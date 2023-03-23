BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On March 8 in the 9400 block of Polk Street NE there was a delayed report of a catalytic converter being stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 9 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE am adult male driver was arrested after passing fake currency and fleeing officers on foot. The adult male was also arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, obstruction of justice and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On March 11 in the 1500 block of 109th Avenue NE a female was arrested for a theft.
• On March 12 in the 10300 block of Baltimore Street NE two shoplifters fled from a business in a motor vehicle following a theft.
• On March 12 in the 1300 block of 109th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 12 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE a cellphone was stolen.
• On March 13 in the 12200 block of Aberdeen Street NE a theft was reported.
• On March 13 in the 12400 block of Jamestown Street NE a theft was reported.
• On March 13 in the 9100 block of Central Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 15 in the 0-99 block of 113th Avenue NE tools were stolen from a vehicle’s mounted tool box.
Property damage
• On March 8 at the intersection of Davenport Street NE and 105th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for being involved in a road rage incident, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, obstruction of justice, property damage and for having an expired drivers license.
• On March 8 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Sanctuary Drive NE a crash occurred that resulted in injuries. One individual complained of chest pains, but declined medical transport.
• On March 9 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for property damage, damaging city property, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, for having an outstanding warrant, reckless driving and for driving after revocation.
• On March 10 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Radisson Road NE a vehicle fire occurred. No injuries were reported.
• On March 11 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and University Avenue NE an adult male was arrested during a traffic stop for property damage, for having an outstanding warrant, providing false information to police officers and for several traffic violations.
• On March 12 in the 9100 block of Lincoln Street a window was broken.
• On March 14 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and 125th Avenue NE a squad car was damaged,
Assault
• On March 11 in the 100 block of 113th Square NE an adult female was arrested for a domestic assault by strangulation against her boyfriend.
• On March 13 in the 1300 block of 95th Lane NE there was a delayed report of a domestic assault.
• On March 15 in the 1300 block of 95th Lane NE an adult female was arrested for a domestic assault against her juvenile children.
• On March 16 in the 12400 block of Jamestown Street NE there was a report of physical abuse of a vulnerable adult by a nursing home staff member.
DWI, drugs
• On March 9 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for a DWI test refusal, possession of a controlled substance and for driving after cancellation.
• On March 9 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE an adult female was arrested for drug possession.
• On March 9 in the 8700 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for drug possession, use of counterfeit currency, for having an outstanding warrant and for providing officers with false information.
• On March 10 in the 2800 block of Rice Creek Parkway NE a juvenile male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI following a single vehicle crash.
• On March 10 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 125th Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for a DWI test refusal after being pulled over for speeding.
• On March 11 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On March 11 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Aberdeen Street NE an adult male was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree drug possession, possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving after revocation and for having expired tabs.
• On March 12 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and Able Street NE a male driver was arrested for a first-degree DWI.
• On March 13 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 105th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree possession of narcotics, driving after cancellation and for driving an uninsured vehicle.
• On March 14 in the 1400 block of 85th Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession during a traffic stop.
• On March 14 in the 3200 block of 91st Lane NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect.
• On March 15 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of narcotics.
• On March 15 in the 9500 block of West Sandpiper Drive NE an adult male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI test refusal after crashing his vehicle into a snowbank.
• On March 15 in the 10300 block of Davenport Street NE a male and female were arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree drug possession.
• On March 15 at the intersection of Ulysses Street NE and Clover Leaf Parkway NE a male was arrested for a third-degree DWI and for being in a road rage incident.
• On March 16 at the intersection of 105th Avenue NE and Radisson Road NE an adult male was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On March 3 in the 9400 block of Tyler Street NE a woman reported that an unknown female had sent her several naked pictures of herself and her stepfather to several members of the family and was demanding $75 to stop sending the pictures.
• On March 11 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE a road rage incident occurred that involved a weapon at a business.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On March 14 in the 4200 block of Second Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 20 in the 900 block of 43rd 1/2 Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On March 20 in the 1600 block of 40th Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged.
Assault
• On March 15 in the 1400 block of 49th Avenue NE a suspect was arrested for obstruction with force following a trespassing incident.
DWI, drugs
• On March 18 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a male driver, from Columbia Heights, was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 20 in the 1200 block of 44th Avenue NE a male driver, from Minneapolis, was arrested for a DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On March 8 in the 600 block of Osborne Road NE there was a theft from a work van. The van was damaged during the theft.
• On March 8 in the 6100 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 9 in the 5600 block of Polk Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 9 in the 5700 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 10 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for a theft and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On March 11 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE juvenile shoplifters were involved in a theft and then fled from the scene in a stolen motor vehicle.
• On March 11 in the 5200 block of East River Road NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On March 12 in the 1000 block of Hathaway Lane NE a robbery was reported.
• On March 13 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male was arrested for a theft and for having several outstanding warrants.
• On March 13 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a theft was reported.
Property damage
• On March 9 at the intersection of Seventh Street NE and Mississippi Street NE a crash occurred between a vehicle and a bicyclist that resulted in minor injuries. The bicyclist declined medical attention.
• On March 11 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Medtronic Parkway NE two street signs were damaged during a two vehicle crash. No injuries were reported following the crash.
• On March 13 in the 1300 block of Mississippi Street NE property damage was reported.
• On March 13 at the intersection of 73rd Avenue NE and Highway 65 NE property damage was reported.
• On March 14 at the intersection of 53rd Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE property damage was reported.
Assault
• On March 8 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE a male was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm inside an apartment.
• On March 9 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE officers responded to a shooting where 27-year-old Devon Adams, of Hugo, was shot in the chest. Officers provided first aid, but Adams later died of his injuries at a hospital. Plymouth resident Johnson Sirleaf has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the homicide. Blayton Davies, of Brooklyn Park, is also charged with aiding an offender. For more information, turn to page 3.
• On March 10 in the 7600 block of Bacon Drive NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported and forwarded to the Anoka County Criminal Investigative Division.
• On March 10 in the 5300 block of Fifth Street NE a female was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On March 11 at 550 Osborne Rd. NE a Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus staff member was assaulted by a patient, who as a result was cited for the assault.
• On March 11 in the 6100 block of East River Road NE there was a delayed report of property damage.
• On March 12 in the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported and forwarded to the Anoka County Criminal Investigative Division.
• On March 14 in the 5300 block of Monroe Street NE a Fridley resident reported an unwitnessed injury to their child that allegedly occurred at a child care facility.
DWI, drugs
• On March 10 in the 1400 block of 73rd Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a DWI.
• On March 10 in the 7400 block of East River Road NE a male driver, who was found slumped over in his vehicle, was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.
• On March 11 in the 6500 block of Channel Road NE a female, who was in a suspicious looking parked vehicle, was arrested for possession of a narcotic following a search of her vehicle.
• On March 13 in the 7500 block of Lyric Lane NE drugs were turned over to an officer, which were sent for destruction.
Miscellaneous
• On March 10 in the 5900 block of 2H Street NE a male who had not been heard from for work was found dead during a welfare check.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On March 10 in the 400 block of Maple Street NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On March 12 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On March 10 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a fifth-degree assault, property damage and disorderly conduct incident occurred following a crash.
• On March 13 in the 8100 block of Arthur Street NE there was a report of a domestic assault and a domestic abuse no contact order violation.
• On March 16 in the 8000 block of Buchanan Street NE a domestic assault occurred.
