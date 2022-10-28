BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 7 in the 10200 block of Washington Court NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Oct. 8 in the 8500 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 8 in the 2200 block of 119th Avenue NE packages were stolen.
• On Oct. 9 in the 11400 block of Hastings Street NE a male, who was wanted for a burglary out of Sherburne County, fled from officers on foot.
• On Oct. 11 in the 1000 block of Clover Leaf Parkway NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On Oct. 11 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE an adult male and female were cited for a misdemeanor theft and the male was also arrested for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Oct. 12 in the 2000 block of 131st Court NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 12 in the 100 block of 89th Avenue NE a shoplifting suspect was arrested for a theft, fifth-degree drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Oct. 14 in the 9400 block of Van Buren Street NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Oct. 17 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE a wallet was stolen. Financial transaction cards from the wallet were also used.
• On Oct. 17 in the 3000 block of 126th Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On Oct. 18 in the 12400 block of Aberdeen Street NE there was a theft from inside a vehicle that resulted in property damage.
• On Oct. 18 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Oct. 18 in the 8700 block of Midway Street NE license plates were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 18 in the 2900 block of 126th Avenue NE a furnace was stolen during a residential burglary.
• On Oct. 18 in the 12600 block of Erskin Street NE there was a report of a burglary at a new construction site.
• On Oct. 18 in the 200 block of 119th Avenue NE a package was stolen.
• On Oct. 19 in the 400 block of Pleasure Creek Drive NE there was a report of a theft by swindle.
• On Oct. 20 in the 9800 block of Seventh Street NE a theft by swindle incident occurred.
Property damage
• On Oct. 8 in the 10200 block of Taylor Street NE a fire occurred.
• On Oct. 10 in the 10100 block of Sunset Avenue NE a business reported windows were broken and a tow truck was keyed.
• On Oct. 13 in the 200 block of County Road 10 NE an adult male was cited for fourth-degree criminal property damage.
• On Oct. 17 in the 123000 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE there was a report a juvenile male damaged an apartment door.
• On Oct. 19 at the intersection of Lakes Parkway NE and North Marina Circle NE city property was damaged.
• On Oct. 19 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 101st Avenue NE a crash occurred that resulted in injuries.
• On Oct. 20 at the intersection of Club West Parkway NE and Baltimore Street NE two vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.
Assault
• On Oct. 7 in the 10400 block of Pierce Street NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On Oct. 7 in the 1500 block of 126th Avenue NE there was a report of a domestic assault occurring between a male and female.
• On Oct. 12 in the 3200 block of 89th Lane NE there was a delayed report of an assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Oct. 7 at the intersection of Clover Leaf Parkway NE and Central Avenue NE a male was arrested for first-degree drug possession.
• On Oct. 7 in the 10300 block of National Street NE a male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 8 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and Ball Road NE a male was arrested for a DWI and for a domestic assault.
• On Oct. 8 at the intersection of 121st Avenue NE and University Avenue NE an adult male was given a verbal warning during a traffic stop for possession of a small amount of marijuana and alcohol.
• On Oct. 10 in the 10500 block of Radisson Road NE a suspect being stopped for a DUI, being a felon in possession of a firearm, property damage and for having an outstanding warrant, fled from officers in a vehicle.
• On Oct. 10 at the intersection of 97th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a driver was cited for possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
• On Oct. 10 in the 9900 block of Ulysses Street NE a business failed its tobacco compliance check.
• On Oct. 11 in the 9400 block of Able Street NE there was a delayed report of a catalytic converter being stolen from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 12 in the 300 block of 89th Lane NE there was a delayed report of a bicycle being stolen.
• On Oct. 12 at the intersection of 89th Avenue NE and Polk Street NE a suspect was arrested for a fourth-degree DUI for use of a controlled substance.
• On Oct. 12 in the 700 block of 91st Avenue NE a suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• On Oct. 12 in the 10800 block of Quito Street NE an adult female driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 12 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and Interstate 35W NE a male was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On Oct. 14 in the 11300 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, for having an outstanding warrant, fleeing officers in a motor vehicle and for driving after revocation.
• On Oct. 14 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 113th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 14 in the 1400 block of 93rd Lane NE an adult male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI and for having an outstanding warrant,
• On Oct. 15 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE following a three-vehicle hit and run crash one driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and for leaving the scene of a crash.
• On Oct. 15 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 125th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and for possession of a controlled substance.
• On Oct. 16 in the 10500 block of Madison Street NE an individual was transported to a hospital due to an overdose.
• On Oct. 17 at the intersection of Van Buren Street NE and 91st Avenue NE a driver was cited for possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
• On Oct. 17 in the 8900 block of Terrace Road NE there was a report of a juvenile tobacco violation.
• On Oct. 18 in the 12300 block of Aberdeen Street NE an adult male was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 19 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Polk Street NE a suspect was arrested during a traffic stop for drug possession.
• On Oct. 19 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 125th Avenue NE a driver was cited for possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
Miscellaneous
• On Oct. 11 in the 200 block of 103rd Avenue NE a 67-year-old male was found dead.
• On Oct. 12 in the 12400 block of Cloud Drive NE an individual was found dead.
• On Oct. 13 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE an elderly female was found dead.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 12 in the 900 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 13 in the 900 block of 46 1/2 Avenue NE in Hilltop a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Oct. 13 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 14 in the 4700 block of Grand Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 14 in the 4300 block of Third Street NE a vehicle was broken into overnight. A jacket was taken from inside the vehicle.
• On Oct. 16 in the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop two power inverters were stolen with a total loss of over $850.
• On Oct. 16 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 16 in the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a welder was stolen.
• On Oct. 16 in the 3800 block of Second Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 17 in the 1400 block of 47th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 18 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a second-degree burglary occurred.
• On Oct. 19 in the 4300 block of Seventh Street NE a vehicle was stolen from a driveway overnight. The vehicle was later recovered by the Minneapolis Police Department.
• On Oct. 19 in the 3900 block of Hayes Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Oct, 19 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE groceries were stolen.
• On Oct. 19 in the 5200 block of Sixth Street NE a package was stolen from a home.
• On Oct. 19 in the 700 block of 46 1/2 Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft was reported.
• On Oct. 20 in the 3900 block of Hayes Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 20 in the 4600 block of Fillmore Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On Oct. 22 in the 1000 block of Polk Circle NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 23 in the 3800 block of Stinson Boulevard NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Oct. 12 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop storage lockers were damaged and possibly broken into resulting in over $10,000 worth of damage.
• On Oct. 14 in the 1000 block of Grandview Court NE property damage occurred after a vehicle engaged in reckless driving.
• On Oct. 17 in the 4300 block of Second Street NE property damage was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Oct. 16 in the 600 block of 40th Avenue NE a male driver, from Columbia Heights, was arrested for a DWI.
• On Oct. 20 at th intersection of Van Buren Street NE and 39th Avenue NE a male driver, from Columbia Heights, was arrested for a DWI test refusal.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 5 in the 300 block of 53rd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 5 at the intersection of Highway 65 NE and West Moore Lake Drive NE Columbia Heights officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle. Fridley officers later located the stolen vehicle, but the driver fled.
• On Oct. 5 in the 500 block of Dover Street NE there was a delayed report of a power enhancer and laptop being stolen from a vehicle. A car radio was also damaged.
• On Oct. 5 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On Oct. 5 in the 1500 block of 68th Avenue NE a package was stolen.
• On Oct. 5 in the 1200 block of Regis Lane NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Oct, 5 in the 1600 block of 73rd Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a stolen vehicle.
• On Oct. 5 in the 1500 block of 68th Avenue NE mail was stolen.
• On Oct. 5 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE there was a delayed report of a stolen vehicle.
• On Oct. 5 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE a male shoplifter was located by officers, but the male resisted arrested. The male was then arrested for theft, pedestrian failure to stop for a red light and for obstruction of the legal process.
• On Oct. 6 in the 7700 block of Beech Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.
• On Oct. 6 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male shoplifter was arrested for a theft, providing false information to police officers, trespassing and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Oct. 7 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 7 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was cited for a theft.
• On Oct. 7 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 7 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a shoplifter fled from police officers following a theft.
• On Oct. 9 in the 6100 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 9 in the 5500 block of Fifth Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Oct. 10 in the 5800 block of Second Street NE an Apple MacBook was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 11 in the 00 block of Northern Stacks drive NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 12 in the 100 block of 77th Way NE a lock box and its contents were stolen from the exterior door of a business.
• On Oct. 12 in the 5700 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle’s tire was stolen.
• On Oct. 13 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was later located in Stearns County and it was recovered after a short pursuit. A male was arrested for the theft.
• On Oct. 13 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a theft was reported involving a contractor who had returned materials he was not entitled to. The company reimbursed the complainant for the theft.
• On Oct. 13 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a cell phone was stolen.
• On Oct. 13 in the 5300 block of University Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered. The male driver was arrested for receiving stolen property and for tampering with a motor vehicle.
• On Oct. 14 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 15 in the 7500 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen from an auto dealership.
• On Oct. 15 in the 700 block of 67th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 15 in the 1300 block of 52nd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 16 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 16 in the 6200 block of Seventh Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 16 in the 5200 block of East River Road NE a trailer was stolen.
• On Oct. 16 in the 5300 block of East River Road NE a trailer was stolen.
• On Oct. 17 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a juvenile stole a cell phone and tablet during a second-degree residential burglary.
• On Oct. 17 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a juvenile male was charged for a theft from a business.
• On Oct. 18 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE multiple suspects were involved in a theft at a business where an employee was assaulted. The vehicle the suspects fled in was later discovered to have been stolen out of Minneapolis.
• On Oct. 18 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Oct. 5 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Gardena Avenue NE two vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On Oct. 5 at the intersection of Mississippi Street NE and University Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On Oct. 5 in the 7300 block of Central Avenue NE a structure fire occurred.
• On Oct. 5 in the 5700 block of Central Avenue NE property damage was reported at an apartment complex.
• On Oct. 5 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of property damage.
• On Oct. 10 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle collision occurred where a male was pinned in between two vehicles. The male was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
• On Oct. 12 in the 4900 block of Third Street NE a window was damaged.
• On Oct. 14 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 57th Avenue NE one person was injured in a crash. Two citations were issued.
• On Oct. 15 at the intersection of 44th Avenue NE and a railroad underpass a crash occurred that resulted in injures.
• On Oct. 15 in the 5900 block of Central Avenue NE a front door was damaged.
• On Oct. 16 in the 100 block of Gibraltar Road NE a fire occurred.
• On Oct. 18 in the 500 block of 61st Avenue NE there was a report of a group of juveniles vandalizing property by tipping over trash cans and portable toilets.
Assault
• On Oct. 5 in the 6100 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE an assault between juveniles occurred.
• On Oct. 5 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a female was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On Oct. 6 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE an adult male and female were arrested for a domestic assault and a domestic abuse no contact order violation.
• On Oct. 8 in the 5300 block of University Avenue NE officers responded to a report of a male attempting to get into his girlfriend’s vehicle and the woman attempted to stab her boyfriend in response. The male was arrested for second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, tampering with a motor vehicle and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Oct. 9 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE officers responded to a report of a group of people, armed with bats and guns, attempting to get people out of a house. Officers arrested one individual for second-degree assault and for making terroristic threats. The rest of the group was ordered to disperse.
• On Oct. 11 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE there was a report of two males possibly fighting and damaging property in the hallway of an apartment complex.
• On Oct. 12 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
• On Oct. 14 at the intersection of 57th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On Oct 14 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE two victims were involved in a fight and one of the males was stabbed.
• On Oct. 17 in the 5600 block of Polk Street NE a female reported a domestic assault and property damage.
• On Oct. 17 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
• On Oct. 18 in the 4500 block of Main Street NE an adult female was arrested for a gross misdemeanor domestic assault.
• On Oct. 18 at 550 Osborne Road NE a Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus nurse was assaulted by a patient. The patient was issued a citation.
DWI, drugs
• On Oct. 8 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE a male driver, who was found slumped over in his vehicle, was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 10 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a male driver, who was found slumped over in his vehicle, was arrested for third- and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On Oct. 13 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 61st Avenue NE a driver was cited for possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
• On Oct. 13 in the 5400 block of Main Street NE a female was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Oct. 15 in the 800 block of 73rd Avenue NE a male bicyclist, who was stopped for having no lights on his bike, was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Oct. 15 at the intersection of 57th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a slumped over female driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 18 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE a male was arrested during a traffic stop for third-degree possession of a controlled substance and for having an outstanding warrant.
Miscellaneous
• On Oct. 6 in the 6400 block of Dellwood Drive NE a male was found dead.
• On Oct. 17 in the 300 block of Osborne Road NE an officer responded to a report of a missing female. The woman was located deceased under her bed.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 8 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 13 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 17 in the 7800 block of Quincy Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 18 in the 8000 block of McKinley Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 18 in the 300 block of 83rd Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 19 in the 8000 block of Abel Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Oct. 19 in the 1200 block of 81st Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Oct. 9 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE property was damaged.
• On Oct. 10 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE a fire occurred.
• On Oct. 11 in the 1300 block of 81st Avenue NE a squad car was damaged.
• On Oct. 17 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE city property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On Oct. 12 in the 500 block of Ione Avenue NE an individual was found dead during a welfare check.
• On Oct. 17 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and East University Avenue Service Drive NE a vehicle fled from police officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.