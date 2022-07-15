BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On July 1 in the 10400 block of Baltimore Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 1 in the 9300 block of Harpers Court NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 2 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle where multiple items were stolen.
• On July 2 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE an adult female was arrested for shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On July 3 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE a theft and credit card fraud occurred.
• On July 3 in the 11500 block of Tyler Street NE a bicycle was stolen, but later returned.
• On July 3 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a report of a stolen license plate.
• On July 4 in the 10400 block of Pierce Street NE a bicycle was stolen, but later recovered.
• On July 4 in the 2000 block of 105th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 6 in the 8700 block of Alamo Circle NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 6 in the 1500 block of 122nd Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was located on a private property.
• On July 7 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE an adult male and female were arrested for shoplifting and for possession of a controlled substance.
Property damage
• On July 1 in the 10800 block of Town Square Drive NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On July 1 in the 10700 block of Sixth Street NE there was a report of property damage.
• On July 4 in the 700 block of 113th Avenue NE three juveniles shot off fireworks inside a porta-potty causing damage.
• On July 6 in the 1100 block of Paul Parkway NE vandalism was reported.
Assault
• On July 2 in the 3300 block of 91st Lane NE there was a report of a dispute between neighbors that resulted in officers citing a woman for fifth-degree assault against a male. She was also given a trespassing notification.
• On July 4 in the 00 block of 102nd Lane NE a vehicle was damaged by fireworks.
• On July 6 in the 3400 block of 125th Drive NE a female was arrested for a second-degree domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On July 1 in the 9400 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On July 1 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 85th Avenue NE an individual was cited for possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
• On July 3 in the 9700 block of Central Avenue NE an individual was arrested for drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On July 3 in the 9300 block of Central Avenue NE two males were given a verbal warning for possession of a small amount of marijuana.
• On July 3 in the 9700 block of Central Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for a controlled substance DUI and for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On July 4 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of narcotics and for having multiple outstanding warrants.
• On July 4 in the 200 block of County Road 10 NE an individual was cited for possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a vehicle.
• On July 6 in the 600 block of County Road 10 NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On July 6 at the intersection of 99th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE an individual was cited for possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
Miscellaneous
• On July 1 at the intersection of 99th Avenue NE and Polk Street NE there was a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On July 1 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Polk Street NE two vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On July 3 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 85th Avenue NE there was a crash that resulted in injures.
• On July 4 in the 12800 block of Aberdeen Street NE a 39-year-old female was found not breathing. Life saving measures were attempted, but not successful. She was pronounced dead.
• On July 4 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE two vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On July 5 in the 3600 block of 91st Court NE a male in hospice care was declared dead.
• On July 6 at the intersection of 93rd Lane NE and Baltimore Street NE two vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries. One adult female was transported to a hospital. No citations were issued.
• On July 6 in the 2800 block of Aspen Lake Drive NE an individual died.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On June 28 in the 4700 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On June 29 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On June 30 in the 1500 block of 40th Avenue NE a canoe was stolen.
• On July 1 in the 4900 block of University Avenue NE a burglary occurred.
• On July 1 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On July 2 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On July 2 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On July 3 in the 1100 block of 50th Avenue NE property damage was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On July 1 at the intersection of 50th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a male driver, from Columbia Heights, was arrested for a DWI.
• On July 1 at the intersection of 45th Avenue NE and Fourth Street NE a driver, from Coon Rapids, was arrested for a third-degree DWI and fifth-degree drug possession.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On June 30 in the 1000 block of 40th Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered during a traffic stop. The male driver of the stolen vehicle was arrested for receiving stolen property.
• On July 1 in the 5600 block of Seventh Street NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 1 in the 0-99 block of Mississippi Way NE a theft occurred.
• On July 2 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for theft, possession of theft tools and for criminal property damage after he was caught by surveillance cameras forcing his way into a cash register at a business.
• On July 2 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On July 4 in the 200 block of Liberty Street NE an individual reported their sister stole their vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered unoccupied. Following the incident, the sister was still in possession of the vehicle’s key fob and the victim’s cell phone.
• On July 4 in the 1600 block of 69th Avenue NE gas was siphoned from a gas tank.
• On July 4 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On July 5 in the 0-99 block of Northern Stacks Drive NE a trailer was stolen from a parking lot.
• On July 5 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On June 29 in the 7800 block of Elm Street NE an individual reported a semi-truck driver drove through their grass, causing damage.
• On June 29 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE a resident reported their mailbox and living room window were vandalized with spray paint.
• On June 30 at the intersection of East River Road NE and 77th Way NE power lines were reported down.
• On July 2 in the 6000 block of Seventh Street NE a fire occurred.
• On July 3 in the 100 block of Logan Parkway NE a fire occurred.
• On July 4 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE there was a report of a male damaging property at a business due to his needs not being met. The male left prior to officers’ arrival.
• On July 5 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On June 29 in the 4900 block of University Avenue NE a suspect was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On June 30 in the 1000 block of North Circle NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
• On July 4 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE an individual was arrested for a domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On June 29 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 57th Avenue NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of marijuana while in a vehicle.
• On June 29 in the 5500 block of Central Avenue NE a driver, who was pulled over for speeding, was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On July 1 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI and refusal to submit to a Breathalyzer test.
• On July 2 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an officer made contact with two individuals in a vehicle. Drug paraphernalia was located in plain view inside the vehicle. A male was arrested for having an outstanding warrant.
• On July 4 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Main Street NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI after being pulled over for failing to maintain a lane of traffic.
• On July 4 at the intersection of 57th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On July 1 in the 6400 block of Central Avenue NE a female was found dead.
• On July 2 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE officers responded to a report of a bomb threat given over the phone. Officers responded and took a report of the incident.
• On July 2 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE officers responded to a report of shots fired. Officers recovered several shell casings and damage was found to several vehicles. No victims were located and there was limited suspect information.
• On July 3 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a male walking with a firearm was arrested for being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a permit, reckless discharge of a firearm and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On July 5 at the intersection of 53rd Avenue NE and Main Street NE an officer attempted to stop a speeding vehicle, but the vehicle fled. The vehicle was later located nearby, parked outside an apartment building. The male driver was arrested.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On July 3 in the 1200 block of 81st Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On July 4 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On July 7 in the 1100 block of 80th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On July 1 in the 8000 block of Terrace Road NE property damage was reported.
Assault
• On July 2 in the 8400 block of Plaza Boulevard NE an assault occurred.
• On July 3 in the 1300 block of 81st Avenue NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On July 1 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and Pleasant View Drive NE there was a felony flee from officers in a vehicle.
