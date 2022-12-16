BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 5 in the 200 block of 92nd Avenue NE an adult male reported his ex-girlfriend was stealing his checks and having them cashed or attempted to cash at unknown locations.
• On Dec. 7 in the 1000 block of 98th Lane NE a package was stolen.
• On Dec. 7 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a vehicle’s key was stolen by a customer at a business.
• On Dec. 7 in the 4400 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE there was a delayed report of a stolen vehicle.
• On Dec. 8 in the 100 block of 97th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen from a driveway.
Property damage
• On Dec. 4 in the 13000 block of Terrace Road NE a mailbox was damaged.
• On Dec. 6 in the 600 block of 91st Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On Dec. 6 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Street NE a vehicle’s tire was vandalized.
• On Dec. 8 in the 3200 block of 89th Lane NE unknown juveniles damaged the skirt of a mobile home.
Assault
• On Dec. 3 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a domestic assault by strangulation and for false imprisonment.
• On Dec. 8 in the 1100 block of 116th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a domestic assault and for interfering with a 911 call.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 2 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a DWI.
• On Dec. 2 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE an individual was cited during a traffic stop for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
• On Dec. 3 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Highway 10 NE an adult male was arrested during a traffic stop for third-degree drug possession, for having an outstanding warrant and for providing officers with a false name.
• On Dec. 3 in the 3400 block of Lake Drive NE a female passing out in a vehicle was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On Dec. 3 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 105th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 6 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 93rd Lane NE an adult male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a vehicle fire.
• On Dec. 6 in the 4800 block of 113th Avenue NE an individual was cited during a traffic stop for a misdemeanor for possessing over 1.4 grams of marijuana and for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On Dec. 7 in the 8800 block of Madison Street NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, for having an outstanding warrant and for aiding an offender.
• On Dec. 7 at the intersection of 87th Lane NE and 89th Avenue NE a driver was cited for possession of marijuana and for driving after revocation.
• On Dec. 8 at the intersection of 117th Avenue NE and Jefferson Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI and for obstruction of justice.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 4 in the 8700 block of Able Street NE a 45-year-old female died.
• On Dec. 4 in the 12800 block of Aberdeen Street NE a female died.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 8 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE keys were stolen.
• On Dec. 9 in the 4400 block of Tyler Street NE a theft by swindle incident and fraud was reported.
• On Dec. 9 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft was reported.
• On Dec. 10 in the 5000 block of Lomianki Lane NE packages were stolen from the front door of a residence.
• On Dec. 10 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a first-degree burglary occurred.
• On Dec. 11 in the 4600 block of Fillmore Street NE a theft was reported.
• On Dec. 11 in the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 11 in the 4600 block of Fillmore Street NE a theft was reported.
Property damage
• On Dec. 6 in the 1700 block of Fairway Drive NE property damage and harassment was reported.
• On Dec. 9 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 42nd Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On Dec. 10 in the 3800 block of Third Street NE property damage was reported.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 1 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Interstate 694 a simple robbery occurred following a road rage incident.
• On Dev. 1 in the 5800 block of University Avenue NE a theft was reported.
• On Dec. 1 in the 6200 block of University Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Dev. 1 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a stolen vehicle that was abandoned and had a punched ignition was located.
• On Dec. 1 in the 6400 block of 6400 block of East River Road NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Dec. 1 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 2 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE weightlifting equipment from a workout room at an apartment building was stolen.
• On Dec. 3 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 4 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male was cited for theft.
• On Dec. 5 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 6 in the 1600 block of 68th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 6 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a female was cited for a theft and arrested for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Dev. 6 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 6 in the 7300 block of Van Buren Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Dec. 1 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE the back window of a vehicle was broken out.
• On Dec. 2 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was damaged during an attempted theft of the vehicle.
• On Dec. 3 in the 6100 block of Fifth Street NE a fire occurred.
• On Dec. 3 in the 500 block of 57th Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On Dec. 5 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE the rear window of a vehicle and its ignition were damaged.
Assault
• On Dec. 2 at 550 Osborne Road NE a disorderly male was arrested for a fourth and fifth-degree assault after assaulting security and medical staff at Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus and was also issued a trespassing notice.
• On Dec. 3 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a disorderly female was arrested for a fourth-degree assault after spitting on an officer while detained.
• On Dec. 4 at 550 Osborne Road NE an assault that occurred at Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus was reported. The suspect was under medical care and was not able to provide an immediate statement to officers.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 1 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a male driver, who was involved in a single-vehicle crash, was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 2 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE one male was arrested for having multiple warrants and for giving officers a false name while another male was cited for having outstanding warrants and then released. The males were also in possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On Dec. 4 in the 6600 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, providing officers with a false name and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Dec. 5 in the 6200 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI and for driving after suspension.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 1 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Matterhorn Drive NE a Ramsey County Sheriff’s deputy forwarded an incident to the Anoka County Attorney’s Office regarding a driver who fled from the deputy. The suspect was identified by the deputy.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 8 in the 8200 block of Sixth Street NE there was a theft by swindle incident.
Assault
• On Dec. 4 in the 8400 block of Madison Street NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On Dec. 9 in the 8000 block of Buchanan Street NE an individual was arrested for a fifth-degree domestic assault, obstruction of justice, use of force and was cited for a rental ordinance violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.