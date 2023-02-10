BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 20 in the 00 block of Northtown Drive NE an employee was involved in a theft from a business.
• On Jan. 21 in the 1400 block of 93rd Lane NE an individual was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect fled in a vehicle.
• On Jan. 22 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a purse was stolen from an employee office.
• On Jan. 23 in the 9400 block of Polk Street NE a stolen vehicle out of Brooklyn Center was recovered.
• On Jan. 23 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE an adult male shoplifter was arrested for a misdemeanor theft and fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Jan. 23 in the 8500 block of Groveland Court NE there was a burglary at an apartment building construction site.
• On Jan. 25 in the 9800 block of Polk Street NE a manager of a business reported that an employee was stealing scratch-off lottery tickets and cashed out a winning ticket.
• On Jan. 26 at the intersection of Ulysses Street NE and Johnson Street NE an adult male was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and for being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm. The male was also cited for driving after revocation.
Property damage
• On Jan. 21 in the 12700 block of Johnson Street NE a dryer fire occurred. There were no reported injuries.
Assault
• On Jan. 22 in the 9700 block of Quincy Street NE there was a report of multiple people fighting with the possibility of a gun being involved. The fight was broken up and no arrests were made.
• On Jan. 22 in the 800 block of 98th Lane NE a domestic assault was reported. The suspect was not immediately located.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 20 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Jefferson Street NE an adult male was arrested for possession of more than 1.4 grams of marijuana in a vehicle, fleeing officers in a motor vehicle and reckless driving.
• On Jan. 21 in the 3100 block of 128th Avenue NE there was a report of a gun at a party. One male was arrested for underage consumption and for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 21 in the 8700 block of Alamo Circle NE officers responded to a complaint of the smell of marijuana coming from a location. The occupant was advised of the complaint and was placed on notice.
• On Jan. 22 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Okinawa Street NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI, but was first transported to a hospital for evaluation after being injured after driving a vehicle into a ditch.
• On Jan. 22 at the intersection of 89th Avenue NE and Able Street NE an adult female was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Jan. 23 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Jefferson Street NE an adult male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and was cited for driving after revocation and for having no insurance.
• On Jan. 23 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 113th Avenue NE a male was arrested and a female cited for fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Jan. 23 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 85th Avenue NE marijuana, narcotics and drug paraphernalia were located during a traffic stop. The driver was cited for driving after revocation.
• On Jan. 23 in the 0-99 block of 113th Avenue NE an adult female was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Jan. 23 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of underage consumption.
• On Jan. 24 at the intersection of 99th Avenue NE and Polk Street NE two adult males were arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree drug possession and/or for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Jan. 24 in the 10900 block of Baltimore Street NE a female was treated and transported to a hospital for a narcotic overdose.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 31 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 1 in the 2200 block of 45th Avenue NE a vehicle’s keys were stolen.
• On Feb. 1 in the 3800 block of Stinson Boulevard NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 3 in the 4900 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 3 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 4 in the 700 block of 37th Avenue NE a robbery occurred.
• On Feb. 5 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE scratch off games were stolen.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 3 in the 4200 block of Fifth Street NE a male driver, from Columbia Heights, was arrested for a DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Jan. 25 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Jan. 25 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On Jan. 26 in the 0-99 block of 77th Avenue NE a theft was reported.
• On Jan. 26 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Jan. 26 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE an adult male and female were arrested after they were found in possession of a stolen vehicle.
• On Jan. 27 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a male was transported to the hospital after falling victim to a second-degree assault during an aggravated robbery that occurred at gunpoint.
Property damage
• On Jan. 26 in the 6000 block of Seventh Street NE a water main break occurred.
• On Jan. 30 in the 5300 block of East River Road NE property damage was reported.
• On Jan. 30 in the 100 block of 53rd Avenue NE a power-lines fire occurred.
• On Jan. 31 in the 800 block of Mississippi Street NE a Fridley officer’s squad car was sideswiped by another vehicle, whose driver was unconscious and was bleeding from her head. The woman was transported to a hospital. Spring Lake Park officers responded to the crash.
• On Jan. 31 in the 6400 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged.
Assault
• On Jan. 29 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE officers responded to a domestic assault where both individuals were separated after a primary aggressor could not be determined. Both individuals had injuries,
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 29 in the 6600 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for two counts of fifth-degree drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Jan. 29 at the intersection of 49th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a snowbank and fled was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and for failure to stop for a collision.
• On Jan. 30 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male was transported to a hospital after overdosing on fentanyl.
Miscellaneous
• On Jan. 25 in the 5700 block of Second Street NE an adult female was found not breathing and was cold to the touch. Allina EMS declared the woman dead.
• On Jan. 27 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE a 34-year-old male was found not breathing. The male was declared dead by officers.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Assault
• On Feb. 2 in the 300 block of 83rd Avenue NE an assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Jan. 31 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 1 in the 500 block of 78th Avenue NE an individual experienced an overdose.
