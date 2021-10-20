Posting four straight-set victories, Spring Lake Park girls tennis’ Katerina Siskova earned third place in the Section 4AA Championships singles competition Oct. 14-19.
Siskova cruised through her opening two matches, winning 6-0, 6-1 and 6-1, 6-0 to reach the quarterfinals. She then won 6-1, 6-3 in the quarterfinals before falling in the semifinal round. Siskova then bounced back with a 6-2, 6-1 victory in the third-place match to close the season.
The top two finishers were both ranked in the top six in Class AA.
Santiago, Finnegan earn 7th at NWSC meet
River Santiago sped to seventh overall in 17:09.2 to lead Blaine boys cross-country to sixth as a team at the Northwest Suburban Conference Championships in Elk River Oct. 13. Tyler Bargman followed in 29th in 18:18.9 and Tyler Jacobson in 34th in 18:26.7 for the Bengal boys. Ty Brouwer led the Spring Lake Park boys with a 35th-place finish in 18:27.7.
Kaitlyn Finnegan also secured a seventh-place individual conference finish, leading the Spring Lake Park girls in a time of 20:27.6. Kelsey Huver earned 13th place in 20:42.1 and Shalom Sulungaine earned 18th in 20:59.1 to lead the Blaine girls, who earned ninth as a team.
In the Tri-Metro Conference meet Oct. 19, Josiah Kozicky earned fourth place in 17:59.11 to lead the Fridley boys.
Blaine closes NWSC season with sweep
Blaine volleyball wrapped up the regular season with a 25-22, 25-14, 25-13 win over Spring Lake Park in their Northwest Suburban Conference crossover match Oct. 19. Natalie Schmitz had 18 kills, Eliana Schmitz had nine kills and Evelyn Thormodsgaard had 36 set assists for the Bengals, who enter the postseason with a record of 24-4-1.
Eagles finish 2nd in 4AA
Totino-Grace girls soccer finished as the runner-up in Section 4AA, one of the toughest in the state with three of the top six ranked teams. The Eagles reached the finals via a shootout over Hill-Murray in the semifinals Oct. 16, before falling 2-1 in a shootout against top-seeded Mahtomedi Oct. 19.
Blaine girls soccer concluded its season in the Section 7AAA semifinals Oct. 14, falling 2-0 at Andover. The Bengals finished the season 12-5-1.
CH, SLP close in section semis
Columbia Heights boys soccer defeated Totino-Grace 7-1 in the Section 4AA quarterfinals Oct. 13 before falling 2-0 against top-seeded and eventual champion Mahtomedi in the semifinals Oct. 16.
Spring Lake Park’s season closed with a 2-1 defeat at Park Center in the Section 5AAA semifinals Oct. 14.
Posting four straight-set victories, Spring Lake Park girls tennis’ Katerina Siskova earned third place in the Section 4AA Championships singles competition Oct. 14-19. Siskova cruised through her opening two matches, winning 6-0, 6-1 and 6-1, 6-0 to reach the quarterfinals. She then won 6-1, 6-3 in the quarterfinals before falling in the semifinal round. Siskova then bounced back with a 6-2, 6-1 victory in the third-place match to close the season. The top two finishers were both ranked in the top six in Class AA.
Santiago, Finnegan earn 7th at NWSC meetRiver Santiago sped to seventh overall in 17:09.2 to lead Blaine boys cross-country to sixth as a team at the Northwest Suburban Conference Championships in Elk River Oct. 13. Tyler Bargman followed in 29th in 18:18.9 and Tyler Jacobson in 34th in 18:26.7 for the Bengal boys. Ty Brouwer led the Spring Lake Park boys with a 35th-place finish in 18:27.7.Kaitlyn Finnegan also secured a seventh-place individual conference finish, leading the Spring Lake Park girls in a time of 20:27.6. Kelsey Huver earned 13th place in 20:42.1 and Shalom Sulungaine earned 18th in 20:59.1 to lead the Blaine girls, who earned ninth as a team.In the Tri-Metro Conference meet Oct. 19, Josiah Kozicky earned fourth place in 17:59.11 to lead the Fridley boys.
Girls soccerTotino-Grace finished as the runner-up in Section 4AA, which featured three of the top six teams in Class AA.
Blaine closes NWSC season with sweepBlaine volleyball wrapped up the regular season with a 25-22, 25-14, 25-13 win over Spring Lake Park in their Northwest Suburban Conference crossover match Oct. 19. Natalie Schmitz had 18 kills, Eliana Schmitz had nine kills and Evelyn Thormodsgaard had 36 set assists for the Bengals, who enter the postseason with a record of 24-4-1.
Eagles finish 2nd in 4AATotino-Grace girls soccer finished as the runner-up in Section 4AA, one of the toughest in the state with three of the top six ranked teams. The Eagles reached the finals via a shootout over Hill-Murray in the semifinals Oct. 16, before falling 2-1 in a shootout against top-seeded Mahtomedi Oct. 19.Blaine girls soccer concluded its season in the Section 7AAA semifinals Oct. 14, falling 2-0 at Andover. The Bengals finished the season 12-5-1.
CH, SLP close in section semisColumbia Heights boys soccer defeated Totino-Grace 7-1 in the Section 4AA quarterfinals Oct. 13 before falling 2-0 against top-seeded and eventual champion Mahtomedi in the semifinals Oct. 16.Spring Lake Park’s season closed with a 2-1 defeat at Park Center in the Section 5AAA semifinals Oct. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.