BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 17 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and Jefferson Street NE an adult male driver was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of stolen property, fleeing officers in a motor vehicle and on foot and for possession of a controlled substance. The male was also in possession of weapons during the traffic stop.
• On Feb. 17 in the 0-99 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult male shoplifter was arrested for a theft, fifth-degree drug possession and having an outstanding warrant.
• On Feb. 17 in the 400 block of Pleasure Creek Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 20 in the 10000 block of Flanders Court NE there was a report of an enclosed snowmobile trailer stolen that contained two snowmobiles.
Property damage
• On Feb. 18 at the intersection of Radisson Road NE and 119th Avenue NE a crash occurred that resulted in injuries.
• On Feb. 18 in the 10100 block of Lever Street NE vandalism was reported.
• On Feb. 21 at the intersection of Radisson Road NE and 95th Avenue NE a male driver was transported to a hospital after being injured in a single vehicle crash.
• On Feb. 22 in the 13000 block of Hastings Street NE tires on three cars were flattened outside a residence where a family lives. The suspect is believed to be the daughter’s ex-boyfriend who has reportedly been harassing the family.
• On Feb. 23 in the 1500 block of 123rd Lane NE an adult female driver backed a vehicle into a garage door, causing damage.
Assault
• On Feb. 17 in the 1300 block of 95th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a domestic assault against a female. The woman was transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 17 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and Naples Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 18 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE a driver was cited for possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a vehicle and for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On Feb. 18 in the 9100 block of Flanders Street NE a female was arrested for fifth-degree possession of narcotics.
• On Feb. 18 in the 12400 block of University Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On Feb. 19 at the intersection of 110th Avenue NE and Goodhue Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 19 at the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW and Highway 47 NW a driver was arrested for a DWI for use of a controlled substance. The driver was also in possession of the controlled substance on their person.
• On Feb. 19 at the intersection of 89th Avenue NE and 87th Lane NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, false imprisonment of an individual during a domestic incident and for a domestic abuse no contact order violation.
• On Feb. 19 in the 11500 block of University Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI after being pulled over for speeding.
• On Feb. 20 at the intersection of Lake Drive NE and Naples Street NE an adult female driver was arrested for a DWI refusal.
• On Feb. 22 at the intersection of Cloud Drive NE and Aberdeen Street NE a female was arrested for a second-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 23 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and Jefferson Street NE a male was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of a controlled substance.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 22 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 24 in the 4600 block of Fourth Street NE a burglary occurred.
• On Feb. 25 in the 3800 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen, but later recovered.
• On Feb. 25 in the 800 block of 46 1/2 Avenue NE in Hilltop equipment was stolen.
• On Feb. 27 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 15 in the 1600 block of North Innsbruck Drive NE there was a delayed report of a residential burglary.
• On Feb. 15 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 15 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE an employee was fired after being involved in a theft from their employer.
• On Feb. 16 in the 1200 block of Cheri Lane NE a stolen vehicle out of Minneapolis was recovered.
• On Feb. 16 at the intersection of University Avenue West Service Drive NE and 85th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 16 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 17 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 18 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 18 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male shoplifter was arrested for a theft and for having multiple outstanding warrants.
• On Feb. 19 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE suspects stole several items from a room. Officers were able to locate the suspects and the situation was mediated. The suspects each received a trespassing notice.
• On Feb. 19 in the 4400 block of Main Street NE a stolen vehicle with missing license plates was recovered.
• On Feb. 19 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 20 in the 5000 block of Topper Lane NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 20 in the 7400 block of Baker Street NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
Property damage
• On Feb. 15 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On Feb. 16 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault by strangulation and for making threats of violence.
• On Feb. 18 a Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus registered nurse reported being assaulted by a emergency room patient. The nurse only wanted the incident documented so no arrests were made.
• On Feb. 20 in the 100 block of Gibraltar Road NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 18 at the intersection of 44th Avenue NE and Main Street NE a driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI after being pulled over for speeding.
• On Feb. 20 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 15 in the 6100 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE school resource officers responded to a report of a threat involving a student possibly armed with a weapon. An electronic incapacitation device was recovered from the student.
• On Feb. 17 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE an adult female was interviewed by Fridley police officers and released during an investigation of sex trafficking and prostitution activity.
• On Feb. 18 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was a report of a male masturbating in a car. The male was not immediately located.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 20 in the 8000 block of Quincy Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 23 in the 8300 block of Able Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Feb. 20 in the 500 block of 84th Avenue NE there was a report of downed powerlines.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 17 in the 8300 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle fled from an officer during an attempted traffic stop.
• On Feb. 17 in the 1200 block of 80th Avenue NE an individual died.
