BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On July 22 in the 10800 block of Austin Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft by swindle.
• On July 23 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a cell phone was stolen.
• On July 24 in the 11700 block of Ulysses Lane NE a shoplifter was arrested for a theft and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On July 24 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and 125th Avenue NE a motorcycle crash occurred that resulted in injuries. Upon arrival, officers located stolen property and narcotics. A suspect was arrested for, possession of stolen property, first-degree drug possession, forfeiture and for being a felon in possession of drugs.
• On July 24 in the 12200 block of Fraizer Street NE a driver was arrested for possession of a vehicle with stolen license plates, for having an outstanding warrant and for providing officers with false information.
• On July 24 in the 600 block of 125th Avenue NE a burglary was attempted.
• On July 24 in the 4400 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE there was a delayed report of a credit card being stolen and later used.
• On July 24 in the 9800 block of Central Avenue NE a trailer was stolen.
• On July 25 in the 0-99 block of Territorial Road NE a wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 25 in the 200 block of County Road 10 NE there was a delayed report of check forgery.
• On July 25 at the intersection of Woodland Parkway NE and 122nd Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On July 25 in the 10100 block of West Pleasure Creek Parkway NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On July 26 in the 11300 block of Jefferson Street NE a theft occurred.
• On July 27 at the intersection of Polk Street NE and Cloverleaf Parkway NE two juveniles stole a stop/slow down sign from a construction site.
• On July 27 in the 12800 block of Aberdeen Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 28 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE a wallet was stolen from a locker.
• On July 28 in the 4000 block of Pheasant Ridge NE there was a delayed report of a theft. The stolen property was later located.
• On July 28 in the 1600 block of 122nd Avenue NE mail was stolen.
Property damage
• On July 24 in the 2000 block of 105th Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On July 25 in the 1300 block of 127th Lane NE property damage occurred.
• On July 27 in the 9500 block of Pierce Street NE a rock was thrown through a windshield.
• On July 28 in the 2500 block of Tournament Players Circle NE a house was egged.
Assault
• On July 26 in the 10900 block of Waconia Court NE an adult male reported being assaulted by a pistol after being stopped during a traffic stop. The man declined to press charges.
DWI, drugs
• On July 22 in the 8900 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and a firearm violation.
• On July 23 in the 800 block of Highway 10 NE an adult female driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On July 24 at the intersection of Arnold Palmer Drive NE and Kenyon Court NE an individual turned in suspected narcotics that were located at a business.
• On July 24 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Jefferson Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI and was cited for speeding.
• On July 24 in the 109th Avenue NE and Davenport Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI after being pulled over for having no lights on.
• On July 25 in the 3400 block of Lake Drive NE an adult female was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On July 26 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 89th Avenue NE an individual was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On July 27 in the 12000 block of Aberdeen Street NE an adult female was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree drug possession.
Miscellaneous
• On July 23 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a motorcyclist fled officers after they attempted to pull the motorcyclist over for speeding and littering. The motorcyclist was later located and arrested.
• On July 25 in the 1500 block of 123rd Lane NE a dead adult male was found. The man had multiple medical conditions.
• On July 26 in the 300 block of 89th Lane NE an individual died.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On July 19 in the 600 block of 40th Avenue NE 45 tomatoes were stolen.
• On July 19 in the 4000 block of Second Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On July 19 in the 800 block of 53rd Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On July 20 in the 1600 block of Fairway Drive NE a theft occurred.
• On July 20 in the 4300 block of Stinson Boulevard NE a theft occurred.
• On July 20 in the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On July 20 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 21 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On July 21 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On July 23 in the 4600 block of Tyler Street NE a scooter was stolen from outside an apartment building.
• On July 23 in the 4500 block of Washington Street NE a burglary occurred.
• On July 23 in the 3800 block of Main Street NE a theft occurred.
• On July 23 in the 900 block of 46 1/2 Avenue NE in Hilltop a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 24 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On July 22 in the 4500 block of Fillmore Street NE a vehicle was damaged after it was tampered with.
• On July 23 in the 4300 block of Third Street NE property was damaged.
• On July 24 in the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop vandalism was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On July 23 at the intersection of 40th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a male driver, of Minneapolis, was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On July 23 in the 4400 block of University Avenue NE a male driver, of Minneapolis, was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On July 23 at the intersection of 49th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a suspect was arrested for possession of narcotics.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On July 20 in the 7500 block of Tempo Terrace NE clothing and a wallet were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On July 21 in the 200 block of Mississippi Street NE a theft occurred.
• On July 22 in the 5800 block of University Avenue NE multiple items were stolen from a vehicle, including a firearm.
• On July 22 in the 200 block of 58th Avenue NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On July 22 in the 4600 block of Main Street NE there was a report of two males walking down a street carrying scrap metal. Officers located the two males. One male was arrested theft and for having outstanding warrants.
• On July 22 in the 1000 block of 52nd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 23 at the intersection of Fourth Street NE and 57th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.
• On July 23 in the 600 block of Ely Street NE firearms were stolen.
• On July 23 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 24 in the 400 block of 74th Avenue NE a stolen motorcycle was recovered.
• On July 25 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a robbery occurred at a residence.
• On July 25 in the 0-99 block of 52nd Way NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On July 25 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a male shoplifter was arrested for theft, trespassing, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and for introducing contraband to the Anoka County Jail.
• On July 26 in the 6700 block of Seventh Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On July 20 in the 100 block of 85th Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On July 20 in the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a cell phone that was left on a store counter was stolen. It was later tracked to a residence in St. Paul. The St. Paul Police Department was notified so they could recover the phone.
• On July 22 in the 600 block of Helene Place NE a fire occurred.
• On July 22 in the 5200 block of Main Street NE a fire occurred.
• On July 23 in the 100 block of Gibraltar Road NE a fire occurred.
• On July 25 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE water damage was reported.
Assault
• On July 20 in the 7800 block of Firwood Way NE a male was involved in a domestic assault against a female and then fled prior to officers’ arrival.
• On July 21 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On July 22 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE a male was arrested for an assault and for making terroristic threats with a knife.
• On July 23 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE there was a report of an aggravated robbery involving a knife where the suspects talked about slitting the victim’s throat and taking his shoes. The victim was not injured. The suspects were not immediately located.
DWI, drugs
• On July 23 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and for trespassing.
Miscellaneous
• On July 20 in the 6400 block of East River Road NE a male driver fled from an officer after being pulled over for traffic violations. The male’s vehicle was later located unoccupied. The male was not immediately located and he was being sought for fleeing a police officer, child endangerment and for traffic violations.
• On July 24 in the 6800 block of Seventh Street NE a male was found dead.
• On July 25 in the 7300 block of Able Street NE a male was found dead during a welfare check.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On July 25 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On July 26 in the 1100 block of 79th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On July 26 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
• On July 27 in the 8300 block of Pierce Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On July 25 in the 7700 block of Quincy Street NE property damage occurred.
Assault
• On July 27 in the 1300 block of Council Oaks Drive NE a criminal sexual conduct incident occurred.
Miscellaneous
• On July 29 in the 7800 block of Jackson Street NE a vehicle fled from police officers during a traffic stop for careless driving and for having no Minnesota drivers license.
