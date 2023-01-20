BLAINE
The Blaine Police Department did not submit any police blotters.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 10 in the 900 block of 46 1/2 Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 11 in the 3800 block of LaBelle Street NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Jan. 12 in the 4500 block of Jefferson Street NE property damage was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 13 at the intersection of 40th Avenue NE and Hayes Street NE a female driver, from Minneapolis, was arrested for a DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 4 in the 7600 block of Main Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 6 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE there was a delayed report of a stolen vehicle.
• On Jan. 6 in the 900 block of Lynde Drive NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 6 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a stolen vehicle.
• On Jan. 7 in the 0-99 block of 77th Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 7 in the 1500 block of Camelot Lane NE an individual was arrested for a theft and criminal property damage.
• On Jan. 7 in the 6200 block of Fifth Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 8 in the 5800 block of Stinson Boulevard NE a woman reported that someone had stolen items from her home during showings.
• On Jan. 8 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 9 in the 1000 block of South Circle NE two vehicles were stolen.
• On Jan. 9 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred,
• On Jan. 9 in the 1500 block of 69th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 10 in the 5600 block of East River Road NE a Hyundai Santa Fe was stolen.
Property damage
• On Jan. 5 in the 1300 block of 64th Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On Jan. 6 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Interstate 694 a crash occurred that resulted in injuries.
Assault
• On Jan. 6 in the 6800 block of Seventh Street NE a domestic assault occurred. Officers separated the parties involved and the incident was documented.
• On Jan. 6 in the 1600 block of 69th Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On Jan. 8 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE an individual was arrested for a felony domestic assault against their significant other and for interfering with a 911 call.
• On Jan. 8 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE an individual was arrested for a domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 5 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and Norway Street NW a driver was cited for possession of 10.8 grams of marijuana.
• On Jan. 6 in the 6900 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, misdemeanor obstruction and for altering a license plate.
• On Jan. 7 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female shoplifter was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, for having an outstanding warrant and was issued a trespassing notice.
• On Jan. 8 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 57th Avenue NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 5 in the 5500 block of East Bavarian Pass NE officers, Fridley firefighters and Allina paramedics responded to a female not breathing. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the female was pronounced dead.
• On Jan. 7 at the intersection of Hickory Street NE and Mississippi Way NE a passenger fled from officers on foot during a traffic stop, and later arrested. Two males were also arrested for having outstanding warrants. A driver was also cited for driving after revocation.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 6 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Jan. 7 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE a theft from a vehicle occurred that resulted in property damage.
• On Jan. 8 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 11 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 11 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 12 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 13 in the 8200 block of Arthur Street NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Jan. 8 in the 8300 block of Lakewood Drive NE a vehicle fire occurred.
Assault
• On Jan. 6 in the 8200 block of University Avenue NE a fight occurred. The individuals involved were trespassed from the property.
• On Jan. 6 in the 8000 block of Buchanan Street NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On Jan. 7 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE an individual was arrested for a second- and fifth-degree assault.
• On Jan. 7 in the 8400 block of Westwood Road NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On Jan. 7 in the 1100 block of 80th Avenue NE a fifth-degree assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 9 in the 1500 block of County Road 10 Service Drive NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI, test refusal and for driving after suspension.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 6 in the 800 block of 83rd Avenue NE an individual died.
