BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 5 in the 10900 block of Club West Parkway NE a fraudulent $20 bill was recovered.
• On Aug. 5 in the 0-99 block of 113th Lane NE a bicycle was stolen from a residence.
• On Aug. 5 in the 11100 block of Sixth Street NE a package was stolen.
• On Aug. 7 in the 12300 block of Park Boulevard NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 7 in the 2300 block of 108th Lane NE a license plate was possibly stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 8 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 99th Avenue NE a male and female were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and/or fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Aug. 8 in the 10500 block of Central Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 9 in the 1200 block of 127th Lane NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 9 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Central Avenue NE an officer attempted to stop a stolen motorcycle, but the motorcyclist fed. No pursuit was initiated.
• On Aug. 9 at the intersection of 89th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.
• On Aug. 10 in the 1100 block of 89th Avenue NE a male was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Aug. 10 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Street NE a stolen vehicle fled from police officers.
• On Aug. 11 in the 9200 block of Lincoln Street NE a laptop computer was stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Aug. 6 in the 12000 block of Seventh Street NE lawn ornaments were thrown against a garage door and damaged.
• On Aug. 7 in the 3400 block of 128th Lane NE property damage was reported.
• On Aug. 8 in the 1500 block of 126th Avenue NE a female broke another female’s window.
Assault
• On Aug. 8 in the 400 block of 122nd Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On Aug. 9 in the 8900 block of Tyler Street NE a fifth-degree assault occurred.
• On Aug. 11 in the 8700 block of Hastings Circle NE an individual was arrested for a domestic assault by strangulation.
• On Aug. 11 in the 26000 block of Alamo Circle NE a female reported being assaulted by her brother while her mother watched and possibly recorded.
• On Aug. 11 at the intersection of Fourth Street NE and 113th Lane NE a juvenile male was detained for a fifth-degree assault after being involved in a fight with multiple juveniles.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 5 at the intersection of 105th Avenue NE and Baltimore Street NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Aug. 5 at the intersection of 73rd Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On Aug. 6 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 85th Avenue NE marijuana was located in a vehicle during a traffic stop.
• On Aug. 6 in the 8700 block of Polk Street NE a female was arrested for possession of narcotics and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Aug. 6 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and 109th Avenue NE an adult female driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI after being found with an open bottle during a traffic stop.
• On Aug. 6 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 6 in the 12500 block of Ulysses Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 7 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 121st Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 7 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 7 in the 11200 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI and for a Breathalyzer test refusal.
• On Aug. 10 in the 10100 block of Xylite Street NE a driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 5 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Tournament Players Parkway NE two vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 3 in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 3 in the 5000 block of 51st Court NE a theft and property damage occurred.
• On Aug. 4 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred and the suspect was given a trespassing notice.
• On Aug. 5 in the 4100 block of Central Avenue NE a burglary occurred.
• On Aug. 5 in the 2100 block of 37th Avenue NE alcohol was stolen.
• On Aug. 6 in the 4300 block of Quincy Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Aug. 3 in the 500 block of 40th Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On Aug. 3 in the 3800 block of Labelle Street NE property damage was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 2 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop an individual was arrested for possession of narcotics.
• On Aug. 6 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE a male driver, from Burnsville, was arrested for refusing a DWI Breathalyzer test.
• On Aug. 6 at the intersection of 49th Avenue NE and Fillmore Street NE a male driver, from Columbia Heights, was arrested for a DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 4 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a female was involved in a theft. She was trespassed from the location.
• On Aug. 4 in the 5900 block of Anna Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen off a residence’s deck.
• On Aug. 4 in the 6400 block of Riverview Terrace NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 6 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 6 in the 00 block of Northern Stacks Drive NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 6 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 6 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE a lottery theft was reported.
• On Aug. 7 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 7 in the 7300 block of Oakley Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 7 in the 7100 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 7 in the 6800 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 8 in the 5200 block of Main Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Aug. 8 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE license plates were stolen from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Aug. 3 in the 6700 block of Channel Road NE a fire occurred.
• On Aug. 3 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On Aug. 3 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE property damage was reported.
• On Aug. 4 in the 1000 block of 68th Avenue NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On Aug. 3 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE an individual was cited for an assault.
• On Aug. 5 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for a fifth-degree assault after punching an individual.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 4 in the 5300 block of Fifth Street NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 4 in the 5600 block of Fifth Street NE drug paraphernalia was located and collected.
• On Aug. 5 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 73rd Avenue NE an individual was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 5 in the 6400 block of Central Avenue NE a female was found dead.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 5 in the 500 block of 78th Avenue NE a theft by swindle incident occurred.
• On Aug. 9 in the 800 block of County Road 10 NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 9 at the intersection of 8400 block of Sunset Road NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 10 in the 7700 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 10 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a shoplifter was arrested for a theft and for having an outstanding warrant.
Property damage
• On Aug. 7 in the 400 block of 79th Avenue NE city property was damaged.
• On Aug. 10 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and Van Buren Street NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On Aug. 7 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for an assault, making threats of violence and disorderly conduct following a domestic dispute. A firearm was recovered from the scene.
• On Aug. 10 in the 8300 block of Sunset Road NE a second-degree assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 9 at the intersection of Able Street NE and County Road 10 NE drugs were located and confiscated during a traffic stop.
