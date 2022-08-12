BLAINE
The Blaine Police Department did not submit a police report for this week.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On July 27 in the 1400 block of 46th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 28 in the 900 block of 39th Avenue NE a potential theft of a package from a doorstep was reported.
• On July 30 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On July 26 in the 4400 block of Sixth Street NE property damage was reported.
• On July 29 in the 3800 block of Second and a half Street NE property damage was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On July 28 in the 5000 block of Fourth Street NE a male driver, from Richfield, was arrested for a DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On July 27 in the 5300 block of Industrial Boulevard NE a trailer with a Bob Cat and aerial lift on the trailer were stolen.
• On July 28 in the 7600 block of University Avenue NE a male was caught passing a counterfeit $50 bill. The male claimed he did not know the bill was fake.
• On July 28 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE two debit cards were stolen and used fraudulently.
• On July 30 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On July 30 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a suspect was cited for a theft and trespassed from the location.
• On Aug. 1 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On July 29 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a fire occurred.
• On July 30 at the intersection of 63rd Avenue NE and Quincy Street NE a fire occurred.
• On July 31 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a fire occurred.
• On Aug. 1 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE property damage was reported.
Assault
• On July 28 at 550 Osborne Road NE a Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus nurse was assaulted by a patient.
• On July 29 at the intersection of Mississippi Street NE and University Avenue NE an assault occurred.
• On July 29 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a fight occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On July 31 in the 1600 block of 119th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 1 in the 7100 block of Riverwood Drive NE a female driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI and for failure to stop following a hit and run.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 1 in the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue NE a naked man urinating outside was arrested for indecent exposure.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On July 29 in the 8100 block of Pleasant View Drive NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On July 31 in the 8000 block of Buchanan Street NE a suspect was arrested for possession of stolen property, drugs and drug paraphernalia; for having an open bottle and for providing false information.
• On Aug. 2 in the 8400 block of Sunset Road NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 3 in the 1100 block of County Road 10 NE a vehicle was reported stolen after a breach of contract.
Property damage
• On July 30 in the 300 block of 83rd Avenue NE a fire occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On July 31 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and Pleasant View Drive NE a suspect was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, for having an open bottle and for possession of found property.
• On Aug. 2 in the 7900 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On July 29 in the 7800 block of Jackson Street NE a driver, who was pulled over for careless driving and had no Minnesota drivers license, fled officers during a traffic stop.
