A flawless defensive presence bolstered Blaine girls soccer as it shut out Anoka 1-0 in the Section 7AAA quarterfinals Oct. 12. The Bengals were scheduled to play Andover in the semifinals Oct. 14.
Spring Lake Park fell 2-0 at Roseville in the Section 5AAA quarterfinals Oct. 12.
No. 3 Totino-Grace was scheduled to host No. 6 Columbia Heights in the Section 4AA quarterfinals Oct. 13.
No. 5 Fridley was slated to play at No. 4 Hope Academy in the Section 5A quarterfinals Oct. 13.
Boys soccer
Spring Lake Park knocked off second-seeded Champlin Park 4-3 in overtime in the Section 5AAA quarterfinals Oct. 12. The Rebels had entered the playoffs ranked fourth in Class AAA and having won 12 in a row.
Blaine fell 4-2 at Andover in the Section 7AAA quarterfinals Oct. 12.
No. 5 Totino-Grace was scheduled to play at No. 4 Columbia Heights and No. 8 Fridley was scheduled to play at No. 1 Mahtomedi in the Section 4AA quarterfinals Oct. 13.
Football
Fridley powered past St. Paul Johnson 49-7 Oct. 8 to improve to 4-2 on the season. MJ Newton threw four touchdown passes on the night, three to Devin Williams and another to Anthony Borom. Zachary Gotsch and Lex Korti added touchdowns on the ground. Guinahi Douhe made 14 total tackles and Tykeilan Moore intercepted a pass to lead the Tiger defense.
Columbia Heights dominated in all phases as it shut out Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 34-0 Oct. 8. Matt Rockwell completed 16-of-21 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns, with Donnavin Hinsz catching two touchdown passes and Omari Walton-Hunter hauling in a scoring reception. Jonathon Hackett added 121 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Blaine fell 26-14 at Centennial Oct. 7. Preston Meyers rushed for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Bengals.
Spring Lake Park fell 35-7 against Robbinsdale Cooper Oct. 8. Alex Ullman rushed for the Panthers’ touchdown.
Totino-Grace fell 41-8 against Minnetonka Oct. 8.
Volleyball
Blaine notched two more wins as the regular season draws to a close, defeating Centennial in four sets Oct. 7 before sweeping Osseo Oct. 12. The Bengals improved to 19-3-1 with the victories and were scheduled to play Maple Grove Oct. 14 before the postseason begins.
Girls tennis
Blaine’s Molly Garber earned a pair of wins by margins of 6-0, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-1 to open the Section 7AA individual tournament to reach the semifinals in singles Oct. 12.
Cross-country
The Northwest Suburban Conference Cross-Country Championships were scheduled to be held Oct. 13.
Women’s soccer
Columbia Heights grad Brianna Jorgenson, a sophomore at St. Scholastica, was named the MIAC Women’s Soccer Athlete of the Week. Jorgenson recorded her first two collegiate shutouts in 1-0 victories over both St. Olaf and Bethel. Jorgenson made six saves in a home win over the Oles on and 11 saves in a road win over the Royals.
