Spring Lake Park girls basketball’s Joelle Talso became just the fourth player in program history to reach 1,000 career points during a 64-28 home win over Robbinsdale Armstrong Feb. 14. Needing 22 points going into the night to reach the milestone, Talso’s historic shot came on a three-pointer that put her at 23 for the game and 1,001 for her career.
State Alpine
Blaine’s Nate Killian earned 46th place in the boys competition at the State Alpine Ski Championships at Giants Ridge in Biwabik Feb. 12, finishing with a combined time of 1:19.85 on the two courses.
In the girls competition, Blaine’s Kendra Entsminger earned 57th place with an overall time of 1:26.04.
State Nordic
Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony’s Autumn VanDenTop earned 97th place in the girls competition at the State Nordic Ski Championships at Giants Ridge in Biwabik Feb. 14, finishing with a pursuit time of 39:06.0.
Blaine’s Ben Lewis earned 102nd place in the state Nordic boys competition in 33:07.2.
Bengals earn No. 1 seed
Blaine boys hockey’s quest to get back to state was scheduled to begin Feb. 20. The Bengals earned the No. 1 seed in the Section 5AA Tournament after finishing the regular season with a 17-8 record. The second seed in the section is Maple Grove, followed by Centennial, Totino-Grace, Champlin Park, Osseo, Spring Lake Park and Coon Rapids.
Fast start leads to win
Blaine boys basketball jumped out to a 30-13 halftime lead en route to a 61-54 victory over Andover in a late regular season matchup of Section 7AAAA foes Feb. 14. Aaron Kaul led the way offensively for the Bengals with 24 points.
Panthers hit 20
Spring Lake Park boys basketball registered its 20th win of the season Feb. 18, topping Osseo 61-54 to improve to 20-3 overall. Blake Remme scored 20 points, Gabe Myren scored 17 and Daydor Philips had 15 as the Panthers won their ninth game in a row.
