BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 17 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a shoplifter was arrested for a theft and possession of a controlled substance.
• On Sept. 17 in the 10200 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a delayed report of a catalytic converter being stolen from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 17 in the 100 block of 113th Square NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Sept. 18 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE there was a delayed report of jewelry being stolen.
• On Sept. 18 in the 4200 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE an adult male was arrested for a theft and possession of a controlled substance.
• On Sept. 19 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE an electric dirt bike was stolen.
• On Sept. 19 in the 3200 block of 95th Avenue NE a male was cited for stealing license plates.
• On Sept. 19 at the intersection of Xylite Street NE and 128th Court NE an attempted theft occurred.
• On Sept. 19 in the 10200 block of West Pleasure Creek Parkway NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 20 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 20 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE and adult male and female were cited for a misdemeanor theft. The male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Sept. 20 in he 9400 block of Jamestown Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 20 in the 10200 block of Madison Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 20 in the 9600 block of Naples Street NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 20 in the 100 block of 124th Avenue NE a male was located by officers attempting to steal items from under a porch. The male was issued a trespassing notice.
• On Sept. 20 in the 9100 block of Bataan Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 21 in the 12300 block of Aberdeen Street NE there was an attempted theft of a vehicle where the suspects fled the scene when officers arrived.
• On Sept. 21 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a male shoplifter was arrested for a theft and for having multiple outstanding warrants.
• On Sept. 21 in the 11200 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a report of an attempted theft by swindle.
• On Sept. 21 in the 10100 block of West Pleasure Creek Parkway NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On Sept. 21 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of a theft and property damage.
• On Sept. 21 in the 12700 block of Johnson Street NE there was a delayed report of medication being stolen.
• On Sept. 22 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of a theft and property damage.
Property damage
• On Sept. 16 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Jefferson Street NE a crash occurred where one driver was injured and had to be transported to a hospital.
• On Sept. 16 in the 12500 block of Zumbrota Street NE a vehicle’s side mirror was damaged.
• On Sept. 17 in the 800 block of 89th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of property damage.
• On Sept. 18 in the 3300 block of 89th Avenue NE a structure fire occurred.
• On Sept. 19 at the intersection of 129th Avenue NE and Isanti Street NE there was a report of a broken gas line.
• On Sept. 19 at the intersection of Polk Street NE and 91st Avenue NE a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle during a crash. The vehicle fled the scene and was not immediately located.
• On Sept. 20 in the 10800 block of Washington Boulevard NE a squad car was damaged.
• On Sept. 22 at the intersection of Club West Parkway NE and 111th Avenue NE a two vehicle crash occurred that resulted in injuries.
Assault
• On Sept. 16 in the 9300 block of Baltimore Street NE an adult male reported he was assaulted at an unknown located and was then transported home.
• On Sept. 18 in the 8900 block of University Avenue NE an individual reported that unknown males in a vehicle pointed a gun at the victim, before driving away.
• On Sept. 22 in the 1300 block of 89th Avenue NE a juvenile was arrested or a domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Sept. 16 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Clover leaf Parkway NE drug paraphernalia was confiscated during a traffic stop and sent for destruction.
• On Sept. 17 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 85th Avenue NE drug paraphernalia was confiscated during a traffic stop and sent for destruction.
• On Sept. 17 at the intersection of Highway 610 NE and Highway 10 NE an adult female driver was arrested for a DWI.
• On Sept. 18 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 106th Avenue NE an adult male was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.
• On Sept. 18 at the intersection of Paul Parkway NE and Oak Park Boulevard NE an adult male was arrested for a third-degree DWI and was cited for having no Minnesota drivers license and no proof of insurance.
• On Sept. 19 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Sept. 19 in the 9200 block of Petersburg Street NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and for having a felony outstanding warrant.
• On Sept. 20 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and Jefferson Street NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant. The male was also issued a trespassing notice.
• On Sept. 20 in the 10300 block of Baltimore Street NE one female shoplifter was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and for having outstanding warrant. A male was also arrested for having outstanding warrants.
• On Sept. 21 in the 100 block of 89th Avenue NE an individual suffered a possible overdose.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 18 in the 10300 block of Fillmore Place NE a suspect with an outstanding warrant fled officers at a residence.
• On Sept. 20 at the intersection of 106th Lane NE and Terrace Road NE a suspect with outstanding warrants fled from police officers and was not immediately located.
• On Sept. 20 in the 3200 block of 90th Drive NE an individual died of suspected natural causes.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 21 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE there were thefts from multiple vehicles in a parking garage.
• On Sept. 21 in the 4800 block of Monroe Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 21 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 21 in the 4600 block of Heights Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 23 in the 4200 block of Washington Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 23 in the 4300 block of Fourth Street NE a gun was stolen from a vehicle and golf clubs were stolen from a garage.
• On Sept. 25 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a stolen vehicle was recovered and two suspects were arrested.
• On Sept. 25 in the 300 block of Summit Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 25 in the 4500 block of Fillmore Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Sept. 22 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE two vehicles were involved in a hit and run crash that resulted in injuries.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 14 in the 5800 block of Arthur Street NE a lunch box containing personal items was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 16 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an employee of a business was cited for a theft.
• On Sept. 16 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male driver was cited for a theft.
• On Sept. 17 in the 7800 block of East River road NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 17 in the 5800 block of Second Street NE a female was involved in a burglary of an apartment. The victim refused to press charges.
• On Sept. 19 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a laptop was stolen.
• On Sept. 19 in the 6500 block of Main Street NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On Sept. 19 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 19 in the 5800 block of Second Street NE a purse was stolen.
Property damage
• On Sept. 16 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 69th Avenue NE a crash occurred after a semi truck rear ended a vehicle. A minor injury was reportedly caused by the crash.
• On Sept. 16 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE vandalism was reported.
• On Sept. 17 in the 6600 block of East River Road NE a maintenance shed was damaged during an attempted break in.
• On Sept. 17 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a disorderly male threw rocks at vehicles causing property damage.
• On Sept. 18 in the 100 block of Island Park Drive NE a vehicle was damaged while parked in a parking lot.
• On Sept. 20 in the 5800 block of Fifth Street NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On Sept. 14 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE a suspect was involved in a felony strangulation and fourth-degree property damage during a domestic. The suspect was not immediately located,
• On Sept. 14 in the 6500 block of Central Avenue NE there was a report of a gunshot and someone bleeding The male victim was located, provided medical aid and transported to a hospital. One male was arrested for first-degree assault.
• On Sept. 14 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE there was a report of an assault.
• On Sept. 14 in the 600 block of Mississippi Street NE a possible criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
• On Sept. 15 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a male reportedly punched the manager of a store in the face. The male was trespassed from the property.
• On Sept. 17 in the 5500 block of East Bavarian Pass NE a male was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation and third-degree property damage.
• On Sept. 17 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On Sept. 20 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE an assault occurred. The suspect was not immediately arrested during to receiving medical care.
• On Sept. 20 in the 200 block of 67th Avenue NE a male reported a domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Sept. 16 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a hypodermic needle was confiscated from an individual and disposed of.
• On Sept. 16 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE drugs were located, collected and entered into evidence.
• On Sept. 16 in the 700 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On Sept. 16 in the 5000 block of Third Street NE a vehicle crashed into a house. The driver was later arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 16 in the 700 block of 73rd Avenue NE a driver was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and fireworks and for reckless driving in a failed attempt to evade police.
• On Sept. 17 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Interstate 694 a driver was arrested for a DWI following a crash.
• On Sept. 17 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Central Avenue NE a driver, who was slumped over in traffic, was arrested for a third-degree DWI refusal.
• On Sept. 18 in the 6400 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and drug paraphernalia and was cited for speeding.
• On Sept. 19 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a slumped over male ave false information to police officers and then fled in his vehicle.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 16 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 17 in the 7800 block of Monroe Street NE a package was stolen.
• On Sept. 18 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 20 in the 8300 block of Terrace Road NE a campaign sign was stolen.
Property damage
• On Sept. 17 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE property was vandalized.
• On Sept. 20 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE property was damaged.
