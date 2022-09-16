BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 2 in the 1100 block of Territorial Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 2 in the 11300 block of Goodhue Street NE a package was stolen.
• On Sept. 2 in the 800 block of 11th Lane NE there was a burglary at a new home construction site. Property damage was also reported.
• On Sept. 2 in the 1200 block of 89th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 2 in the 11100 block of Washington Street NE a stolen vehicle was located and recovered.
• On Sept. 2 in the 2100 block of 118th Avenue NE there was a theft by swindle.
• On Sept. 3 in the 11400 block of Third Street NE a motorcycle was stolen.
• On Sept. 4 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a suspect was cited and released for a theft and was issued a trespassing notice.
• On Sept. 5 at the intersection of Airport Road NE and 85th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for felony receiving stolen property and third-degree burglary.
• On Sept. 5 in the 900 block of 127th Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.
• On Sept. 5 in the 9300 block of Harpers Court NE there was a delayed report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was later located and recovered.
• On Sept. 6 in the 10700 block of Seventh Street NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Sept. 6 in the 8500 block of Xylite Street NE there was a delayed report of a burglary at a gas station.
• On Sept. 6 in the 9400 block of Flanders Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 8 in the 9900 block of Polk Street NE three males were arrested and charged with stealing a catalytic converter.
Property damage
• On Sept. 3 at the intersection of North Road NE and Lexington Avenue NE a vehicle and pedestrian were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On Sept. 4 in the 1100 block of 106th Avenue NE a rock was thrown through a window by an unknown person.
• On Sept. 4 in the 300 block of 89th Lane NE there was a fire in an upper level apartment. Two victims were transported to a nearby city and the Red Cross was contacted for assistance.
• On Sept. 6 in the 12500 block of Lever Street NE property damage was reported.
• On Sept. 7 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE the rear window of a vehicle was broken out.
• On Sept. 7 in the 13200 block of Aberdeen Street NE an adult female was cited for property damage.
• On Sept. 8 in the 2100 block of 105th Avenue NE a vehicle’s window was broken and a door damaged.
Assault
• On Sept. 5 in the 1300 block of 95th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a misdemeanor domestic assault following a family dispute.
DWI, drugs
• On Sept. 2 in the 200 block of County Road 10 NE a male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI, disorderly conduct and was issued a trespassing notice.
• On Sept. 2 at the intersection of Clover leaf Parkway NE and 97th Lane NE a suspect was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and for driving after revocation.
• On Sept. 3 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 113th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 4 at the intersection of Bataan Street NE and 90th Lane NE drugs and drug paraphernalia were confiscated from individuals in a vehicle.
• On Sept. 5 in the 300 block of 89th Lane NE a suspect was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Sept. 5 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Polk Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and DWI test refusal.
• On Sept. 5 in the 4400 block of 124th Lane NE an adult male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 7 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE a female was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 30 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 1 in the 4600 block of Polk Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 1 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was taken without the owner’s permission.
• On Sept. 1 at the intersection of Stinson Boulevard NE and 39th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Aug. 31 in the 500 block of 40th Avenue NE property damage was reported.
Assault
• On Sept. 1 at the intersection of Main Street NE and 37th Avenue NE a misdemeanor assault and theft was reported.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 31 in the 5600 block of Sixth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 31 in the 6300 block of Highway 65 NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 31 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE three females, who received citations, and an unknown male suspect, who was not immediately located, were involved in a first-degree robbery; first-, second- and fifth-degree assault, and made threats of violence to a female victim who was transported to a hospital.
• On Sept. 1 in the 1300 block of Hillcrest Drive NE a scooter was stolen.
• On Sept. 1 in the 0-99 block of 62 1/2 Way NE mail was stolen.
• On Sept. 1 in the 5800 block of University Avenue NE the front window of a vehicle was broken and multiple items were stolen from inside the vehicle.
• On Sept. 2 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. The reporting person did not wish to pursue criminal charges.
• On Sept. 2 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 2 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male suspect was cited for a misdemeanor theft and arrested for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Sept. 3 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE mail was possibly stolen from multiple mailboxes that were also damaged.
• On Sept. 3 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 4 in the 6000 block of Second Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 4 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Aug. 31 in the 1300 block of Skywood Court NE a fire occurred.
• On Aug. 31 at the intersection of Seventh Street NE and Mississippi Street NE the front bumper of a vehicle was keyed.
• On Sept. 2 in the 5600 block of Polk Street NE an apartment was flooded, causing property damage.
• On Sept. 2 at the intersection of 53rd Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE two vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries. Both drivers had active warrants. One driver was transported to a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash while the other driver was cited for failing to stop at a red light.
• On Sept. 3 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE property damage was reported.
• On Sept. 4 in the 600 block of 58th Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On Sept. 5 in the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 6 in the 5700 block of Main Street NE there was a citizen’s arrest for misdemeanor property damage. A citation was mailed to the suspect.
• On Sept. 6 in the 8200 block of University Avenue NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On Aug. 31 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE a female was arrested for a domestic assault against another female, who was transported to a hospital.
• On Sept. 4 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On Sept. 6 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE an assault was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 5 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE Fridley firefighters and Allina Health EMS located a male not breathing. Life saving measures were attempted, but the male died.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 3 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE an aggravated robbery occurred.
• On Sept. 3 in the 700 block of Lund Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 3 in the 300 block of Maple Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 3 in the 400 block of 83rd Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 4 in the 600 block of 81st Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Sept. 6 in the 8000 block of Washington Street NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On Sept. 7 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 7 in the 8300 block of Laddie Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Assault
• On Sept. 7 in the 1300 block of Council Oaks Drive NE a fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
