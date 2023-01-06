BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 16 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE multiple suspects were arrested for stealing cash from a money drawer.
• On Dec. 16 in the 10600 block of Quincy Boulevard NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Dec. 19 in the 10100 block of Able Street NE a front license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Dec. 16 in the 12200 block of Xylite Street NE a crash occurred where a male was transferred to a hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.
• On Dec. 16 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Fifth Street NE two individuals sustained minor injuries during a two-vehicle crash.
• On Dec. 17 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Lexington Avenue NE two vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On Dec. 18 in the 12400 block of Aberdeen Street NE two windows on a vehicle were damaged. Nothing was stolen from inside the vehicle.
• On Dec. 19 at the intersection of Harpers Street NE and 125th Avenue NE a crash occurred that resulted in injuries.
• On Dec. 20 in the 13000 block of Goodhue Street NE a chimney fire was extinguished.
Assault
• On Dec. 17 in the 200 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a report of a male being involved in a domestic assault incident where malicious punishment of a child occurred.
• On Dec. 17 in the 11300 block of Third Street NE there was a false report of a home invasion and arson in progress. The report was found to be part of an ongoing swatting attempt.
• On Dec. 22 in the 800 block of 125th Drive NE a domestic assault occurred,
• On Dec. 22 in the 13200 block of Owatonna Court NE a male was arrested for a misdemeanor domestic assault and felony third-degree assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 16 in the 3400 block of Lake Drive NE an adult female was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Dec. 16 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 101st Avenue NE suspected narcotics were seized from an adult male driver during a traffic stop. The male received a warning for possession of suspected narcotics.
• On Dec. 17 at the intersection of Harpers Street NE and North Marina Circle NE an adult male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI after being found by officers stalled on the roadway.
• On Dec. 17 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 18 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 114th Avenue NE a small amount of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop. Juveniles in the vehicle were released to their parents/guardians and the driver was cited for speeding.
• On Dec. 21 in the 11500 block of Terrace Road NE an adult male was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree drug possession, felony blood draw warrant refusal and for fleeing officers on foot.
• On Dec. 21 in the 11300 block of Ulysses Street NE the driver of a vehicle stuck in a snowbank was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 21 in the 4800 block of 101st Lane NE there was a report of a student in possession of drugs.
• On Dec. 22 at the intersection of 113th Avenue NE and Club West Parkway NE two vehicles were involved in a crash. One driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 18 in the 3600 block of 95th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a domestic abuse no contact order violation and for fleeing officers on foot.
• On Dec. 18 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE there was a report of a female not breathing. Officers and EMS responded and life saving measures were taken prior to being informed that the woman had a do not resuscitate order. The woman’s family responded to the scene.
• On Dec. 20 in the 1700 block of 130th Avenue NE a male was found dead in his residence.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 20 in the 4000 block of Van Buren Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 20 in the 800 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 21 in the 4200 block of McLeod Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 23 in the 3900 block of Polk Street NE property was stolen.
• On Dec. 24 in the 5200 block of Seventh Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 26 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 27 in the 3700 block of Huset Parkway NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 27 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 27 in the 1600 block of 42nd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen during a robbery.
• On Dec. 28 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a theft occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 26 in the 4300 block of Central Avenue NE a male driver, from Columbia Heights, was arrested for a DWI.
• On Dec. 29 at the intersection of 45th Avenue NE and Jackson Street NE a male driver, from Hilltop, was arrested for a DWI.
• On Jan. 1 at the intersection of 44th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a male driver, from Columbia Heights, was arrested for a DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 21 in the 1200 block of Eats Moore Lake Drive NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 21 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Dec. 22 in the 1000 block of 67th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 22 in the 5800 block of Fourth Street NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 22 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a license plate and front passenger side wheel being stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 23 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an adult male and female shoplifters were cited for a misdemeanor theft. The male was then subsequently arrested for having multiple outstanding warrants.
• On Dec. 24 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 26 in the 6200 block of Fifth Street NE there was a report of an individual(s) stealing holiday decorations from an apartment door.
• On Dec. 27 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Dec. 24 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Central Avenue NE a crash occurred that resulted in injuries.
• On Dec. 27 in the 5900 block of University Avenue NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On Dec. 22 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE an employee was assaulted by a customer during a fifth-degree assault. The customer was not immediately identified.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 23 at the intersection of 57th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE officers responded to a report of a vehicle that was obstructing the roadway with an unconscious driver behind the wheel. The driver awoke when officers responded to the scene. The driver was arrested for a DWI, fifth-degree drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, having no proof of insurance and careless driving.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 21 at the intersection of Able Street NE and Mississippi Street NE a Fridley resident made a report of a person waiving a handgun in front of them in a neighborhood.
• On Dec. 24 in the 6400 block of University Avenue NE officers responded to a report of a male not breathing. Upon arrival, officers declared the man dead.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 25 in the 7700 block of Lakeview Lane NE there was a theft by swindle incident.
• On Dec. 27 in the 600 block of 79th Avenue NE a theft and harassment incident occurred.
Property damage
• On Dec. 28 in the 8000 block of Fifth Street NE property damage was reported.
