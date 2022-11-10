BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 28 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle and attempted financial transaction card fraud.
• On Oct. 28 in the 600 block of 125th Avenue NE AirPods were stolen.
• On Oct. 29 in the 11300 block of Van Buren Street NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On Oct. 29 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE an adult male and female were arrested for a theft and/or for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Oct. 29 in the 2600 block of Rice Creek Parkway NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 29 in the 3700 block of 85th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 29 in the 300 block of 97th Lane NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 30 in the 4100 block of Ball Road NE a wallet was stolen.
• On Oct. 31 in the 13000 block of Central Avenue NE a trailer was stolen.
• On Oct. 31 in the 13100 block of Terrace Road NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle and vandalism.
• On Oct. 31 in the 12500 block of Harpers Court NE there was a burglary at three townhomes under construction. Property was also vandalized.
• On Oct. 31 in the 12600 block of Erskin Street NE construction materials were stolen.
• On Nov. 1 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE there was a theft from a pursue that was kept in a work locker.
• On Nov. 3 in the 11400 block of Fourth Street NE a vehicle was stolen from a driveway when it was left unlocked, running.
Property damage
• On Oct. 28 in the 11800 block of Jenkins Street there was a report of a landscape fire that was extinguished by the homeowner.
• On Oct. 28 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 99th Avenue NE three vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On Oct. 29 in the 12300 block of Oak Park Boulevard NE a window at an apartment building was damaged.
• On Nov. 1 at the intersection of Club West Parkway NE and Cloud Drive NE a crash occurred that resulted in injuries.
• On Nov. 1 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a vehicle was damaged.
Assault
• On Oct. 29 in the 9400 block of Monroe Street NE an assault occurred between a male and his ex-boyfriend.
• On Oct. 30 in the 12500 block of Lever Street NE an assault was reported.
• On Nov. 3 in the 1500 block of 124th Avenue NE an assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Oct. 28 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE a suspect was arrested for drug possession and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Oct. 29 at the intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW and Jay Street NW a female driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI and for possession of a pistol without a permit.
• On Oct. 30 at the intersection of Polk Street NE and 96th Avenue NE an adult female driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and was cited for having no proof of insurance.
• On Oct. 30 at the intersection of Ulysses Street NE and Paul Parkway NE an adult female driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 30 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and Airport Road NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Oct. 31 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and Jefferson Street NE an adult male was arrested during a traffic stop for drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On Nov. 1 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Polk Street NE an adult female was arrested for a second-degree DWI.
• On Nov. 2 in the 10800 block of University Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and a stolen license plate.
• On Nov. 2 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of two females experiencing a negative reaction to marijuana.
Miscellaneous
• On Nov. 3 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 99th Avenue NE a vehicle fled from officers during an attempted traffic stop. The pursuit of the vehicle was terminated.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Nov. 1 in the 4000 block of Washington Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 2 in the 3800 block of Hayes Street NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 3 in the 900 block of 45th Avenue Ne a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 3 in the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE a wallet was stolen and a debit card was used fraudulently.
• On Nov. 3 in the 4700 block of Grand Avenue NE there was a theft by swindle incident.
• On Nov. 5 in the 4400 block of Madison Street NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On Nov. 5 in the 1600 block of 39th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 5 in the 1800 block of 44th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Nov. 6 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
• On Nov. 7 in the 3800 block of Edgemoor Place NE a theft occurred and property damage was reported.
Property damage
• On Nov. 1 in the 4100 block of Madison Street NE property damage was reported.
• On Nov. 7 in the 4100 block of Central Avenue NE there was a report of a disorderly conduct incident where a client at a business damaged an employee’s vehicle.
DWI, drugs
• On Nov. 2 in the 4900 block of Central Avenue NE a suspect was arrested during a traffic stop for drug possession and for providing officers with a false name.
• On Nov. 7 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Interstate 694 in Fridley, a Columbia Heights police officer arrested a male driver, from Cottage Grove, for a DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 26 in the 900 block of Lynde Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 26 in the 200 block of Mississippi Street NE there was a burglary at a business.
• On Oct. 26 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a suspect was cited for shoplifting, possession of a dangerous weapon and was trespassed from the business.
• On Oct. 26 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a robbery.
• On Oct. 27 in the 6400 block of Ashton Avenue NE there was a report of an unknown suspect who attempted to steal mail, but dropped it.
• On Oct. 27 in the 7100 block of University Avenue NE a school resource officer received a report of a cellphone being stolen.
• On Oct. 27 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Matterhorn Drive NE Fridley detectives located a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the vehicle fled.
• On Oct. 27 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE license plates were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Oct. 28 in the 6200 block of Highway 65 NE a wallet was stolen.
• On Oct. 28 in the 6400 block of Fifth Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Oct. 28 in the 1000 block of North Circle NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 29 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a suspect was cited for a theft.
• On Oct. 29 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE a male suspect was involved in a theft.
• On Oct. 29 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 31 in the 500 block of 63rd Avenue NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle. It was later located on another vehicle.
• On Oct. 29 in the 6300 block of Starlite Boulevard NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Oct. 31 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE an individual reported a burglary from locked unattached garages of an apartment complex. Stolen items included a U-Haul box containing miscellaneous merchandise and Jordan tennis shoes. The estimated value of the stolen items is $1,500. There are no suspects, witnesses or video surveillance.
• On Oct. 31 in the 4900 block of Third Street NE several windows on a vehicle were broken and property was stolen.
• On Nov. 1 in the 5900 block of Main Street NE a firearm was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Nov. 1 in the 200 block of Mercury Drive NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Nov. 1 at the intersection of South Timber Ridge NE and Anoka Street NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Nov. 1 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Oct. 26 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 49th Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On Oct. 28 in the 5200 block of Main Street NE a fire occurred.
• On Oct. 28 in the 00 block of Mississippi Way NE property damage was reported.
• On Oct. 28 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE Fridley firefighters extinguished a fire in a wooded area. A homeless camp was also located.
• On Nov. 1 in the 5100 block of Horizon Drive NE a vehicle’s window was damaged.
Assault
• On Oct. 26 in the 6200 block of University Avenue NE there was a mutual domestic assault. None of the parties involved in the assault were charged.
• On Oct. 26 in the 100 block of Island Park Drive NE a suspect was involved in a hit-and-run crash, domestic assault and violated both a domestic abuse no contact order and a temporary harassment order before fleeing the scene. The suspect was not immediately located.
• On Oct. 27 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE an assault occurred.
• On Oct. 27 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE a suspect was involved in a domestic assault where he threatened he would shoot a woman. The man also interfered with a 911 call before fleeing the scene. The suspect was not immediately arrested.
• On Oct. 29 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE there was a report a male threatened a female with a gun.
DWI, drugs
• On Oct. 26 at the intersection of 37th Avenue NE and East River Road NE a driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI, gross misdemeanor test refusal and was cited for speeding and failure to signal a turn.
• On Oct. 27 at the intersection of 44th Avenue NE and Main Street NE officers seized a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop after a vehicle was pulled over for speeding. The driver was given a verbal warning for speeding.
• On Oct. 29 at the intersection of Interstate 94 and 53rd Avenue N a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and third-degree test refusal after being pulled over for speeding.
• On Oct. 29 in the 7300 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI test refusal.
• On Oct. 31 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violating a high occupancy vehicle lane, driving after revocation and for having no insurance.
• On Oct 31 in the 800 block of 68th Avenue NE a male walked away from a scene of a crash and was later arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and third-degree test refusal.
• On Nov. 1 in the 6100 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI after being pulled over for failure to maintain a lane.
• On Nov. 1 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and for driving after suspension.
Miscellaneous
• On Oct. 30 at the intersection of 49th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a vehicle that was involved in a felony was located, but the driver fled from a Fridley officer.
• On Oct. 31 in the 5300 block of Fifth Street NE a female with a warrant for arrest fled form police officers and was not located. A citation was mailed to the suspect.
• On Oct. 31 at the intersection of 53rd Avenue NE and University Avenue NE in Columbia Heights a Fridley officer attempted to stop a vehicle, but it fled.
• On Oct. 31 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and Interstate 694 two people died in a head-on collision where a Ford Fusion, driven by a 46-year-old male from Brooklyn Center, crashed head-on into a Lexus SUV that was driven by a 78-year-old woman from Mounds View.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Oct. 28 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Oct. 28 in the 7800 block of Highway 65 NE there was a burglary at a business.
Property damage
• On Oct. 28 in the 700 block of 82nd Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On Oct. 29 in the 8200 block of University Avenue NE a fire occurred.
