BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 6 in the 8600 block of West 35W Service Drive NE copper and wire was stolen from a business during a burglary.
• On Jan. 6 in the 1000 block of Clover leaf Parkway NE there was a theft from a vehicle during a third-degree burglary.
• On Jan. 7 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE a male shoplifter was arrested for a theft and fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Jan. 8 in the 3400 block of Restwood Road NE there was a report of counterfeit currency being used.
• On Jan. 9 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE Airpods were stolen.
• On Jan. 10 in the 11400 block of Sixth Place NE there was a report of a male entering a residence during a first-degree burglary and threatening to kill the male resident.
• On Jan. 10 in the 10200 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a theft from a delivery truck.
• On Jan. 10 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On Jan. 12 in the 11100 block of Aberdeen Street NE a package with insulin was stolen from the front steps of a residence.
Property damage
• On Jan. 6 in the 9300 block of Baltimore Street NE a dumpster fire occurred behind a restaurant.
Assault
• On Jan. 7 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 6 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult female was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Jan. 7 in the 10800 block of Austin Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 7 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and County Road 10 NE an unconscious male driver was arrested for a second-degree DUI, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and for obstruction of the legal process.
• On Jan. 9 at the intersection of County Road 10 and University Avenue NE marijuana was located and confiscated during a traffic stop. A verbal warning was issued.
• On Jan. 9 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE an underage male and female were cited for underage consumption after they were found drinking alcohol in a parking lot.
• On Jan. 10 at the intersection of 87th Lane NE and Seventh Street NE a male was cited for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance following a bicycle violation.
• On Jan. 10 at the intersection of Third Street NE and 97th Avenue NE following a verbal domestic between a male and a female, the female was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and for having multiple outstanding warrants.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 6 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE there was a report of indecent exposure.
• On Jan. 10 in the 3200 block of 89th Avenue NE there was a medical incident with an adult female, who was later declared dead.
• On Jan. 11 in the 12300 block of Johnson Street NE a male was declared dead.
• On Jan. 11 in the 4600 block of 128th Circle NE a 51-year-old male on hospice was declared dead.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 19 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred where the suspect fled in foot.
• On Jan. 20 in the 4200 block of Quincy Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 20 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 20 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a suspect was arrested for a theft and for having an outstanding warrant. The suspect was also issued a trespassing notice.
• On Jan. 21 in the 3900 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 21 in the 4000 block of Fourth Street NE a theft occurred, property damage and a vehicle was tampered with.
• On Jan. 21 in the 1600 block of Fairway Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 21 in the 2100 block of Highland Place NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 21 in the 3900 block of Lookout Place NE a second-degree burglary occurred.
• On Jan. 22 in the 2100 block of 37th Avenue NE a second-degree burglary occurred.
Property damage
• On Jan. 17 in the 500 block of 38th Avenue NE property damage occurred during a verbal domestic. The suspect received a trespassing notice.
Assault
• On Jan. 20 in the 1300 block of Circle Terrace Boulevard NE there was a report of a domestic assault, property damage and threats of violence made. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 22 at the intersection of 52nd Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a female driver, from Blaine, was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 11 in the 5800 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 11 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE two credit cards and some cash were stolen from a locker.
• On Jan. 11 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE several items were stolen from a locked vehicle parked in a garage at an apartment complex.
• On Jan. 12 in the 5200 block of Horizon Drive NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Jan. 12 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 14 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a theft was reported.
• On Jan. 15 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an uncooperative female was arrested for a theft and gross misdemeanor obstruction of the legal process.
• On Jan. 17 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male was cited for a theft and arrested for having an outstanding warrant.
Property damage
• On Jan. 12 in the 5100 block of Main Street NE several were damaged by flying rocks by the railroad plowing snow off a railroad bed.
• On Jan. 15 in the 1000 block of 67th Avenue NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On Jan. 12 in the 400 block of 57th Avenue NE a male suspect was arrested for second-degree domestic assault and for making threats of violence.
• On Jan. 14 in the 100 block of Mississippi Place NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault after pushing a female down a flight of stairs.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 12 at the intersection of 57th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for a DUI and possession of a controlled substance.
• On Jan. 14 at the intersection of Highway 65 NE and Osborne Road NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 15 in the 5500 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 17 at the intersection of Main Street NE and Interstate 694 a driver fled from officers in a vehicle during an attempted traffic stop.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 13 in the 8200 block of Arthur Street NE there was a theft from a motor vehicle.
• On Jan. 13 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 14 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 17 in the 8400 block of Plaza Boulevard NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 18 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 18 in the 8200 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
Assault
• On Jan. 18 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a fifth-degree assault occurred.
• On Jan. 19 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE an assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 15 in the 1600 block of 79th Avenue NE drugs were found and sent for destruction.
• On Jan. 18 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
