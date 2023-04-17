BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On March 31 in the 10300 block of Baltimore Street NE a shoplifter was arrested for a theft and for having several outstanding warrants.
• On April 1 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a male shoplifter was arrested for a third-degree burglary, theft and trespassing within a year since the last incident.
• On April 2 in the 3200 block of 117th Lane NE political signs were stolen from several yards.
• On April 3 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE a burglary occurred at a business where forced entry was made and several items were stolen.
• On April 3 in the 4700 block of 106th Avenue NE there was a report of a theft by swindle.
• On April 3 in the 800 block of 129th Lane NE $529 worth of items were stolen from several vehicles.
• On April 4 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a robbery occurred where a male suspect pointed a firearm at a loss prevention employee after shoplifting.
• On April 5 in the 9400 block of Ulysses Street NE there was a report of a theft by swindle.
Property damage
• On March 31 in the 2900 block of 100th Court NE a vehicle fire occurred inside a warehouse building.
• On April 6 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a squad car sustained minor damage during a crash.
• On April 6 in the 11000 block of Ulysses Street NE a fire occurred that was caused by burning clothing.
Assault
• On April 1 in the 600 block of 130th Lane NE a male juvenile was arrested for a domestic assault against his father.
• On April 4 in the 100 block of 111th Square NE there was a report a male threatened a individual with a knife during a second-degree assault.
• On April 6 in the 1500 block of 123rd Lane NE there was a delayed report of child abuse.
DWI, drugs
• On April 2 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 99th Avenue NE an individual was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree drug possession.
• On April 2 in the 300 block of 109th Avenue NE an adult female was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of a controlled substance.
• On April 3 at the intersection of Lexington Avenue NE and Ball Road NE two adult females were arrested during a traffic stop for drug possession.
• On April 3 at the intersection of Ulysses Street NE and 117th Avenue NE a male was arrested during a traffic stop for second-degree possession of a controlled substance and for having multiple outstanding warrants.
• On April 4 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Fourth Street NE an individual was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of a controlled substance.
• On April 4 at the intersection of Highway 10 NE and University Avenue NE an adult female was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of weapons, hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia.
• On April 4 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Jefferson Street NE a male driver was arrested for a DWI and for fleeing officers in a motor vehicle.
• On April 6 in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On April 6 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and University Avenue NE an adult male and female were arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree drug possession.
Miscellaneous
• On March 31 in the 1500 block of 117th Avenue NE an individual died.
• On April 6 in the 1100 block of 104th Avenue NE a 32-year-old male was found dead inside his home.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On April 5 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On April 6 in the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On April 7 in the 4500 block of University Avenue NE property damage was reported.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On March 29 in the 6500 block of Channel Road NE the driver of a stolen scooter was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, failing to stop for a school bus dropping off students and driving after revocation.
• On March 29 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE there was a delayed report of a residential burglary where an unknown person reportedly forced entry into a detached garage and store approximately $500 worth of miscellaneous personal belongings.
• On March 30 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On March 31 in the 1400 block of 73rd Avenue NE there was a delayed report of over $1,000 worth of personal items being stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 1 in the 7400 block of East River Road NE a theft occurred.
• On April 1 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 2 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE the rear license plate of a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 4 in the 5300 block of Fifth Street NE a theft occurred.
• On April 4 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On March 31 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On March 31 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE property damage was reported.
• On March 31 in the 7800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle’s window was smashed out.
• On March 31 in the 7000 block of University Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On March 31 in the 200 block of Liberty Street NE a fire occurred.
• On April 1 in the 6300 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle fire occurred.
• On April 1 in the 100 block of Craigbrook Way NE a fence was damaged.
• On April 2 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On April 3 in the 5000 block of Third Street NE a fire occurred.
Assault
• On March 29 in the 6000 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported. A juvenile male, not affiliated with the school, was identified as the suspect. The case was forwarded to the Anoka County Criminal Investigative Division.
• On March 29 in the 6400 block of Van Buren Street NE a criminal sexual conduct incident involving juveniles was reported.
• On March 30 in the 100 block of 64th Way NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On April 1 in the 7300 block of Tempo Terrace NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault by strangulation.
• On April 1 in the 1400 block of 73rd Avenue NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On April 3 in the 8300 block of University Avenue NE an assault and property damage were reported. The suspect left the scene prior to officers arrival.
• On April 4 in the 1200 block of Onondaga Street NE a domestic assault by strangulation occurred. The victim had visible injuries and was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The suspect left prior to officers arrival
DWI, drugs
• On April 2 in the 6100 block of East River Road NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and was cited for failing to obey a traffic control signal and for speeding.
• On April 2 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE two females were arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, for having an outstanding warrant and/or for driving after revocation.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On April 1 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
• On April 1 in the 1700 block of County Road 10 NE an individual was arrested for receiving stolen property, fifth-degree drug possession and for driving after revocation.
• On April 3 in the 500 block of Rosedale Road NE an individual was arrested for debit/credit card fraud, negligent storage of a firearm and use of force.
Assault
• On April 4 in the 900 block of County Road 10 NE an assault was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On April 5 in the 7800 block of Madison Street NE an individual died.
