BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 19 at the intersection of Paul Parkway NE and Jackson Street NE an unreported stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Aug. 19 in the 600 block of 99th Lane NE there was a delayed theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 19 in the 200 block of 117th Lane NE a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On Aug. 29 in the 11800 block of 105th Avenue NE there was a report of a delayed theft from a locker.
• On Aug. 20 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE a shoplifter with warrants fled from a store’s loss prevention team following a theft.
• On Aug. 21 in the 10800 block of Buchanan Street NE a credit card was stolen from a vehicle and then fraudulently used.
• On Aug. 21 in the 2600 block of Rodeo Drive NE a gun and wallet were stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 22 in the 1800 block of 117th Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen from a residential attached garage after the garage door was left open.
• On Aug. 22 in the 1600 block of 120th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 23 in the 11700 block of Arnold Palmer Trail NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 23 in the 2900 block of Aspen Lake Drive NE there was an attempted theft of a vehicle that resulted in property damage.
• On Aug. 24 in the 1200 block of 127th Lane NE there was a delayed report of a catalytic converter being stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 24 in the 8200 block of West Service Drive NE there was a delayed report of a trailer and two Bobcats being stolen.
• On Aug. 24 in the 12800 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 25 in the 12600 block of Central Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a catalytic converter being stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 25 in the 3700 block of 95th Avenue NE loose change was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 25 in the 3000 block of 85th Avenue NE a stolen trailer was recovered.
Property damage
• On Aug. 22 in the 8600 block of Tyler Street NE a truck window was damaged.
• On Aug. 22 in the 12700 block of Erskin Street NE a dumpster fire occurred.
• On Aug. 23 in the 10700 block of Sixth Street NE there was a report of a male arsonist who lit a tree and other items on fire.
• On Aug. 25 in the 400 block of 87th Lane NE a suspect was arrested for first-degree property damage at a business and for fleeing police officers in a vehicle.
• On Aug. 25 in the 1800 block of 101st Avenue NE a gas pump nozzle was damaged.
Assault
• On Aug. 20 in the 9500 block of Lincoln Street NE there was a report of an assault between two females. Both declined charges.
• On Aug. 22 in the 1500 block of 87th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for a misdemeanor domestic assault after assaulting his girlfriend.
• On Aug. 24 in the 10600 block of Terrace Road NE a male was involved in a
domestic assault against his ex-girlfriend and also interfered with a 911 call. The male then fled the scene.
• On Aug. 24 in the 11100 block of Woodhill Lane NE a domestic assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 20 in the 9000 block of University Avenue NE an adult male and female were arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, for having an outstanding warrant, driving after revocation and/or for having no insurance.
• On Aug. 20 in the 4700 block of Central Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 21 in the 10300 block of Davenport Street NE an adult male was arrested during a traffic stop for fourth- and fifth-degree drug possession and for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On Aug. 21 in the 9100 block of Tippecanoe Street NE an individual overdosing on fentanyl was revived with Narcan.
• On Aug. 22 in the 11500 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession for a controlled substance and was cited for multiple driving offenses.
• On Aug. 22 at the intersection of 95th Avenue NE and Naples Street NE a K9 located narcotics, pulls and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop of a vehicle. The evidence was seized. The vehicle was released with a verbal warning.
• On Aug. 22 in the 12800 block of Lexington Avenue NE marijuana was located in a vehicle and seized during a traffic stop.
• On Aug. 24 in the 4100 block of Ball Road NE an adult male driver was arrested for a first-degree DUI for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for obstruction of justice.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 17 in the 4000 block of Monroe Street NE an attempted burglary occurred.
• On Aug. 17 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 18 in the 1300 block of Circle Terrace Boulevard NE a burglary and second-degree assault occurred where threats of violence were made.
• On Aug. 19 in the 3700 block of Third Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle. The vehicle suffered damage during the theft.
• On Aug. 19 in the 4400 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 21 in the 3700 block of 2 1/2 Street NE there was a burglary and a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Aug. 18 in the 2100 block of 40th Avenue NE property damage was reported.
• On Aug. 19 in the 1600 block of 44th Avenue NE a vehicle was damaged.
• On Aug. 23 in the 4600 block of Washington
Street NE property damage was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 19 in the 4400 block of Madison Street NE a male driver, from Fridley, was arrested for a third-degree DWI and fifth-degree drug possession.
• On Aug. 20 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a male driver, from Fridley, was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 17 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle that resulted in property damage.
• On Aug. 17 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE a burglary occurred.
• On Aug. 17 in the 7100 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 18 in the 100 block of 85th Avenue NE a female was arrested for a domestic assault after admitting to punching a male.
• On Aug. 18 in the 5100 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 18 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred. Officers did not immediately locate the suspects.
• On Aug. 19 in the 6100 block of Highway 65 NE a bicycle was stolen from a garage sale after the suspect took the bike on a test drive and never returned.
• On Aug. 19 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 20 in the 7400 block of West Circle NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 20 in the 1200 block of Hathaway Lane NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 20 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE there was a report of a male with a firearm door dashing.
• On Aug. 21 in the 6100 block of Fifth Street NE a stolen van was recovered.
• On Aug. 21 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 22 in the 7500 block of Highway 65 NE catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles.
• On Aug. 22 in the 7900 block of University Avenue NE a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On Aug. 23 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a juvenile female was arrested for aggravated robbery and third- and fifth-degree assault.
• On Aug. 23 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 23 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 23 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE there was a report a male suspect stole tools from a work van.
Property damage
• On Aug. 18 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a crash occurred that resulted in injuries to two individuals who both refused medical assistance.
• On Aug. 18 at the intersection of 53rd Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On Aug. 18 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On Aug. 18 in the 5100 block of Lincoln Street NE a garage door and roof were egged that caused some staining.
• On Aug. 19 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and Interstate 694 two vehicles were involved in a crash that resulted in injuries.
• On Aug. 23 in the 600 block of 67th Avenue NE a house was reportedly egged.
Assault
• On Aug. 17 in the 1500 block of 69th Avenue NE two juvenile brothers were involved in a domestic assault. One of the brothers was later arrested and charged.
• On Aug. 18 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault against a female and for obstruction of justice.
• On Aug. 19 in the 5900 block of East River Road NE a male was arrested for a third-degree assault that resulted in substantial bodily harm and for underage consumption after neighbors found the victim, covered in blood, following the assault.
• On Aug. 21 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a suspect was arrested for a domestic assault.
• On Aug. 21 in the 1500 block of 69th Avenue NE a juvenile male was arrested for a sexual assault.
• On Aug. 22 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE a male was involved in an assault and criminal property damage.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 19 at the intersection of East Moore Lake Drive NE and Central Avenue NE a motorcyclist was arrested for a DWI and cited for carrying a loaded firearm without a permit.
• On Aug. 20 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE a female was reported to be doing drugs in a parking lot. The female left prior to officers’ arrival, but was later located and arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, for refusing to submit to a chemical test, driving while impaired, driving after revocation and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On Aug. 20 in the 7500 block of Van Buren Street NE a male was transported to a hospital after overdosing on opiates.
• On Aug. 20 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 20 at the intersection of 99th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 21 at the intersection of 53rd Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Aug. 21 in the 7700 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Aug. 21 in the 300 block of Maple Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Aug. 21 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a theft occurred.
• On Aug. 23 in the 8200 block of Fillmore Street NE a burglary occurred where theft tools were used.
• On Aug. 26 in the 1200 block of 80th Avenue NE there was a possible theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On Aug. 22 in the 8300 block of Highway 65 NE property damage was reported.
Assault
• On Aug. 23 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
• On Aug. 23 in the 1300 block of Council Oakes Drive NE a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Aug. 19 in the 8400 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI.
• On Aug. 19 in the 8300 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for a third-degree DWI.
