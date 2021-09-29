After a strong Irondale start, Spring Lake Park football’s defense held the Knights off the board during the final three quarters to secure The Block traveling trophy with a 21-10 rivalry showdown home win Sept. 24.
Spring Lake Park took the lead on the first play from scrimmage, as Brayden Talso found Payton Thomsen on a 58-yard touchdown strike, before Irondale answered with a field goal and touchdown to take a 10-7 lead after the opening quarter.
The Panthers rallied to regain the lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Nate Litke early in the second quarter, then sealed the win on a third-quarter touchdown scamper of 78 yards by Aaron Clausen, as the defense shut the door on the Knights the rest of the way. Freddie Anthony and Litke each had eight total tackles, Owen Spencer made seven stops and Nolan Hendrickson collected three sacks for the SLP defense.
Also in area football Sept. 23-24:
Columbia Heights football stormed to a 40-point halftime lead on its way to a 58-22 win over Minneapolis Henry, moving to 3-1 on the year. Jonathon Hackett rushed for four touchdowns, Matt Rockwell threw touchdown passes to Kaleb Lewis and Chase Oates, and Patrick Pitts and Saveon Harvey each added scores on the ground for the Hylanders.
Fridley football rallied from a 19-7 deficit, then fended off a last-minute two-point conversion attempt, to take down North St. Paul 27-25 to improve to 3-1 on the season. Mj Newton ran and threw for touchdowns, with Anthony Borom and Tykeilan Moore scoring as well for the Tigers.
Blaine football fell 28-0 at St. Michael-Albertville and Totino-Grace football fell 34-17 against Wayzata.
Blaine, SLP compete at Mega Meet
The Milaca Mega Meet cross-country races returned Sept. 25 after being canceled in 2020, with Blaine and Spring Lake Park competing.
Kelsey Huver led the Blaine girls in 24th overall in the Division I varsity race, finishing in 20:12.8, with Shalom Sulungaine earning 76th in 21:33.4. Kaitlyn Finnegan paced the Spring Lake Park girls in 22nd in 20:07.2.
Zachary Anderson led the Spring Lake Park boys, earning 19th in 16:46.7. Josh Fike led the Blaine boys in 55th in 17:30.7.
Doubles powers SLP tennis
Spring Lake Park girls tennis secured a 6-1 victory over Fridley Sept. 24. The Panthers swept the doubles action, picking up wins from the teams of Carissa Roell/Genevieve Nusbaum (6-0, 6-2), Devin Nordin/Taylor Hinkle (6-2, 6-4) and Eleanor Jeppson/Anna Theis (6-1, 6-0). Winning for SLP in singles were Katerina Siskova (6-0, 6-0), Courtney Goude (6-1, 6-1) and Brook Whitley (6-0, 6-1). Winning for Fridley in singles was Maddie Yerrigan (6-2, 6-2).
Bengal soccer sweeps
It was a home sweep for Blaine soccer Sept. 28, as the Bengal boys opened the doubleheader with a 4-0 win over Elk River on the strength of goals by Zachariah Sherian, Ryan Bohlman, Marco Mvutu and Ethan Wiens, then the Bengal girls blanked the Elks 1-0 for their sixth Northwest Suburban Conference win in a row.
Blaine improves to 12-3
Blaine volleyball’s strong season continued as the Bengals reeled off sweeps over Anoka, Hutchinson and Spring Lake Park to improve to 12-3 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.