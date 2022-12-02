BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 18 in the 3200 block of 126th Avenue NE a theft by swindle incident occurred.
• On Nov. 18 in the 1600 block of 94th Lane NE there was a report of a theft from a vehicle and property damage.
• On Nov. 18 in the 3100 block of 120th Court NE a watch was stolen.
• On Nov. 19 in the 3600 block of 91st Lane NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 21 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE tires were stolen. A possible suspect fled from officers in a motor vehicle.
Property damage
• On Nov. 18 in the 12100 block of Jefferson Street NE a cable box and lawn were damaged after a vehicle was involved in a hit and run.
Assault
• On Nov. 21 in the 11500 block of Palisade Court NE an adult female was arrested for a fifth-degree domestic assault.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 18 at the intersection of 93rd Lane NE and Radisson Road NE an adult female was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• On Nov. 19 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 105th Avenue NE two adult females were arrested for a domestic assault and one of the females was also arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 19 in the 4100 block of Ball Road NE an adult male, who was being disorderly while at a business, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Nov. 20 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and syringes and for having multiple outstanding warrants.
• On Nov. 21 in the 10900 block of Club West parkway NE an adult female was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and a DWI test refusal.
• On Nov. 21 at the intersection of 89th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI following a crash with a Metro Transit bus. Two occupants of the bus reported having minor injuries.
• On Nov. 22 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 85th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• On Nov. 22 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and University Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 23 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 107th Avenue NE an adult male and female were arrested, following a vehicle pursuit, for fifth-degree drug possession, for being a felon in possession of ammo, property damage for having an outstanding warrant, property damage specifically damaging city property, driving after revocation and/or for fleeing officers in a motor vehicle.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 20 in the 11200 block of Fifth Street NE an 86-year-old female was found dead.
• On Nov. 21 in the 700 block of 125th Lane NE there was a report of a domestic involving a gun and threats of violence being made.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 22 in the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 23 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 24 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Nov. 25 in the 3900 block of Lookout Place NE a license plate was stolen.
Property damage
• On Nov. 23 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE property damage was reported.
Assault
• On Nov. 26 in the 500 block of Summit Street NE a domestic assault and property damage occurred and threats of violence were made.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 28 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE a female, from
Hilltop, was arrested for a DUI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 16 in the 500 block of 63rd Avenue NE mail was stolen.
• On Nov. 16 in the 100 block of Pilot Avenue NE a suspect in a vehicle damaged a parked vehicle and then stole multiple firearms.
• On Nov. 16 in the 500 block of 53H Avenue NE a 2020 Hyundai was stolen from a driveway.
• On Nov. 16 in the 500 block of Cheri Lane NE a 2017 Kia Sportage was stolen from a driveway.
• On Nov. 16 in the 5100 block of Horizon Drive NE a gym bag was stolen from inside a truck.
• On Nov. 17 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Nov. 17 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Nov. 17 in the 5200 block of Main Street NE a vehicle was stolen and another vehicle abandoned.
• On Nov. 18 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 19 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE tools were stolen from a store and property damage occurred.
• On Nov. 20 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a robbery occurred where an employee at a business was assaulted.
• On Nov. 20 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 20 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE an adult female shoplifter was arrested for a theft and for having several outstanding warrants.
• On Nov. 20 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 20 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 21 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 22 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Nov. 16 at the intersection of 73rd Avenue NE and Highway 65 NE a crash occurred that resulted in injuries.
• On Nov. 17 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE two vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On Nov. 19 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On Nov. 19 in the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE an accidental fire at a home occurred.
• On Nov. 22 in the 5300 block of Fifth Street NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On Nov. 18 in the 6100 block of Star Lane NE a first-degree sexual conduct incident was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 18 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI after crashing into a tree.
• On Nov. 19 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Nov. 20 at the intersection of Third Street NE and 60th Avenue NE an officer seized over 20 grams of marijuana from a vehicle during a traffic stop.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 21 in the 8200 block of Arthur Street NE a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 21 in the 8300 block of University Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 21 in the 8300 block of Fillmore Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Assault
• On Nov. 18 in the 7900 block of McKinley Street NE a criminal sexual assault incident was reported.
• On Nov. 21 in the 7700 block of Able Street NE a fifth-degree domestic assault occurred.
