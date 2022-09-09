BLAINE
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 24 in the 4700 block of Stinson Boulevard NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 24 at the intersection of 42nd Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle, which included a debit or credit card that was then used fraudulently.
• On Aug. 25 in the 1500 block of 37th Avenue NE a plant was stolen.
• On Aug. 25 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE a felony theft occurred.
• On Aug. 25 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a firearm was stolen.
• On Aug. 26 in the 800 block of 53rd Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Aug. 26 in the 2200 block of Argonne Drive NE mail was stolen.
• On Aug. 26 in the 900 block of 40th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 26 in the 1800 block of 49th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 28 in the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 29 in the 4100 block of Central Avenue NE a male was arrested for stealing a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Aug. 23 in the 4500 block of Washington Street NE vandalism was reported.
• On Aug. 26 in the 500 block of Summit Street NE property damage was reported.
• On Aug. 29 in the 4100 block of Central Avenue NE property damage was reported.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 25 in the 6300 block of University Avenue NE a robbery occurred. The suspect wasn’t immediately located.
• On Aug. 24 in the 7700 block of Beech Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 24 in the 8200 block of Hickory Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 24 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 24 in the 3000 block of Logan Parkway NE mail was stolen.
• On Aug. 25 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 81st Avenue NE an officer located a stolen vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.
• On Aug. 25 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 25 in the 5700 block of Main Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Aug. 26 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a drivers license was reportedly stolen when a man’s wallet was left unattended.
• On Aug. 26 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a credit card was stolen and then used fraudulently at local businesses.
• On Aug. 28 in the 5800 block of East River Road a first-degree aggravated robbery occurred at gunpoint. The suspect fled and wasn’t immediately located.
• On Aug. 28 in the 5800 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in criminal property damage.
• On Aug. 28 in the 1200 block of Gardena Avenue NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On Aug. 28 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE tennis shoes were stolen at a gym.
• On Aug. 29 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male reported that a female acquaintance stole his wallet.
• On Aug. 30 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Aug. 24 in the 1000 block of South Circle NE three males were seen attempting to steal a motorcycle, but they ended up fleeing in a vehicle. The motorcycle was reportedly damaged during the attempted theft.
• On Aug. 26 at the intersection of 68th Avenue NE and Anoka Street NE a fire occurred.
• On Aug. 26 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a theft occurred. The victim did not wish to pursue criminal charges.
• On Aug. 26 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and East River Road NE property damage was reported.
• On Aug. 27 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE there was a report of a male who damaged a door by slamming it, causing glass to break. Later, the victim decided to not pursue criminal charges.
• On Aug. 28 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Central Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On Aug. 28 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On Aug. 28 in the 5800 block of University Avenue NE criminal property damage to a vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 29 in the 600 block of Osborne Road NE a fire occurred.
• On Aug. 29 in the 6300 block of Washington Street NE a fire occurred.
• On Aug. 29 in the 6400 block of Central Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On Aug. 30 in the 5400 block of Altura Road NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On Aug. 26 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a suspect was cited for a fifth-degree assault.
• On Aug. 27 in the 7800 block of Firwood Way NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On Aug. 28 at the intersection of East River Road NE and Interstate 694 a female was transported to a hospital after being shot in the leg. The injury was reportedly not life threatening. The suspect who was involved in a second-degree assault wasn’t immediately located.
• On Aug. 28 in the 5100 block of Industrial Boulevard NE a victim was assaulted with a vehicle after interrupting a theft. The victim was transported to a hospital. The suspect wasn’t immediately located.
• On Aug. 29 in the 5600 block of Fifth Street NE there was a report a female assaulted a male during a domestic incident.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 24 in the 1400 block of 73rd Avenue NE an unresponsive male driver, who was slumped over behind the wheel, was arrested for a DWI and possession of stolen property, drug paraphernalia and over 1.4 grams of marijuana.
• On Aug. 25 at the intersection of 61st Avenue NE and Fifth Street NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Aug. 27 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 28 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 29 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female was arrested for second-degree possession of a controlled substance and was issued a trespassing notice.
• On Aug. 29 in the 7400 block of East River Road NE a business failed an alcohol compliance check.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 25 in the 6200 block of Able Street NE an officer initiated a welfare check on a home that had barking dogs of the backyard. Inside officers found the homeowner dead.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 29 in the 8200 block of Fifth Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Aug. 29 in the 8200 block of Fifth Street NE a theft was reported.
• On Sept. 1 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE a theft was reported.
• On Sept. 1 in the 800 block of 82nd Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Aug. 27 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On Aug. 26 in the 8000 block of Madison Street NE a domestic assault occurred.
