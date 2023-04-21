BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On April 7 in the 11700 block of Monroe Street NE a license plate was stolen.
• On April 7 in the 10900 block of Seventh Street NE a fraudulent claim of Minnesota unemployment insurance was reported.
• On April 7 in the 11300 block of Third Street NE a burglary occurred that resulted in property damage and the arrest of the suspect.
• On April 7 in the 10500 block of Marmon Street NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle and later recovered by a Brooklyn Center police officer.
• On April 10 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a theft involving theft tools was reported.
• On April 12 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE a shoplifting theft with a fifth-degree assault was reported.
• On April 12 in the 8800 block of Van Buren Street NE a bicycle was stolen, but later returned. An adult male was cited for the theft.
• On April 12 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE two bicycles were stolen, but later recovered.
Property damage
• On April 7 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a grass fire occurred.
• On April 8 at the intersection of Interstate 35W NE and 95th Avenue NE a small grass fire occurred.
• On April 10 at the intersection of Lever Street NE and 131st Avenue NE a vehicle fire occurred. No injuries were reported.
• On April 10 in the 3200 block of 99th Court NE a construction materials fire occurred.
• On April 11 at the intersection of Highway 280 and Como Avenue in St. Paul a city vehicle’s windshield was damaged.
Assault
DWI, drugs
• On April 7 at the intersection of 93rd Lane NE and Central Avenue NE an adult female driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On April 7 in the 12400 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a report of a group of suspicious looking juveniles. One juvenile was charged with alcohol possession.
• On April 7 in the 1400 block of 93rd Lane NE an adult female driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI.
• On April 7 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE a slumped over adult female was arrested at a business for fifth-degree possession of narcotics.
• On April 8 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and Jefferson Street NE an adult male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and for having multiple outstanding warrants.
• On April 8 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE a female driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On April 8 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Able Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for a DWI test refusal following a traffic stop.
• On April 8 in the 100 block of Northdale Boulevard NW a male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On April 8 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 104th Avenue NE a verbal warning was given during a traffic stop for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On April 9 in the 11800 block of Ulysses Street NE a small amount of marijuana was seized from a vehicle during a traffic stop.
• On April 9 at the intersection of Zest Street NE and Yalta Street NE a male was cited for possession of narcotics.
• On April 10 in the 11500 block of Ulysses Street NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree controlled substance DUI.
• On April 11 in the 1100 block of 115th Circle NE a driver was arrested for possession of narcotic drug paraphernalia, driving after revocation and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On April 11 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Clover Leaf Parkway NE an adult male was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree drug possession.
• On April 11 at the intersection of Interstate 35W and Sunset Avenue two adult males were transported to a hospital after experiencing an overdose.
• On April 12 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 105th Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for a second-degree DWI and for having an open bottle.
• On April 13 in the 100 block of Northtown Drive NE a male was transported to a hospital after experiencing an overdose. Another male who was involved was later arrested for having outstanding warrants.
Miscellaneous
• On April 8 in the 3200 block of 95th Avenue NE a vehicle attempted to evade a traffic stop after engaging in reckless driving. A PIT maneuver was used to avoid a pursuit and the driver was arrested.
• On April 9 in the 12100 block of Kenyon Court NE an adult male died.
• On April 11 in the 600 block of 90th Lane NE an adult female was found dead during a welfare check. No suspicious circumstances were identified.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On April 11 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On April 13 in the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On April 14 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
• On April 14 in the 2100 block of Highland Place NE a theft occurred.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On April 5 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a male, with an outstanding warrant, fled from officers on a bicycle after being involved in a theft. The male was not immediately located.
• On April 5 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE a gas station manager reported an employee theft.
• On April 5 in the 500 block of 53H Avenue NE a package was stolen from the front step of a residence.
• On April 5 in the 1200 block of Cheri Lane NE a vehicle was stolen, but later located in North Minneapolis.
• On April 6 in the 1200 block of East Moore lake Drive NE license plates were stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 7 in the 5300 block of East River Road NE numerous items were stolen from multiple vehicles.
• On April 7 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On April 8 in the 00 block of 63H Way NE mail was stolen.
• On April 8 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE a package was stolen from an apartment complex.
• On April 8 in the 6500 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 9 in the 5600 block of Main Street NE a theft occurred.
• On April 9 in the 400 block of Mississippi Street NE a theft occurred.
• On April 10 at the intersection of 73rd Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a male was arrested for identity theft and for having an outstanding warrant.
Property damage
• On April 5 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE a two vehicle crash occurred that resulted in injuries. One driver was transported to a hospital for treatment.
• On April 7 at the intersection of Main Street NE and Horizon Circle NE a powerlines fire occurred.
• On April 8 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE property damage occurred during a disorderly conduct incident.
• On April 8 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was damaged after a group attempted to break into a vehicle.
• On April 9 in the 5400 block of Fifth Street NE property damage occurred.
• On April 10 in the 8300 block of East River Road NE a fire occurred.
• On April 10 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and the University Avenue NE a vehicle fire occurred.
• On April 11 in the 7400 block of Oakley Street NE property damage was reported.
• On April 11 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE property damage was reported.
Assault
• On April 7 in the 6300 block of Highway 65 NE several people reported being the victims of an assault.
• On April 8 in the 5600 block of Polk Street NE a suspect was involved in a domestic assault and made threats of violence to the victim. The suspect fled prior to officers arrival and was not immediately located.
• On April 10 in the 5600 block of Seventh Street NE a domestic assault was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On April 6 in the 6200 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI after being pulled over for speeding and for failing to maintain a lane.
• On April 8 at the intersection of 69th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On April 9 in the 6600 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI test refusal.
• On April 9 in the 6900 block of University Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and third-degree DWI test refusal. The driver was also cited for failure to drive in a single lane and for a permit violation.
• On April 10 in the 6800 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI and for driving after suspension.
Miscellaneous
• On April 5 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a male was found dead in his apartment during a welfare check.
• On April 5 at the intersection of 71st Way NE and East River Road NE a driver fled from officers during an attempted traffic stop. The driver, who was not immediately located, was identified prior to fleeing.
• On April 8 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a male was cited for indecent exposure.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On April 7 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
• On April 8 at the intersection of 81st Avenue NE and Highway 65 NE a stolen vehicle fled officers during an attempted traffic stop.
Property damage
• On April 12 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 81st Avenue NE property damage was reported.
