Kendall Stadden kicked a 31-yard field goal as time expired to lift Blaine football to a 23-21 season-opening win at White Bear Lake Sept. 2 after the Bears had taken a one-point lead with just over a minute to play. Preston Meyers and AJ Kaul ran for touchdowns for the Bengals, with Kaul also completing a touchdown pass to Jordan Reynolds. Joe Beckman had 14 total tackles, Henry Morris was in on 13 stops and Jackson Braun intercepted a pass to lead the defense.
Spring Lake Park got off to a fast start, then held off Cretin-Derham Hall down the stretch for a 34-24 win to begin the year Sept. 2. The Raiders closed within a field goal in the fourth quarter after falling behind 27-0, but Nate Litke’s second touchdown run of the night sealed the win with two and a half minutes to play. Nick Ojile also ran for two scores and Aaron Clausen added a touchdown run. Freddie Anthony and Owen Spencer each had an interception and Seth Johnson had eight tackles and a sack.
Columbia Heights shut out Minneapolis South 35-0, Fridley fell 15-12 against SMB and Totino-Grace lost 31-10 versus Mounds View.
Santiago, Huver lead Bengal CC
River Santiago sped to first in 16:43.5 to pace Blaine boys cross-country at the ABC Early Bird Invite in Anoka Sept. 2, joined in the top 10 by Josh Fike (17:55.5) and Tyler Bargman (18:01.8).
Kelsey Huver led the Bengal girls, earning fourth in 20:40.6, with Shalom Sulungaine taking ninth in 21:33.8.
Bengal tennis tops Anoka
Blaine girls tennis topped Anoka 4-3 Sept. 1, picking up a pair of singles wins from Molly Garber and Anna Carlson and doubles wins from the teams of Grace Halseth/Allison Terry and Clare Merck/Natalie Pratt.
Spring Lake Park also notched a close win, defeating Totino-Grace 4-3 Sept. 2. Winning for SLP were Katerina Siskova, Lynn Nguyen and Brooke Goerish in singles and Carissa Roell/Genevieve Nusbaum in doubles. Winning for TG were the doubles duos of Julia Pomerleau/Alicia Smuk and Grace Stone/Erica Welsh, as well as Danielle Gagnon in singles.
Blaine soccer shuts out Forest Lake
Four different players found the net as Blaine boys soccer earned a 4-0 home win over Forest Lake Sept. 7. Ryan Bohlman, Jack Moore, Gerson Caballero and Amarr Adam all scored for the Bengals.
Bengal volleyball starts 2-0
Blaine volleyball netted back-to-back wins to open the year, sweeping Armstrong Sept. 2 and rallying for a four-set win over Chisago Lakes Sept. 7.
