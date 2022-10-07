BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 23 in the 12300 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Sept. 24 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 24 in the 100 block of 91st Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 24 in the 4400 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE a theft and attempted fraudulent use of a financial transaction card was reported.
• On Sept. 25 in the 3800 block of Edgewood Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Sept. 25 in the 8600 block of Polk Street NE vandalism was reported.
• On Sept. 26 in the 300 block of Territorial Road NE a theft by swindle incident was reported.
• On Sept. 26 in the 3900 block of 114th Lane NE a package was stolen and a vehicle was tampered with.
• On Sept. 28 in the 10400 block of Washington Boulevard NE mail was stolen.
• On Sept. 28 in the 8700 block of West 35W Service Drive NE there was a theft from a construction site.
• On Sept. 28 in the 1100 block of 115th Circle NE a residential burglary occurred on a home that’s under construction.
• On Sept. 29 in the 1600 block of 99th Lane NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 29 in the 4100 block of 108th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen. There was also a report of financial transaction card fraud.
Property damage
• On Sept. 23 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 99th Avenue NE a crash occurred that resulted in injuries.
• On Sept. 23 at the intersection of Lakes Parkway NE and Kiska Street NE property damage was reported.
• On Sept. 23 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a vehicle’s gas tank was damaged.
• On Sept. 24 in the 8800 block of Able Street NE a vehicle crashed into a mailbox during a hit and run crash.
• On Sept. 25 in the 1100 block of Paul Parkway NE a trash can fire occurred.
• On Sept. 26 in the 1100 block of 116th Avenue NE property damage was reported,
Assault
• On Sept. 24 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Fillmore Street NE one male was shot and another stabbed during a second-degree assault. Both males were transported to a hospital.
• On Sept. 29 in the 10300 block of Pierce Street NE a suspect was arrested for a domestic assault by strangulation.
DWI, drugs
• On Sept. 23 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 129th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and was cited for driving after revocation and for having no insurance.
• On Sept. 23 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a male, who appeared passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, was found with drug paraphernalia.
• On Sept. 24 in the 10700 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 26 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a domestic abuse no contact order violation and a domestic assault by strangulation. The adult male suspect was not immediately located.
• On Sept. 27 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 120th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI.
• On Sept. 27 in the 00 block of 113th Lane NE a suspect was arrested for drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Sept. 27 in the 800 block of 123rd Lane NE an individual was transported to a hospital after experiencing an overdose.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 28 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 29 in the 3800 block of Stinson Boulevard NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 29 in the 4300 block of Central Avenue NE a suspect stole a vehicle and then fled on foot after being pursued by police officers.
• On Sept. 30 in the 900 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop suspects pulled a Chase ATM out of the ground. The suspects attempted to break into it, but failed. No money was taken and entry was not made into the safe.
• On Sept. 30 in the 2100 block of 37th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 1 in the 3700 block of Third Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Oct. 1 in the 4300 block of Jefferson Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 2 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft by swindle and fraud incident was reported.
• On Oct. 2 in the 5200 block of Seventh Street NE a burglary was reported.
Property damage
• On Oct. 2 in the 4300 block of Central Avenue NE property damage was reported.
Assault
• On Oct. 2 in the 4500 block of Tyler Street NE a domestic assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Sept. 30 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE a male driver, from Eagan, who was found slumped over in his vehicle behind the wheel, was arrested for a DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 22 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 22 in the 900 block of Osborne Road NE a vehicle was stolen during a burglary. There was also a report of property damage.
• On Sept. 24 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male shoplifter was arrested for a theft and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Sept. 24 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was cited for a theft.
• On Sept. 24 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred where one suspect fled on foot and another suspect was arrested for theft and for violating domestic abuse no contact order.
• On Sept. 27 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a male was arrested for using a financial transaction card fraudulently at a business to acquire goods valued at approximately $287. He was also arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after he was found to be in possession of a felony amount of marijuana.
Property damage
• On Sept. 21 in the 00 block of 51st Way NE a fire occurred.
• On Sept. 21 in the 400 block of Osborne Road NE property damage was reported.
• On Sept. 25 at the intersection of Hackmann Avenue NE and Hackmann Circle NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On Sept. 22 in the 7500 block of University Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On Sept. 23 in the 300 block of 74th Avenue NE a male was transported to a hospital after being stabbed during a domestic assault. A female suspect was arrested.
• On Sept. 26 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
• On Sept. 27 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a woman reported a domestic assault by her boyfriend. The suspect was later located and arrested.
DWI, drugs
• On Sept. 21 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Main Street NE a driver was arrested for a second-degree test refusal, misdemeanor obstruction, speeding and for an instructional
permit violation.
• On Sept. 22 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a manager of a business turned over a bag of marijuana they found to a police officer.
• On Sept. 25 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Main Street NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and cited for driving after revocation and for having no proof of insurance.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 23 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE a female was found dead.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Sept. 23 in the 8200 block of Middletown Road NE a theft occurred.
• On Sept. 27 in the 1200 block of 81st Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
DWI, drugs
• On Sept. 27 in the 8100 block of McKinley Street NE during a medical call an individual was administered Narcan and used force against first responders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.