolen.
• On Sept. 14 in the 3900 block of Third Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Sept. 14 at the intersection of 47th Avenue NE and Polk Street NE a firearm was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 14 in the 1000 block of Peters Place NE there was a delayed report of a burglary.
• On Sept. 15 in the 4000 block of Hayes Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 15 in the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE a wallet was stolen from a bathroom.
• On Sept. 15 in the 3800 block of Hayes Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 15 in the 3900 block of Tyler Street NE multiple items were stolen from a truck.
• On Sept. 15 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a suspect was arrested for a theft and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Sept. 16 in the 3900 block of Arthur Street NE packages were stolen from a doorstep.
• On Sept. 16 in the 4000 block of Cleveland Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle by an unknown male suspect.
• On Sept. 16 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 17 in the 4700 block of Grand Avenue NE a first-degree burglary occurred.
Property damage
• On Sept. 16 in the 900 block of 46 1/2 Avenue NE in Hilltop property damage was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Sept. 18 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE a male driver, from Columbia Heights, was arrested for a DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 7 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE a car trailer was stolen.
• On Sept. 8 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE two adult males were arrested for a theft and/or for having an outstanding warrant. Both males were also issued trespassing notices.
• On Sept. 8 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen from a secured parking garage at an apartment complex.
• On Sept. 9 in the 0-99 block of 77th Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Sept. 9 in the 6200 block of Jackson Street NE video games and an Nintendo Switch were stolen from a residence while the victim’s roommates and guests were present.
• On Sept. 9 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for a misdemeanor theft and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Sept. 9 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.
• On Sept. 11 in the 1100 block of 52nd Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Sept. 12 in the 7600 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On Sept. 12 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male reportedly pushed a cart into an employee during a theft. Officers arrested the male suspect who then resisted arrest. The suspect was eventually arrested for a robbery and obstruction of the legal process.
• On Sept. 12 in the 400 block of Rice Creek Boulevard NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 12 in the 300 block of 67th Avenue NE a tablet, Apple Watch and perfume were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On Sept. 13 in the 500 block of 67th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 13 in the 1500 block of West Bavarian Court NE solar powered rose lights were stolen from a residential property.
• On Sept. 13 in the 1500 block of West Bavarian Court NE a trunk full of dolls was stolen from a garage during a residential burglary.
• On Sept. 13 in the 7600 block of Jackson Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 13 in the 6600 block of Anoka Street NE tools were stolen from a detached garage during a residential burglary.
• On Sept. 13 in the 6300 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Sept. 7 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Mississippi Street NE a fire occurred.
• On Sept. 7 in the 7100 block of Riverview Terrace NE a work vehicle was damaged during an attempted theft.
• On Sept. 8 in the 5600 block of Matterhorn Drive NE a fire occurred.
• On Sept. 9 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE a woman reported some teens in a tan sedan smashed the window of her car and fled once her vehicle’s alarm went off.
• On Sept. 12 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a car door was dinged while parked outside of a gym.
• On Sept. 12 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On Sept. 12 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE gas lines were damaged in a laundry room at an apartment complex.
• On Sept. 13 in the 1200 block of Gardena Avenue NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On Sept. 8 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an assault occurred at a business. The suspects fled the scene prior to an officer’s arrival.
• On Sept. 9 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female was briefly detained for assaulting another customer. The woman was issued a trespassing notice. The customer declined to pursue charged.
• On Sept. 9 in the 6000 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE school resource officers responded to a report of a fight. The officers broke up the fight and separated the students involved.
• On Sept. 9 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a domestic assault was reported.
• On Sept. 10 in the 7400 block of Able Street NE an assault was reported. The incident was only documented and no charges were filed per the request of the victim.
• On Sept. 12 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of a cat crying on a pond. Officers located a duffel bag carrier with two cats incident out in the pond and the cats were transported to an emergency veterinarian and then to the Minnesota Humane Society. There are currently no suspects.
• On Sept. 12 in the 7200 block of Central Avenue NE a woman reported a fifth-degree sexual conduct incident were a stranger reportedly touched her in a sexual manner. The suspect was not immediately located.
DWI, drugs
• On Sept. 7 in the 4800 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI and was cited for having no proof of insurance and for following a vehicle too closely.
• On Sept. 8 in the 5700 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana in a vehicle and for driving after revocation.
• On Sept. 10 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE two males were arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, for having outstanding warrants, possession of a dangerous weapon, trespassing and/or for providing officers with false information.
• On Sept. 11 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a female driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and was cited for speeding.
• On Sept. 11 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a male driver, who was found slumped over in his vehicle, was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 12 in the 5700 block of Main Street NE a driver was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 7 in the 6700 block of Overton Drive NE officers and EMT’s responded to a medical call for a report of an unconscious male. Life saving measures were attempted, but the male was pronounced dead at the scene.
• On Sept. 9 in the 5300 block of Fourth Street NE officers and EMT’s responded to a medical call for a report of an unconscious male. Life saving measures were attempted, but the male was pronounced dead at the scene.
• On Sept. 9 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was a report of a possible criminal sexual conduct incident where a female attempted to sell a business a laptop with possible child pornography on it.
• On Sept. 13 in the 6300 block of Highway 65 NE officers and EMT’s responded to a medical call for a report of an unconscious male. Life saving measures were attempted, but the male was pronounced dead at the scene.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 13 in the 900 block of County Road 10 NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 13 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 16 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Sept. 10 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE property damage was reported.
Assault
• On Sept. 10 at the intersection of Able Street NE and Osborne Road NE a traffic stop occurred where there was a shooting victim inside the vehicle.
• On Sept. 11 in the 800 block of 81st Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On Sept. 11 in the 1200 block of 80th Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On Sept. 13 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 9 in the 7800 block of Monroe Street NE an individual died during a medical call.
