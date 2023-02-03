BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 13 in the 1800 block of Radisson Road NE there was a delayed report of catalytic converter thefts.
• On Jan. 14 in the 8800 block of Tyler Street NE there was a delayed report of a residential burglary.
• On Jan. 16 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult male driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Jan. 16 in the 10500 block of Central Avenue NE a trailer was stolen.
• On Jan. 16 in the 1400 block of 109th Avenue NE a burglary occurred at a business.
• On Jan. 16 in the 0-99 block of 96th Lane NE a trailer was stolen.
• On Jan. 17 in the 4200 block of 128th Lane NE building materials were stolen.
• On Jan. 17 in the 12800 block of Isetta Court NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On Jan. 19 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE an adult female shoplifter was arrested for a theft, obstruction of justice and for having multiple outstanding warrants. The woman also received a trespassing notice for the business.
• On Jan. 19 in the 2400 block of 119th Circle NE a vehicle was stolen after it was left running in a driveway.
Property damage
• On Jan. 13 in the 3200 block of 91st Avenue NE a vehicle fire occurred on a roadway.
• On Jan. 14 in the 11100 block of Lexington Avenue NE there was a report of graffiti on city property.
• On Jan. 15 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Able Street NE two vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in minor injuries.
• On Jan. 16 in the 10600 block of Foley Boulevard NE a Blaine officer was involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On Jan. 17 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Hastings Street NE a vehicle was involved in a crash that resulted in damage to a road sign.
• On Jan. 17 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 121st Avenue NE a crash occurred that resulted in injuries.
• On Jan. 18 at the intersection of 99th Avenue NE and Polk Street NE two vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.
Assault
• On Jan. 13 in the 10700 block of University Avenue NE an assault was reported. The victim declined to press charges.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 13 at the intersection of Lake Drive NE and Naples Street NE a passenger was arrested for first-degree drug possession and for having multiple outstanding warrants.
• On Jan. 13 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Polk Street NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 13 at the intersection of Interstate 35W NE and Highway 10 NE drug paraphernalia was located during a traffic stop.
• On Jan. 14 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 107th Avenue NE an adult male driver, who was pulled over for multiple lane violations, was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 14 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 120th Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 14 in the 10900 block of Ulysses Street NE the driver of a suspicious looking vehicle that was parked outside of a closed business was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On Jan. 15 in the 8900 block of Naples Street NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 15 at the intersection of Able Street NE and 88th Avenue NE an individual was cited during a traffic stop for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• On Jan. 16 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Polk Street NE a driver, who was pulled over for speeding and reckless driving, was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 16 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE an individual was cited during a traffic stop for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
• On Jan. 16 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Polk Street NE a driver, who was pulled over for speeding, was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 17 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 113th Avenue NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and for providing officers with false information.
• On Jan. 18 in the 10100 block of University Avenue NE a driver, who was slumped over behind the wheel while parked in a parking lot, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• On Jan. 18 in the 600 block of County Road 10 NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and was trespassed from a business.
• On Jan. 18 in the 9700 block of Central Avenue NE an adult female driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI after being involved in a crash.
• On Jan. 18 in the 700 block of 91st Avenue NE a concerned father reported finding drug paraphernalia.
• On Jan. 18 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE a male was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and for possession of a controlled substance.
• On Jan. 18 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 121st Avenue NE a female driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 19 at the intersection of Clover Leaf Parkway NE and Polk Street NE a male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI after crashing his vehicle into a snowbank.
• On Jan. 19 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Polk Street NE a driver was cited for possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 16 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 90th Lane NE a vehicle with no license plates fled from an officer during an attempted traffic stop.
• On Jan. 18 in the 12700 block of Taylor Street NE an individual died.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 24 in the 4000 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 25 in the 4500 block of Washington Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 25 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and East River Road NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Jan. 27 in the 3800 block of Buchanan Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 27 in the 900 block of 40th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 29 in the 900 block of 46 1/2 Avenue NE in Hilltop a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 20 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 18 in the 5300 block of Industrial Boulevard NE a burglary occurred where theft tools were used.
• On Jan. 20 in the 5100 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred,
• On Jan. 20 in the 5700 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of an employee theft at a business.
• On Jan. 20 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 21 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a shoplifter was arrested for a theft and obstruction with force, and was issued a trespassing notice.
• On Jan. 21 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 22 in the 5500 block of East Danube Road NE a vehicle was stolen by a group of juveniles and then quickly recovered thereafter, unoccupied.
• On Jan. 22 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 22 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a firearm was stolen from a vehicle. The vehicle also sustained damage during the theft.
• On Jan. 23 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a theft occurred.
• On Jan. 24 in the 1500 block of Mississippi Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Jan. 18 in the 5400 block of Main Street NE there was an attempted theft of a vehicle that resulted in property damage.
• On Jan. 23 in the 8200 block of Main Street NE vandalism was reported.
• On Jan. 24 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE two incidents of property damage involving the same suspect were reported.
Assault
• On Jan. 20 at 550 Osborne Road NE an employee at Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus was spit on by a patient, who was cited for a fifth-degree assault.
• On Jan. 22 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE there was a delayed report of an assault by a male who also later threatened to kill the victim.
• On Jan. 23 in the 1500 block of Briardale Road NE a father was arrested for a second-degree domestic assault.
• On Jan. 24 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a domestic assault by an adult male suspect.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 18 at the intersection of 57th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a driver and passenger were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, for having outstanding warrants, driving after suspension, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and/or for giving a false name to a police officer.
• On Jan. 21 in the 1300 block of Mississippi Street NE a male smoking a pill in a vehicle was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession. Additional pills and possible stolen debit cards were located during a search of the vehicle.
• On Jan. 22 in the 6400 block of Fifth Street NE two people, one who was having a seizure, were revived after overdosing.
• On Jan. 22 in the 7300 block of Central Avenue NE a male driver was arrested following a hit and run for a third-degree DWI and failure to notify the vehicle’s owner of police of a collision.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 18 in the 6000 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE a student was questioned and arrested for bringing a weapon onto schools grounds.
• On Jan. 20 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE there was a report of a woman not breathing. Officers and Allina EMTs arrived on the scene and attempted life-saving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead.
• On Jan. 21 in the 4800 block of University Avenue NE a speeding vehicle fled from a police officer during an attempted traffic stop.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 20 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE a gross misdemeanor theft occurred.
• On Jan. 26 in the 8200 block of Middletown Road NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Assault
• On Jan. 20 in the 8000 block of Sixth Street NE an assault occurred.
