BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 24 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a male shoplifter was arrested for a theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and for having multiple outstanding warrants.
• On Feb. 24 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a report of two counterfeit $100 bills being passed at a business.
• On Feb. 24 in the 10300 block of Baltimore Street NE an adult male fled from a store after passing counterfeit money.
• On Feb. 25 in the 11100 block of Quincy Boulevard NE a stolen vehicle out of Minneapolis was recovered.
• On Feb. 25 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE a cell phone was stolen and later located damaged.
• On Feb. 26 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 90th Lane NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Feb. 26 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On March 1 in the 10900 block of Club West Parkway NE there was a theft from an ATM with the use of tools.
Property damage
• On Feb. 24 at the intersection of Rice Creek Parkway NE and Xylite Street NE a single vehicle crashed into a city fire hydrant, causing damage. No injuries were reported.
• On Feb. 24 in the 4900 block of 108th Lane NE an adult female was transported to a hospital for severe burns after being involved in a barbecue fire accident.
• On Feb. 27 in the 13100 block of Terrace Road NE a two truck and a squad car were involved in a crash.
• On Feb. 28 in the 10800 block of Town Square Drive NE a city vehicle suffered minor body damage. The cause is unknown.
Assault
• On Feb. 28 in the 8800 block of Brant Street NE a husband and wife were involved in a domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 24 at the intersection of Lake Drive NE and Naples Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and a third-degree DWI test refusal.
• On Feb. 24 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE an individual was cited for possession of narcotics and for driving after revocation.
• On Feb. 25 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Aberdeen Street NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and was cited for driving after revocation.
• On Feb. 25 at the intersection of Lake Drive NE and Interstate 35W NE an adult male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 26 at the intersection of Polk Street NE and 89th Avenue NE drug paraphernalia was seized during a traffic stop.
• On Feb. 26 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 91st Avenue NE narcotics were seized during a traffic stop.
• On Feb. 26 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 105th Avenue NE a male was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Feb. 27 at the intersection of Club West Parkway NE and 109th Avenue NE a male was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 27 at the intersection of 101st Avenue NE and Xylite Street NE an adult female driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 1 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a small amount of marijuana was confiscated during a traffic stop.
• On March 2 in the 9900 block of University Avenue NE a driver was cited for possession of marijuana and for speeding in a school zone.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 26 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult male was cited for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct at a business.
• On Feb. 26 in the 9700 block of Monroe Street NE an individual was found dead.
• On Feb. 27 in the 1800 block of 101st Avenue NE there was a report a Department of Corrections inmate cut off his ankle monitor, and left a work site.
• On Feb. 28 in the 800 block of 94th Avenue NE a male was found dead.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On March 1 in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On March 1 in the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
• On March 2 in the 900 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On March 2 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE property was damaged.
DWI, drugs
• On March 3 at the intersection of 46th Avenue NE and Seventh Street NE a male driver, from Columbia Heights, was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 22 in the 6300 block of Able Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Feb. 22 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Feb. 22 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE a trailer was stolen.
• On Feb. 22 in the 1200 block of Osborne Road NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 22 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a male reported that while he was sleeping at his girlfriend’s apartment that someone stole his cellphone.
• On Feb. 23 in the 1200 block of East Moore lake Drive NE a male reported having his cellphone stolen while he was at a gym.
• On Feb. 24 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On Feb. 25 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 25 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a police officer responded to a theft in progress. The officer located the female shoplifter in a vehicle and attempted to pull her over, but she fled from the officer. The woman was not immediately located.
• On Feb. 26 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female was arrested for a theft and fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Feb. 27 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Feb. 28 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a male was cited for a theft.
Property damage
• On Feb. 26 in the 52000 block of Central Avenue NE an officer responded to a pulled fire alarm. The officer determined the cause of the pulled fire alarm was at a loud party. Two females were arrested for property damage and disorderly conduct.
• On Feb. 27 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE property damage was reported after one vehicle intentionally pushed another vehicle out of the way.
Assault
• On Feb. 23 in the 6900 block of East Locke Point Drive NE a male was arrested for a second-degree domestic assault with a knife and for making threats of violence.
• On Feb. 23 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
• On Feb. 25 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE an individual reported a domestic assault. The suspect left prior to officers arrival and was not immediately located.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 24 in the 7500 block of Lyric Lane NE an employee at a business located drugs and turned them over to an officer who sent them for destruction.
• On Feb. 27 at 7071 University Ave. NE a disorderly man in the City Hall bathroom was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and was issued a trespassing notice.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 25 in the 1300 block of Skywood Lane NE an 83-year-old man was found dead.
• On Feb. 28 in the 6000 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE a Fridley school resource responded to a report of an armed student. The student was searched and a weapon was recovered. The student was transported to East Central Regional Juvenile Center.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On March 1 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred and trespassing incident.
Property damage
• On Feb. 24 at the intersection of Able Street NE and County Road 10 NE a crash occurred that resulted in injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.