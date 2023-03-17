BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On March 3 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a theft by swindle suspect was arrested for using a stolen transaction card fraudulently and for having outstanding warrants.
• On March 3 in the 13000 block of Marmon Street NE there was a delayed report of a burglary.
• On March 3 in the 10900 block of Ulysses Street NE an unidentified adult male attempted to pass two counterfeit $100 bills at a business. The suspect was not located.
• On March 3 in the 9100 block of Isanti Street NE a theft and property damage at a business was reported.
• On March 3 in the 9200 block of Isanti Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 4 in the 10200 block of Baltimore Street NE a purse was stolen.
• On March 5 in the 10300 block of Baltimore Street NE a burglary occurred at a business.
• On March 7 in the 12300 block of Ulysses Street NE a generator was stolen from a construction site.
Property damage
• On March 3 at the intersection of 101st Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a two vehicle crash occurred that resulted in injuries.
• On March 5 in the 1300 block of 95th Lane NE a stove fire occurred. No injuries were reported.
• On March 7 in the 700 block of 91st Avenue NE playground equipment was set on fire during an arson incident.
Assault
• On March 4 in the 9500 block of Buchanan Street NE there was a delayed report of a domestic assault.
• On March 4 in the 1700 block of 124th Avenue NE an adult male was mailed a citation for a delayed report of an assault against another adult male.
DWI, drugs
• On March 3 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Highway 10 NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and was cited for having no proof of insurance and for a hands-free violation.
• On March 4 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Highway 10 NE a small amount of marijuana and a marijuana pipe was confiscated from a vehicle during the search of a vehicle with expired tabs.
• On March 5 at the intersection of 107th Avenue NE and Davenport Street NE an adult female driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On March 6 in the 9100 block of Isanti Street NE three adult males were arrested for suspicious activity near a closed business including possession of drugs, dangerous weapons and burglary tools; property damage and/or for having an outstanding warrant.
• On March 6 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Jefferson Street NE an adult male was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and was cited for having no insurance and for driving after revocation.
• On March 6 at the intersection of 131st Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, domestic abuse no contact order violation, driving after revocation and for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On March 6 at the intersection of 95th Avenue NE and Naples Street NE drug paraphernalia was confiscated during the search of a vehicle.
• On March 7 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Polk Street NE a female driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 8 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Polk Street NE a driver was cited for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On March 8 in the 4000 block of Jefferson Street NE a burglary occurred.
• On March 8 in the 4900 block of University Avenue NE mail was stolen.
• On March 9 in the 5200 block of Sixth Street NE prescription medications were stolen.
• On March 9 in the 4000 block of Jefferson Street NE a burglary occurred.
• On March 9 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On March 11 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 11 in the 4900 block of Seventh Street NE a second-degree burglary occurred.
• On March 12 in the 700 block of 39th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On March 13 in the 3800 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On March 7 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On March 10 in the 900 block of 43 1/2 Avenue NE property damage was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On March 7 at the intersection of 40th Avenue NE and Fourth Street NE a male, from Columbia Heights, was arrested for a third-degree DWI after being involved in a hit and run crash.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On March 1 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
• On March 1 in the 7500 block of Highway 65 NE a 1991 Honda Civic was stolen.
• On March 2 in the 5700 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 3 in the 100 block of Charles Street NE a theft was reported.
• On March 4 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On March 4 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE male and female shoplifters were involved in a felony theft and gross misdemeanor obstruction of the legal process. The female eventually fled from the officers, got away, but was later identified.
• On March 4 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a female was cited for a theft, disorderly conduct and trespassing.
• On March 5 in the 5800 block of Second Street NE a suspect was arrested for a burglary, theft, criminal property damage, disorderly conduct and obstruction of the legal process.
• On March 6 in the 7400 block of Concerto Curve NE mail was stolen.
• On March 7 in the 1000 block of North Circle NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 7 in the 00 block of 43rd Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
Property damage
• On March 2 in the 100 block of River Edge Way NE property damage was reported.
• On March 4 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE a vehicle fire occurred.
• On March 6 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On March 6 in the 7300 block of Able Street NE a power-lines fire occurred.
• On March 6 in the 6800 block of Washington Street NE a house fire occurred.
Assault
• On March 1 in the 6100 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE school resource officers responded to an assault at a school.
• On March 2 in the 400 block of Osborne Road NE an assault occurred.
• On March 4 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE an assault occurred.
• On March 6 in the 5800 block of Washington Street NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault. A female victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
• On March 7 at the intersection of 61st Avenue NE and Seventh Street NE a second-degree assault and threats of violence were reported following a gun pointing incident.
DWI, drugs
• On March 2 in the 5200 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On March 2 in the 1200 block of Onondaga Way NE a male died from a suspected overdose.
• On March 4 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and gross misdemeanor test refusal. The driver was also cited for driving after revocation, speeding and for failure to obey a traffic control signal.
• On March 6 at the intersection of 53rd Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a driver was cited for over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle and for having expired registration.
Miscellaneous
• On March 1 in the 6200 block of Jupiter Road NE Fridley officers and firefighters and Allina EMS responded to a report of a five-month-old baby not breathing. Life saving measures were attempted. The baby was transported to a hospital where they were declared dead.
• On March 2 at the intersection of Osborne Road NE and University Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for fleeing an officer during a traffic stop.
• On March 4 at the intersection of Ashton Avenue NE and Mississippi Way NE an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle that was recklessly driving and had no front license plate, but the vehicle fled. The vehicle was not pursued.
• On March 6 in the 1300 block of Gardena Avenue NE there was a delayed report from a female who was the victim of the dissemination of sexual images. The female stated she’d be filing a restraining order.
• On March 6 in the 400 block of 56th Avenue NE a speeding vehicle that had a suspended object and failed to yield to traffic or an emergency vehicle, also fled from officers during an attempted traffic stop. The vehicle was not immediately located.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On March 3 in the 300 block of 79th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On March 7 in the 1300 block of 81st Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On March 6 in the 7700 block of Quincy Street NE an electrical fire occurred.
• On March 6 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On March 6 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE property damage was reported.
Assault
• On March 3 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On March 3 at the intersection of Taylor Street NE and 81st Avenue NE an assault occurred.
• On March 3 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE an assault occurred.
• On March 8 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE a suspect was arrested for obstruction of justice with force, disorderly conduct and for giving officers false information.
