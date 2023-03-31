BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On March 10 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a female shoplifter was arrested for a theft and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On March 11 in the 1500 block of 109th Avenue NE a female was arrested for a theft.
• On March 12 in the 10300 block of Baltimore Street NE two shoplifters were involved in a theft and fled the scene in a motor vehicle.
• On March 12 in the 1300 block of 109th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 12 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE a cellphone was stolen.
• On March 13 in the 12200 block of Aberdeen Street NE a theft was reported.
• On March 13 in the 12400 block of Jamestown Street NE a theft was reported.
• On March 13 in the 9100 block of Central Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 15 in the 00 block of 113th Avenue NE tools were stolen from a vehicle’s mounted tool box.
Property damage
• On March 10 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Radisson Road NE a vehicle fire occurred. No injuries were reported.
• On March 11 at the intersection of 101st Avenue NE and Flanders Court NE a two vehicle crash occurred that resulted in one woman being injured who was transported to a hospital.
• On March 12 in the 9100 block of Lincoln Street NE a vehicle’s window was broken. No items were stolen from inside the vehicle.
• On March 14 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Highway 10 NE one individual was injured during a two-vehicle crash.
• On March 14 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and 125th Avenue NE a squad car was damaged.
• On March 14 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a two-vehicle crash occurred where one driver was transported to a hospital after sustaining injuries.
Assault
• On March 10 in the 12400 block of Jamestown Street NE there was a report of physical abuse of a vulnerable adult by a nursing home staff member.
• On March 11 in the 100 block of 113th Square NE an adult female was arrested for a domestic assault by strangulation against her boyfriend.
• On March 13 in the 1300 block of 95th Lane NE there was a delayed report of a domestic assault.
• On March 15 in the 1300 block of 95th Lane NE an adult female was arrested for a domestic assault against her juvenile children.
DWI, drugs
• On March 10 in the 2800 block of Rice Creek Parkway NE a juvenile male was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On March 10 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 125th Avenue NE a male driver, who was pulled over for speeding, was arrested for a DWI test refusal.
• On March 11 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Aberdeen Street NE an adult male driver was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree drug possession and possession of marijuana in a vehicle. The driver was also cited for driving after revocation and for having expired tabs.
• On March 11 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On March 12 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and Able Street NE a male driver was arrested for a first-degree DWI.
• On March 13 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 105th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and was cited for driving after cancellation and having expired tabs.
• On March 14 in the 1400 block of 85th Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession during a traffic stop.
• On March 14 in the 3200 block of 91st Lane NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect.
• On March 15 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE an adult male was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree possession of narcotics.
• On March 15 in the 9500 block of West Sandpiper Drive NE an adult male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI test refusal after crashing his vehicle into a snowbank.
• On March 15 at the intersection of Ulysses Street NE and Clover leaf Parkway NE a male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI following a road rage incident.
• On March 16 at the intersection of 105th Avenue NE and Radisson Road NE an adult male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On March 11 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE a road rage incident occurred involving a weapon.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On March 21 in the 400 block of 40th Avenue NE a theft was reported.
• On March 21 in the 1400 block of 39th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On March 22 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 23 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a theft occurred.
• On March 24 in the 4300 block of Washington Street NE a theft was reported.
• On March 24 in the 900 block of 40th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 24 in the 900 block of 45th Avenue NE a theft was reported.
• On March 25 in the 900 block of 41st Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On March 26 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On March 24 in the 3800 block of Central Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On March 25 in the 4400 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE a two-vehicle hit and run crash occurred where both vehicles left the scene of the crash. A street sign and fire hydrant were damaged.
• On March 26 in the 3900 block of Ulysses Street NE property damage was reported.
Assault
• On March 24 in the 1100 block of 42 1/2 Avenue NE a second-degree assault occurred and property damage.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On March 15 in the 6300 block of Central Avenue NE officers responded to a report of a female attempting to pass a stolen check through a bank’s drive thru window. The suspect fled from officers in their vehicle and was not immediately located.
• On March 15 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was cited for a theft and issued a trespassing notice.
• On March 16 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 16 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a theft was reported.
• On March 17 in the 1400 block of 73rd Avenue NE a theft was reported.
• On March 20 in the 6400 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a burglary at a business’ garage.
• On March 21 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for a theft and for having an outstanding warrant.
Property damage
• On March 19 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a fire occurred.
• On March 19 in the 5500 block of East Bavarian Pass NE a vehicle’s tires were slashed and a window was broken.
• On March 21 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE an apartment’s bedroom window was damaged.
Assault
• On March 19 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE a woman reported her ex-boyfriend assaulted her during a fifth-degree domestic assault and then left prior to officers’ arrival. The male was not immediately arrested.
• On March 20 in the 6000 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE school resource officers responded to a report of a Fridley Public Schools staff member engaging in an inappropriate relationship with several students. Upon arrival, officers conducted interviews with multiple people and the case was forwarded to Anoka County Criminal Investigative Division.
• On March 21 in the 5900 block of East River Road NE a woman was arrested for assault.
• On March 21 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a fifth-degree assault occurred between two drivers following a crash. The drivers also failed to exchange information.
DWI, drugs
• On March 16 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Interstate 694 a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI after getting pulled over for speeding.
• On March 17 in the 6800 block of Highway 65 NE a male driver was arrested for a DWI.
• On March 18 in the 5300 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI, being in possession of a firearm while intoxicated and for driving the wrong way in a one way.
• On March 18 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and Highway 65 NE an adult male driver was arrested for a DWI test refusal.
• On March 18 in the 7300 block of Lyric Lane NE officers responded to a house party with over 100 juveniles. Officers stood as the party dispersed and juveniles fled on foot.
• On March 19 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE a male slumped over in a vehicle was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree drug sales.
• On March 19 in the 0-99 block of Mississippi Way NE a driver was cited for possession of marijuana in a vehicle, driving after cancellation and for having no proof of insurance. A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested for having an outstanding warrant.
• On March 19 in the 7500 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for a DWI test refusal.
Miscellaneous
• On March 15 in the 7300 block of Symphony Street NE officers and EMTs responded to a report of a 57-year-old male not breathing. Life saving measures were attempted, but the male was declared dead at the scene.
• On March 17 in the 6400 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was declared dead.
• On March 17 in the 5200 block of East River Road NE a vehicle fled an attempted traffic stop.
• On March 21 at the intersection of North Innsbruck Drive NE and West Bavarian Pass NE officers and EMTs responded to a report of a male not breathing. Life saving measures were attempted, but the male was pronounced dead.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On March 19 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a shoplifter was cited for being involved in a theft and was also issued a trespassing notice.
Miscellaneous
• On March 18 in the 8400 block of Center Drive NE a vehicle fled officers during an attempted traffic stop.
