Ham Lake native and Blaine graduate Sam Riola took home top honors after a standout debut season for St. Cloud State University baseball, winning the NSIC Player of the Year Award and NSIC Newcomer of the Year Award.
Riola led the league in slugging (.816), on-base (.535) and OPS (1.351) during NSIC play; was second in NSIC play with a .430 batting average; had 10 home runs, four triples and six doubles to go with 41 runs batted in and 37 runs scored; and in all games, led the NSIC in batting average (.426), slugging (.828), on-base (.535), OPS (1.363), runs scored (60) and home runs (17).
Blaine graduate Mac Enlow, a sophomore for Hamline baseball, was named the MIAC Player of the Week. Enlow batted .400 (10-for-25) overall and .467 (7-for-15) in conference games to help the Pipers to a 4-3 week. Enlow went 5-for-6 with two runs scored and a trio knocked in in a game-two win versus Macalester and carried the momentum over to the conference finale against St. Scholastica on May 7, where he went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the first game of the doubleheader. In all, Enlow drove in eight over the seven games, crossing home plate six times and drawing four walks.
College softball
Blaine graduate Mary Pardo helped slug Augustana softball to a repeat NSIC Tournament championship May 7, securing All-Tournament honors in the process, as the Vikings clinched a trip to the NCAA Division II Central Regional. Pardo was also named to the All-NSIC First Team for the season.
College golf
Blaine’s Max Ullan, a senior for Gustavus men’s golf, earned All-MIAC honors for the third time in his career. Ullan was also Gustavus’ selection to the MIAC All-Sportsmanship Team.
Boys tennis
Spring Lake Park took a trio of matches in straight sets in both singles and doubles action to defeat Park Center 6-1 May 7. Winners for the Panthers were Zachary Irrthum, Samuel Steil and Braden Ripken in singles, and the doubles teams of Ian Pivovar/Philip Gable, Ryan Jackson/James Pho and Lucas Clauson/Tanner Hunt.
Softball
Blaine outlasted Rogers 7-6 in nine innings May 5 as it maintained a share of the lead in the Northwest Suburban Conference. Jade Bryant picked up four hits and drove in two, and Allison Terry collected three hits and two runs, while Emmie Sylvia-Cochran threw four innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.
Spring Lake Park cruised to a 17-0 shutout over Park Center May 5.
Baseball
Blaine scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally from three runs down and defeat Osseo 6-4 May 10, and remain atop the Northwest Suburban Conference. Eric Charest picked up the complete-game win, Damon Thoemke had two hits and Jackson Koenig drove in two.
Fridley rolled past Breck 15-9 May 10.
Girls lacrosse
Lauren Snustad scored four goals to help Totino-Grace edge past Blaine 6-5 May 9.
Boys lacrosse
Totino-Grace topped Blaine 15-14 in overtime May 9.
Track and field
Results from true team section competition will be in next week.
